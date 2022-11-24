Adani NDTV open offer Day 2: Nearly 1.8 mn shares tendered

The names of those who have tendered their shares will be revealed on the last day

Adani's open for NDTV's shares have found few takers, as per media reports.

Nearly 1.8 million shares were tendered on Wednesday (Day 2). This amounts to 10.76 per cent stake.

The open offer will continue till December 5.

The names of those who have tendered their shares will be revealed on the last day.

The open offer is for the acquisition of up to 16,762,530 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26% of the voting share capital of NDTV.

AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has acquired a 29.18% stake in NDTV. The open offer is for an additional 26% stake.

Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL, has exercised the rights to acquire 99.5% of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter group company of NDTV.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)