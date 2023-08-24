'Access to Raw Level Data big boon for news broadcasters'
Industry experts believe that news channels are likely to be the first ones to buy RLD even if it comes at a premium cost
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) order to allow Raw Level Data (RLD) to broadcaster may help settle the long-running battle between news channels and Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC India) over ratings. According to industry veterans, the RLD will give a detailed understanding and analysis of the consumer behaviour to the broadcasters and significantly reduce any chances of tampering. Experts say a small sample size is more prone to deviations and anomalies. Having access to raw data reduces the likelihood of manipulation because everyone can access it.
“Access to raw data will help us understand which of our shows or coverages has worked well with the audiences. We can look for specific spikes and plan our content better. In the current four-week average data, it was difficult for us to know and plan minutely,” said a senior news channel head.
Another broadcaster, citing the example of the launch of Chandrayan 3, said with RLD, we will now know exactly when did we have maximum viewers. “We can understand and study the patterns, like when and who (which channel) got more audiences during specific events,” he added.
Another expert reiterated that the RLD will be a big boon for news genre, particularly ahead of the election season. “With the RLD, a broadcaster has the ability to segregate audiences that have tuned in due to external disruptions. They can exclude these figures to analyse the remaining data. While this may not alter the ultimate metrics, it will allow the broadcaster to comprehend the factors contributing to the channel’s triumphs or setbacks in comparison to its rivals,” he added.
Experts further explained that implementing the RLD at the household level will greatly benefit broadcasters, as it will provide valuable insights for precise audience targeting and guide in strategically placing their promotions.
“In addition to enhancing scheduling strategies, the RLD will empower broadcasters to gain a deeper understanding of their dedicated audiences who engage frequently with their content. This, in turn, will allow broadcasters to create specific audience groups to gauge viewers who visit the channel more frequently,” he added.
According to the ministry’s letter to BARC, the TV measurement body has apprised that it has significantly scaled up panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further, RLD has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and does not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes. Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing RLD with advertisers and media agencies.
BARC told to give raw-level data to broadcasters
BARC is expected to take up this MIB order in its next board meeting
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has asked TV ratings measurement body BARC to provide broadcasters with raw-level data, as per industry sources.
BARC is likely to discuss the process and pricing of sharing this data in its next board meeting.
In a letter written to BARC in this regard, the ministry stated,
“Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC lndia) has requested this Ministry for being permitted to share audience measurement Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters. ln this regard, BARC has apprised that it has significantly scaled up the panel homes by about 85% (from 30,000 to 55,000). Further. RLD data has been sufficiently masked and anonymized and do not include personally identifiable information of panels thereby ensuring the secrecy, privacy and integrity of the panel homes.”
“Further, BARC has conveyed that they are already sharing the RLD data with advertisers and media agencies. ln this regard, the "Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in lndia" dated 16.01.2014 issued by this Ministry prescribes that 'Para 7.2: The data generated by the rating agency be made available to all interested stakeholders in a transparent and equitable manner.'”
“Hence, BARC may share Raw Level Data up to the preceding week (i.e. RLD data of the viewership for W-1th week when the TRP is being reported for the Wth week) with the broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC panels is maintained at all times Further, all the requisites and prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC,” read the letter.
TRAI recommends zero licence fee for DTH services
Suggests doing away with the licence fee after the end of financial year 2026-27
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended to the government to do away with the licence fee for DTH operators after the end of financial year 2026-27. The move is aimed at ensuring sustainability for the sector.
The recommendations were issued by TRAI on a consultation paper titled ‘Licence fee and policy matters of DTH services’. The rule requires DTH licensees to pay an annual licence fee equivalent to three per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) which is to be brought down to zero fee in the next three years.
“DTH licensees should not be charged any licence fee after the end of the financial year 2026-27. The licensee should submit an initial bank guarantee from any scheduled bank to the Ministry of Broadcasting (MIB) for ₹5 crore for the first two quarters. Thereafter, the licensee should submit a bank guarantee (BG) from any scheduled bank to the MIB for an amount equivalent to the Initial BG (i.e., ₹5 crore) or 20 per cent of the estimated sum payable, equivalent to License Fee for two quarters and other dues not otherwise securitized, whichever is higher,” TRAI said.
Once the licence fee becomes zero, the licensee should submit a BG (performance bank guarantee) for a fixed amount equivalent to the initial BG (i.e., ₹5 crore) from any scheduled bank to the Ministry, which should be valid for a minimum of one year and renewed every year to ensure it remains valid for the entire currency of the licence agreement, the regulator said.
Longer festive period likely to aid pick-up in ad rev: ZEEL's Rohit Gupta
During the Q1 earnings call, the CFO of ZEEL also said that there was immense headroom for the growth of pay TV households in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 9:06 AM | 4 min read
"We have belief in the potential of the merged company to generate immense value for all stakeholders and the media and entertainment industry, " said Rohit Gupta, CFO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, on the ZEE-Sony merger during the Q1 earnings calls.
He shared that the merger has already received approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange and the Competition Commission of India and the shareholders of the company.
Meanwhile speaking about the quarter, he said that there were positive signs of growth across the Media & Entertainment sector at large with several attractive opportunities existing across segments.
According to Gupta, even as the digital ecosystem continues to grow at a steady pace, there is an exciting opportunity for television as well.
"The headroom for growth of pay TV households in India is immense and rising content consumption can certainly act as a catalyst for growth in this segment."
He shared that evolving consumer behaviours and technological advancements are becoming the growth tailwinds for the sector, and it remains well-poised to witness robust and orderly growth across all segments in the near future.
The new fiscal has started on an optimistic note, he said, with some green shoots being seen in the overall advertising sentiment and the rollout of NTO 3.0 paving the way for TV subscription revenue growth.
"That said, there remains immense headroom for overall ad environment recovery on the back of improving consumer demand, and we remain hopeful of the next few quarters driving growth."
He further shared that the focus for the network during the quarter has been on strengthening businesses and offering a compelling content pipeline across platforms to keep viewers entertained.
"While we continued to see muted ad spending environment during the good part of the quarter, encouragingly there were green shoots emerging as we exited the quarter. Q1 started off on a slow note and with IPL during the month of April and May the ad spending was particularly muted. However, towards the back end of the quarter, there were early signs of ad spends starting to pick up, led by FMCG."
"We have seen this pickup continue in Q2 as well. However, recovery is still nascent, and the pace of pickup is moderate at this point. Overall, we remain hopeful that the positive momentum will continue, enabling us to drive growth in ad revenues.
There are also very encouraging signs across the TV broadcasting industry. IPL 2023 was the biggest ever IPL on television with a 32% growth in television ratings compared to the 2022 edition.”
Adding to the above statement, he said overall TV viewership during the quarter is at its five-quarters peak and the share of Pay TV in the overall TV viewership has also increased.
" In fact, even from the base of Q1 FY23, when we and other major broadcasters removed our Hindi GECs from Free Dish, Pay TV has gained further share in the last four quarters. Linear TV plays a very important role in our business portfolio, and serves a very relevant purpose for both viewers as well as advertisers. We remain confident about our ability to grow our overall linear TV business revenues."
He also said that the network is seeing benefits of NTO 3.0 translate to revenues and it will take couple of quarters for NTO transmission to fully settle down.
"As we drive NTO rollout, we are also ploughing back some of this growth in marketing for longer-term sustenance and growth of pay TV ecosystem. Hence, do keep in mind that while the headline growth in linear TV subscription revenues seems higher than the inflationary growth levels we had indicated earlier, from a net contribution perspective, factoring in higher marketing, we will likely end up close to inflationary growth. "
Moving through the rest of FY24, Gupta said that they were expecting a gradual recovery in ad spends, and are optimistic based on the green shoots they have seen in the last six weeks.
"We will still need to see this traction fructify in spending and sustain before making any firm prediction on the pace of recovery. The pick-up in ad revenues will hopefully be aided by a longer festive period this year, with Diwali being in mid-November. We will continue to recalibrate our investments and optimise our cost structure, while making room for strategic bets. With the revenue pick up, we are hopeful that we will also have more levers to manage profitability as the year progresses."
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh to launch today
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
NDTV is launching its regional channels with NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, which will be on air today.
NDTV MP-Chhattisgarh will not just focus on the politics of the state. the commitment to the people of MP, Chhattisgarh means the news will not just be told from Bhopal or Raipur. the focus on ground reports will give the public that much needed voice. The focus on hyper-local utility news, on issues that matter to the youth, on gender and climate, incisive coverage of the cities and villages, NDTV’s legacy of covering elections from the ground and intelligent analysis gives the regional channel a global touch.
On the eve of the launch, Sanjay Pugalia, NDTV’s Executive Director and Editor-in-Chief said, “The decision to go regional stems from the desire to provide hyper-local, relevant news to people living in these states, towns and villages. We’ll carry NDTV’s legacy of trust to MP-Chhattisgarh, and we’ll give the people of MP-Chhattisgarh news that matters to them.”
Adding to the sentiment, Senthil Chengalvarayan, NDTV’s Executive Director added, “NDTV’s regional channels are committed to bringing news you can trust, and carrying forward NDTV’s legacy of 35 years to the people of MP and Chhattisgarh. A big congratulations to the entire team on the launch.”
NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh will be available on local cable networks and DTH.
RSTV’s news anchor Abhilasha Pathak joins Amar Ujala
In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, News 24, P7 and Mahuaa News
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
RSTV’s well known news anchor Abhilasha Pathak has joined Amar Ujala. This will be her second stint at Amar Ujala. She was associated with RSTV for close to four years.
Prior to joining RSTV, Pathak was associated with News24 as Sr. Anchor, where she served a stint of over four years.
Pathak is well versed in Hindi & English journalism. In her career spanning 14 years she has also served stints at MH1, P7 and Mahuaa News.
Her area of expertise ranges from anchoring, producing news shows, programing shows and digital media.
She is also a classical music enthusiast and recently her new music album was launched in Mumbai.
Cricket, Bigg Boss or Quiz: Too many options for brands, but will KBC’s ad game suffer?
Some industry watchers believe that KBC 15 may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 18, 2023 9:07 AM | 6 min read
Reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is back on Sony Entertainment Television with its 15th season, is attracting sponsors and advertisers in good numbers. While the iconic quiz show is known to pulls brands, old and new, it may not have an easy run this year, feel some industry experts. According to them, the show may have to face some competition from big cricket events and other popular IPs such as Bigg Boss scheduled during the festive season. In fact, some industry watchers believe that the property may not see a 100% ad inventory sell-out as there could be a shift of eyeballs and ad spends.
Speaking to exchange4media, Vinay Hegde, Chief Buying Officer, Madison Media, shared, “Sony has signed up sponsors. However, with 90-100 episodes to sell, and Asia Cup & World Cup in between during the festive season, inventory may not see a 100% off-take.”
According to Hegde, there could be a decline in viewership due to big cricket events in the festive season. “Festive season should see KBC fare well with special episodes etc. That said, this year, cricket could see some shift of eyeballs and spending during the festive period. Bigg Boss would also start off during the same period.”
A media planner, who did not wish to be named, too believes that it is not going to be easy for Sony this year.
“Judging by the demand, they should be able to do (ad inventory sales) 10-15% higher than last year. There are 100 episodes and 18 minutes of advertising is available per episode. So not going to be easy. Also, this year they are coming up with a lot of integration ideas for brands which they are trying to monetise,” he said.
Talking about hiking ad rates, Hegde said that it will be a challenge for Sony as it would be balancing rates and inventory to maximise revenues. “And try to add to it through creative integration options,” he said.
For example, Hyundai Motor India is offering its newly launched SUV Exter as a prize for the contestant who ends up winning Rs 1 crore and Verna for the contestant who wins Rs 7 crore. Also, like last edition, the contestants who cross the second stage of the show (Rs 3.2 lakhs) will get an annual supply of Gowardhan Ghee (Parag Milk Foods).
Also, Xiaomi, which is one of the sponsors, has joined hands with the show to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through the 5G technology.
Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “KBC has been an integral part of Indian households for years. Like the show, Xiaomi India has been touching millions of hearts in its 9 years of journey in India. Both are rooted in authenticity and dedicated to connecting with the masses. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to introduce a fresh dimension to the 'Video Call a Friend' lifeline through our 5G technology."
While some industry players anticipate a shift in ad monies and viewership, others feel the show is too big to get affected. According to them, KBC has brands that have been consistently associated with it and then there are some new ones that have come onboard with high expectations in terms of revenue and viewership in the festive season. In their opinion, it is the show host superstar Amitabh Bachchan who brings in the trust factor for brands.
Said Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, Essencemediacom India, "KBC is a big show as it brings Amitabh Bachchan and has consistent sponsors like Asian Paints, Cadburys and Ultra Tech. Association with this show makes the brands a household name. It is an opportunity for them to connect with audiences. Due to Mr Bachchan, the cost of the show is high and brands leverage from that and trust factor is in multi-fold ways. The show will be a good break for the audiences as so much cricket has happened this year.”
“Opportunities have doubled now as there is both TV and digital. There is a separate audience for both and with OTT getting bigger, the reach is wider. Viewership will be more,” Shah added.
When asked about the face-off with cricket series and the possible shift of eyeballs and ad monies, Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, PAL, and Sony MAX Movie Cluster said, “Season after season, KBC has enjoyed diverse participation from brands across categories, not only existing partners but also by building new associations. Our primary objective is to provide a win-win for all the stakeholders of this show –advertisers, sponsors and viewers by curating an amalgamation of compelling content, targeted advertising solutions, and seamless brand integrations.”
“The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is Co-Presented by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Co-Powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Mondelez India, and Parag Milk Foods. With Banking Partner – State Bank of India and Special Partner – Vicco Laboratories, the show’s Associate Sponsors are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers, and Cera Sanitaryware. The reality quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India, he added.
KBC 15 has got onboard Hyundai Motor India Ltd as a co-presenter. It will be co-powered by Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, Cadburys Dairy Milk and Gowardhan Ghee. The State Bank of India is the banking partner for the show while Vicco Laboratories is the special sponsor. Among the associate sponsors of the show are Xiaomi, MRF, Bikaji, RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes, Kalyan Jewellers and Cera Sanitaryware. The quiz show also has a large partnership deal with the Reserve Bank of India. Among new sponsors, there is Vicco, Bikaji and Cera.
KBC Season 15 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television channel on August 14 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
Launching the show, Sony in a statement said, “The perfect amalgamation of knowledge and entertainment, megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosts this reality show with elan and gravitas. With the promise of a #NewBeginning, Kaun Banega Crorepati will capture the essence of the progress that India is making, bringing forth some remarkable changes that will make the game play tougher and far more engaging.”
Studio 17 joins hands with DistroTV
This collaboration will introduce Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes channel to DistroTV's content line-up
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 10:52 AM | 2 min read
DistroScale Inc., the parent company of DistroTV, a leading global independent free ad-supported streaming television service, has announced a partnership with Studio 17. This collaboration will introduce the popular 'Kids TV - Sing Along Nursery Rhymes' channel to DistroTV's expansive content lineup, making it available to audiences globally.
The channel supports English, Spanish and Hindi at launch, and will be supporting dozens of additional languages in the future.
Founded by Uday Singh Phoolka, Studio17 has been at the forefront of producing engaging and educational content for children.
"Kids TV is the perfect place for young minds to enjoy fun cartoons, educational nursery rhymes, and preschool baby songs. The channel's animations and catchy tunes make learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, and more, both fun and exciting," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale. "We are thrilled to bring such valuable content to our viewers worldwide."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, "Our expansion into regions like India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa is driven by our commitment to deliver diverse and culturally relevant content. Partnering with Studio 17 and bringing 'Kids TV' to DistroTV aligns perfectly with our vision. It's an exciting time for us, and we're confident that our audience, especially the young viewers, will greatly benefit from this collaboration."
"Partnering with DistroTV allows us to expand our reach and make our content accessible to a wider audience," said Uday Singh Phoolka, Founder at Studio 17. "We believe in creating content that not only entertains but also educates, and we're excited to see our vision align with DistroTV."
