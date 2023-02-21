AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC to hear the matter on Feb 22
The cable operators’ body had approached the court seeking interim relief from disconnection notices sent by broadcasters
The cable operators' body had earlier dismissed the broadcasters' notice, requesting that they sign a new RIO. Both parties have accused each other of being unfair to the customers and spreading false information.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NTO 3.0: Row escalates between broadcasters & cable operators over distribution agreement
The two factions released statements over the weekend after broadcasters disconnected channel signals to cable operators who refused to sign fresh distribution agreements under NTO 3.0
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 9:10 AM | 4 min read
On Saturday, February 18, big broadcasters like Disney Star, Sony and Zee cut off their transmissions to cable operators after All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members dismissed the former’s notice sent on February 15, requesting that they sign a new RIO.
Since then, the conflict between the two parties has escalated and each has accused the other of being unfair to the customers and spreading false information.
On February 19, Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF) released a press note stating AIDCF has made some inaccurate remarks regarding the new price regime, which came into force on February 1, 2023.
It said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) notified the amended Regulations and Tariff Order on November 22, 2022. The AIDCF and its members were in the know of the timelines prescribed by TRAI and they understood that the TV channels could only be provisioned under a signed interconnect agreement.
"As of today, all the broadcasters, all DTH providers and most of the cable operators, including some AIDCF members, have implemented the amended regulatory framework. Consequently, more than 90% of the DPOs have signed the revised interconnect agreement issued by the broadcasters, thereby choosing to comply with the law and ensuring that the service is not disrupted for majority of the subscribers," read the IBDF statement.
On February 18, AIDCF criticised the "dictatorial" and "high-handed" attitudes of the big broadcasters who disconnected channel signals to the members of the federation. The move was taken in response to AIDCF members who didn't comply with the price hike by the broadcasters.
The broadcasters had notified cable operators, asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. The notice has been sent to AIDCF members who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.
IBDF said that under the new pricing regime, the subscriber has the flexibility of choice on whether to pick one channel or a bouquet of channels. The maximum monthly subscription fee for a channel to be included in bouquet is Rs 19/- which is significantly lesser than the price of essentials in the country.
"The attempt of the AIDCF to invoke consumer sentiment on the price increase is belied by their attempt to increase that portion of the consumer bill that goes only to the AIDCF members, i.e. Network Capacity Fees (NCF)," said IBDF.
IBDF also accused the AIDCF of being not only in defiance of the law but also holding less than 25 million subscribers hostage, “solely for its own commercial reasons and circulating misleading information.”
Further intensifying its attack against the cable operators’ association, IBDF also said that AIDCF’s press release “attempts to influence the public with respect to the matter pending consideration before the court.”
“These DPOS are minority in number compared to the ones who have already signed and due to their non-compliance, are depriving consumers of their favourite channels. In this scenario, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) would like to urge the impacted viewers to reach out to other operators to subscribe to their favourite channels,” said IBDF.
In response to the IBDF statement, AIDCF issued clarifications on certain issues raised by broadcasters.
AIDCF in its statement said the new Regulatory Framework (NTO 1.0) announced by TRAI in 2017 promised consumer choice and lower prices for channels on cable tv and DTH platforms. It said that the broadcasters announced MRP for the consumers for the first time ever which were raised by as much as 400% in some cases. Most of the popular channels were announced at an MRP of Rs.19/.
AIDCF stated that the broadcasters also announced bundles of channels which had both popular and unpopular channels in the same bundles (bouquets). " However, the broadcasters effectively killed consumer choice by pricing these bouquets at heavily discounted prices as compared to the a-la-carte prices."
It further reads: "Consumers as well as the cable tv and DTH platforms had effectively no choice but to subscribe to the bouquets."
On the cost of NTO 3 and its impact AIDCF said that broadcasters have significantly increased their channel prices and bouquet prices by approximately 18% - 35% which will definitely affect the consumer price.
"Broadcasters in meanwhile, despite the matter being sub judice, sent legal notices to AIDCF members to sign the agreement within 48 hrs. of issuance of notice or to face disconnection of signal immediately.
“Disney-Star, Sony and Zee switched off their channels on 18th February morning. Only three broadcasters have taken action. Other broadcasters who have not affected switch-off include Colors, Times, Discovery, Sun TV, ETV, etc. Now, broadcasters are urging consumers to go through the inconvenience of changing their service provider for their own limited benefit,” read AIDFC’s recent statement.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
4.5 crore families deprived of cable TV: AIDCF on broadcasters' move to stop signals
The apex body of MSOs stated that the proposed increase in prices by the broadcasters would be exorbitant and the increase in prices for the customers could be as high as 60%
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 10:52 PM | 2 min read
All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), India’s apex body for Digital Multi System Operators (MSOs), has criticised the "dictatorial" and "high-handed" attitudes of the big broadcasters who disconnected channel signals to the members of the federation. The move was taken in response to AIDCF members who didn't comply with the price hike by the broadcasters.
The broadcasters had notified cable operators, asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. The notice has been sent to AIDCF members who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.
The Secretary general of AIDCF, Manoj Chhangani, said “After giving a mere 48-hour notice to the platforms and inspite of the matter being sub-judice in various courts and some of the platforms requesting the broadcasters not to disconnect their channels in light of such proceedings, the broadcasters, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have gone ahead and disconnected their channels on the cable TV platforms of the members of AIDCF. This action has resulted in depriving around 4,50,00,000 cable tv families across the country from being able to watch channels transmitted by these broadcasters.”
AIDCF said that Disney-Star, Sony and Zee disconnected services of their channels on its members as well as those of other cable tv platforms. "These cable tv platforms have not executed the revised RIOs with these broadcasters as a mark of protest against the unreasonable pricing by the broadcasters," said the statement.
The apex body of MSOs added that the proposed increase in prices by the broadcasters would be exorbitant and the increase in prices for the customers could be as high as 60%. This is despite the fact that in NT0 1 (year 2019) broadcasters had increased the prices of some of their Channels by 400%.
"On a national level, such a price increase would mean an incremental payout of Rs 5000 crore to Rs 8000 crore in a year from the consumers which would largely benefit the broadcasters. This steep increase is being fought by AIDCF in court along with a legal effort to get the channels restored at the prevailing prices for the benefit of the consumers," the federation added.
It alleged that various independent MSOs have also been disconnected by these broadcasters since most of the large and medium MSOs have refused to sign the RIOs with this increased price. "Further, the sector Regulator TRAI being aware of these disconnection notices has not taken any steps to ensure that Cable TV subscribers are not inconvenienced," AIDCF said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Broadcasters disconnect signals to AIDCF members who didn't sign RIO
Disney Star, Sony and ZEE have reportedly turned off their signals
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 6:18 PM | 2 min read
Big broadcasters Disney Star, Sony and ZEE have reportedly switched off their signals after AIDCF members didn't heed their notice sent on February 15.
The channels reportedly went off the air in midst of the second test match between India and Australia.
“Broadcasters had taken a price increase after 4 years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and Cable operators, whose base adds up to 80% of India’s PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they’ve had to increase consumer prices by approx 5% after 4 years. Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice," said Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, IBDF.
The broadcasters notified cable operators, asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. According to sources, the notice has been sent to All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members, including Hathway, who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.
In the notice, broadcasters gave cable operators 48 hours to sign the RIO, failing which actions, including disconnections of signals, will be taken against them.
A source close to the AIDCF confirmed that the cable operators received the notice from broadcasters on February 15. The federation members include SITI Cable Network; Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., Den Networks Ltd.,Indusind Media & Communications., Fastway Transmissions Pvt. Ltd., GTPL Hathway Pvt. Ltd., Indian Cable Net Co., and Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sudhir Chaudhary to host his second show-’Seedhi Baat’ on Aaj Tak
Chaudhary is currently hosting the show 'Black & White' on the channel
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
'Seedhi Baat', the popular weekly talk show on Aaj Tak is all set to be back in its new avatar. The show will now be hosted by Senior Journalist and Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, Sudhir Chaudhary.
Prior to this, veteran journalist Prabhu Chawla and Aaj Tak’s Senior News Anchor Shweta Singh have also hosted this show. Over the years, 'Seedhi Baat' has carved a distinct identity for itself across politics, business and entertainment.
The channel has also released the new promo of the show. Chaudhary also took to Twitter to write about the show.
“My second show #SeedhiBaat is going to start very soon. I hope the love, support and blessings you have given to #Black&White will also extend to this new endeavour. I am also nervous as this will be my first interview show. Hopefully you all will like it.”
Chaudhary is currently hosting the show 'Black & White' on 'Aaj Tak' from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. In his words, “the show maintains the real essence of the news and especially the news hidden inside the news also reaches the audience. The show covers in-depth analysis of national and international news and updates on various sensitive topics.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBC raids: Survey has thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies, says govt
The survey unearthed crucial pieces of evidence by way of employee statements, digital proof and documents which will be further examined in due course, according to CBDT
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 6:38 PM | 3 min read
After conducting raids at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of British media company BBC for three days, the government on Friday issued a statement claiming to have found several tax-related discrepancies. In the statement, does not name the media company, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
“The survey revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India. During the course of the survey, the department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
The survey operations also revealed that services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done. Further, the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation. Such discrepancies relate to level of relevant Function, Asset and Risk (FAR) analysis, incorrect use of comparables which are applicable to determine the correct Arms Length Price (ALP) and inadequate revenue apportionment, among others,” it said further.
The survey operation has resulted in unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents which will be further examined in due course. It is pertinent to state that statements of only those employees were recorded whose role was crucial including those connected to, primarily, finance, content development and other production related functions. Even though the Department exercised due care to record statements of only key personnel, it was observed that dilatory tactics were employed including in the context of producing documents/agreements sought. Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NTO 3.0: Broadcasters send notice to cable operators on price hike
The notice has been sent to AIDCF members who have decided not to raise channel pricing till a case in this regard is being heard by the Kerala HC
By Sonam Saini | Feb 17, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read
Big broadcasters have sent a notice to cable operators asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0. According to sources, the notice has been sent to All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) members, including Hathway, who have decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court is hearing a case related to the implementation of NTO 3.0.
In the notice, broadcasters have given cable operators 48 hours to sign the RIO, failing which actions, including disconnections of signals, will be taken against them.
A source close to the AIDCF confirmed that the cable operators received the notice from broadcasters on February 15.
Meanwhile, some of the leading cable operators have already started running a scroll on TV channels stating that the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI and it may switch off the channels from the platform.
“Dear Consumers; the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI. Please note that broadcasters may switch off the channels from our platform as we have decided to protect the interest of the consumers against any hike in channel prices. Request your cooperation,” reads the scroll.
In January, the AIDCF moved the Kerala High Court for a stay against the implementation of the NTO 3.0. AIDCF has requested the court to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and put a cap on the maximum price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Industry leaders believe it should be about TV ‘and’ digital, not TV ‘or’ digital: Panel
A panel discussion held in the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 unveiling re-establishes the importance of linear television and how the AdEx for the industry is expected to grow
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
As the media industry continues to see domination from television as a medium, the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 held in Mumbai on Thursday held a panel discussion on how this medium has grown over the years and has been changing the media landscape over the years.
The panel titled ‘Continued Growth of Linear TV in today's media landscape' was chaired by Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments & Business Development at Madison Media and consisted of Sandeep Mehrotra, Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels, SPNI; Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertising Revenue, ZEEL; and Amrutha Nair, Head of Entertainment, Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star.
The discussion revolved around growing ad revenue in the television industry and what the future of this industry entails.
Amrutha Nair talks about how growth in India’s GDP will have a huge impact on television ad ex growth: "Television as all of you know, today reaches out to about 210 million households in the country, which roughly translates to about 900 million people, which is by far the largest medium that you can have in the country. Despite its reach of 210 million homes, it still covers only two-thirds of the country. What it means is there is another 30 or 33 percentage that gives us huge headroom for growth. I think as broadcasters, our focus will be in the future to build our penetration in those segments. As consumption grows, demand will follow."
She also noted that the India ad ex ratio to the GDP is around 0.3% and that of the developed economies is in the range of 0.7% to 1.5%. "Even if you were to compare it with comparable economies, it's much higher than India. So, in the coming years, media ad ex is expected to have a dramatic growth and hence, keeping in mind these two aspects, television is expected to grow in double digits," she said.
Sehgal spoke about how linear television is extremely important for broadcasters and how they should protect its future. “Linear TV is the most important and critical medium for broadcasters for growth and currently the revenues for any broadcaster is about 80% coming from linear business and hence very important for us to keep growing it and at the same time, even keep protecting it."
Mehrotra also explains what television means to brands, marketers and consumers. “There are brands who need a narrative, there are brands who need a story and what better medium than anybody and everybody sitting in this room on telling those stories? So, there is a great future for all of us. The only thing there is a word of caution. There is something which is called confirmation bias."
Reiterating the importance of TV in the media planning mix, he says that when it comes to TV and digital, the operating word in between should be "and" and not "or."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube