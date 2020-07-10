Adhikari Brothers marks 10th anniversary of Mastii & 20 years of SAB TV

Few in the India media industry have credentials that last as long as the very private media industry in the country itself. One such name is of the Sri Adhikari Brothers, which completes a decade of the Music Channel Mastiiiand 20 years since the launch of SAB which was founded by them in the year 2000.

Over the past several decades Adhikari Brothers have given the Indian industry a dose of many firsts and superlative successes. The list would be too lengthy to enumerate in a single article given that they have contributed to almost all sectors of the media verticals including production of TV shows, Digital shows, print & publications, movie production, movie distribution and syndication and of course broadcast of both News and Entertainment channels, amongst several others.

The 10 years of Mastiii have been second to none. Over the last 5 years, it has claimed 73% of all the weeks in number one position of an extremely competitive genre and 61% of all weeks over the past decade. There would be very few channels that could boast of such dominance over such a long period of time. On Mastiii performance, Markand Adhikari, MD and Vice Chairman commented: “Today I feel very satisfied to learn that our channel Mastiii has such strong loyalty of our consumers”.

On the occasion of completion of 20 years of SAB TV, which was founded by Sri Adhikari Brothers and is now under the umbrella of Sony Pictures Networks Limited, Markand Adhikari said “Over the years as a broadcaster starting with SAB TV and eventually Mastiii, we have launched 10 channels across genres. We’re very happy that each one of them has done extremely well. Not to forget that SAB TV had created its own niche under Sri Adhikari Brother regime and then becoming a part of Sony Picture Limited, under very able leadership of NP Singh (CEO, Sony Pictures India) who has taken the channel to be the most-watched comedy channel in the world and a very commanding position despite today's challenging times”.

Remembering his late brother with whom he started the media journey in 1980’s Markand Adhikari said “I deeply remember my beloved Late brother Gautam as we complete yet another landmark in a journey that we set out for with a big dream and unshakeable determination. For us, it was never about how long the journey might be but was about creating entertainment that India will want to see and Brands will want to partner, day after day, week after week. Just in counting these days and weeks, it is incredible to imagine how long it has been because it only feels like yesterday when Gautam and I started our broadcaster journey.