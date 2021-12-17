‘Action has been taken in 142 cases of programme code violation since 2018’

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur further said the government takes action by way of advisories, warnings, apology scrolls and off-air orders

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has said that the ministry has taken action in 142 cases of Programme Code violation since 2018. He further stated that the government takes action for violation of Programme Code by way of advisories, warnings, apology scrolls and off-air orders.

"The government takes action for violation of Programme Code by way of Advisories, Warnings, Apology Scrolls and Off air orders. Since 2018, such action has been taken in 142 cases," Thakur said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He also said that all programmes telecast on private TV channels are required to adhere to the Programme Code laid down in Cable Television Networks Act, 1995 and the Rules framed there under.

"Under the Programme Code, content which is defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendoes and half-truths or which criticizes, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country, etc. cannot be telecast," he added.

In response to a question about the details of dues pending from various TV channels to Prasar Bharti, Thakur said that "no dues are pending to Prasar Bharati as on date from various TV channels with the exception of an amount of Rs. 87,01,048/- due from M/s A-One News Time Broadcasting (P) Ltd".

On details of commercial disputes between Prasar Bharti and accredited agencies, the minister said that the commercial disputes arising from accredited agencies are in various stages of arbitration as per the agreements.

"Prasar Bharati Board has also approved steps to settle such disputes from time to time. There are 60 cases in arbitration, and 13 cases are in Hon’ble Courts at present," he stated.

