ABP Network records subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, according to the network
ABP Network has registered a combined subscriber base of 59.2 million on YouTube.
ABP News and ABPLIVE are among the top 10 most-subscribed news channels on YouTube, with 35.2 million subscribers for ABP News and 24 million subscribers for ABPLIVE.
ABP News and ABPLIVE have clocked over 19 billion video views. The network's impressive reach is further highlighted by a staggering 122 billion impressions recorded across all its YouTube properties in 2022, as per YouTube Creator Studio.
ABP Network's regional news channels, including ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, and ABP Ganga, are also expanding their reach and providing in-depth and unparalleled news coverage to an ever-growing global audience. According to Social Blade, ABP Majha is the most-subscribed Marathi news channel, with over 10 million subscribers. ABP Ananda stands strong with over 8 million subscribers and 3 billion+ lifetime views, making it the most-subscribed and most-viewed Bengali news channel. ABP Asmita is also the most-viewed Gujarati news channel, with over 700 million lifetime views.
In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections ABP Ganga garnered 97,769,865 views and emerged on top of the news channels leaderboard, outpacing its competition by three times, according to Social Blade’s March 10, 2022, report. On the counting day of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, on December 8, 2022, ABP News achieved remarkable success by recording the highest real-time concurrent views on YouTube's live stream among top news competitors.
On reaching the significant milestone of 59.2 million subscribers, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said: “This momentous achievement is a testament to our commitment to becoming digital leaders and innovators. We are confident that with our sustained efforts, we can continually stay ahead of the changing times and grow our leadership in this space. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries and ensuring our network continues to record robust growth across all its properties and platforms. In our relentless pursuit of excellence, we will leave no stone unturned to remain the very best.”
TV Today Network posts revenue at Rs 258 crore in Q3
Network’s net profit for the quarter declined by 55% to Rs 27.62 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
TV Today Network has recorded a decline of 10.33% in revenue from operations at Rs 231.31 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to Rs 257.97 crore in the same quarter last year.
Company’s total income fell 8.4% to Rs 244.31 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 266.83 crore in Q3 FY22. Expenses jumped 12% to Rs 206.30 crore from Rs 184.25 crore.
Network’s net profit for the quarter declined by 55% to Rs 27.62 crore from Rs 61.50 crore.
Company’s television and other media operations revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was Rs 228.93 crore against Rs 252.16 crore. Furthermore, the revenue from radio segment was Rs 2.38 crore against Rs 5.81 crore.
The board also approved re-appointment of Aroon Purie, Chairman and Whole-time Director with the effect from April 1, 2023 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders of the company. Re-appointment of Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director was also approved w.e.f. April 1, 2023 for a period of five years, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
TV Today Network broadcasts 24-hour news channels Aaj Tak, Good News Today, and Aaj Tak HD in Hindi, and India Today Television in English. It also operates a radio station (Ishq 104.8 FM) in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The digital business includes the Aaj Tak and India Today websites, as well as various social media and popular online video channels.
Sun TV Network reports Rs 858 crore revenue in Q3FY23
Advertisement revenue stood at Rs 380 crore for the quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:32 PM | 1 min read
Sun TV Network Limited has announced its earnings for the quarter ended 31st December 2022.
The revenue (excl. IPL & Movies) was Rs.810.51 crore for the quarter ended 31st December’2022 as against Rs.829.57 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021. The overall revenue was at Rs. 857.51 crores as against Rs.1,033.10 crores for the quarter ended 31st December’2021.
The EBITDA was at Rs.573.07 crore for the current quarter as against Rs. 721.87 crore during the previous quarter ended 31st December’2021 and the Profit Before Taxes for the quarter ended 31st December’2022 was to Rs.556.91 crores as against Rs. 609.80 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021.
The Profit after taxes (excl. IPL & Movies) for the current quarter was at Rs.409.82 crores as against Rs. 416.00 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021 and the overall Profit after taxes for the current quarter was at Rs.416.32 crores as against Rs. 457.39 crores for the corresponding quarter ended 31st December’2021.
Advertisement revenue stood at Rs. 380 crore for the quarter ended 31st Dec’ 2022.
Uday Shankar launches Upendrra Rai’s Bharat Express
The new channel is live from February 1
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Media veteran Uday Shankar has officially launched Upendrra Rai’s highly anticipated national Hindi news channel Bharat Express amidst much fanfare at a dazzling ceremony organized at Hotel Andaz by Hyatt in New Delhi on 1st February 2023. The channel launch was attended by senior political leaders, Bollywood celebrities, sports icons and business luminaries namely Anurag Thakur, Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Nityanand Rai, MoS, Home Affairs, Sanjeev Balyan, MoS, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Kumar Vishwas. Bollywood Singer B Praak also dazzled the audience with his impromptu performance
Speaking at the launch Uday Shankar, said, “I wish Upendrra all the best at the launch of his media venture and congratulate the entire team of Bharat Express at a successful launch. Having known Upendrra for so many years, I am assured that Bharat Express will demonstrate paramount journalistic ethics when seeking and delivering news”
Extending his gratitude, CMD and Editor-in-Chief, Upendrra Rai commented, “Mr Uday Shankar has continued to inspire me through years and I am privileged to have him officially launch Bharat Express today. The channel will continue to reflect our core ethos of Satya, Sahas and Samarpan in the pursuit of Bold and Direct Journalism. Given the quickly changing market dynamics, Bharat Express is well-equipped to deliver relevant news content to the evolving discerning news viewer”
Bharat Express will have a pan-India presence and is available across all major DTH and Cable Networks, namely, Tata Play – 535, Dish TV – 671, D2H – 753 and Airtel DTH.
Varun Kohli, CEO, Bharat Express, said, “The launch has created a lot of hype and anticipation among viewers and advertisers alike. We are aiming to be a leader in the news space with an improved viewer engagement across our TV and Digital platforms.
India Today recorded 181.8K concurrent users on YouTube Live on Budget day
The same day, Aaj Tak stood tall with 147.4K concurrent users on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 2:03 PM | 1 min read
India Today recorded 181.8K concurrent users on YouTube Live on February 1, the day the Union Budget 2023 was announced.
As per the data for the day from 11:00 to 12:30, Aaj Tak recorded 147.4K concurrent users.
In January this year, Aaj Tak became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers on YouTube.
Aaj Tak started its digital journey by launching its YouTube channel in 2009, and started streaming news live on YouTube for the first time in 2017.
“India Today TV has not only broken all its records with a dominant No.1 position in live YouTube viewership on Budget Day 2023, but emerged as the channel with maximum concurrent users across Hindi, English and Business TV news channels on YouTube,” the network shared.
India Today TV recorded average concurrent of 143k live concurrent users and peak concurrent of 182k, they mentioned.
NTO 3.0 likely to come into force today: 80% DPOs sign up for new regime
Stakeholders say they are optimistic that NTO 3.0 will be implemented today as majority of DPOs, including DTH operators, have already notified consumers about the price hike
By Sonam Saini | Feb 1, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
After a delay of two years, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO 3.0) is finally expected to come into force today.
exchange4media has learnt that TRAI on January 19 issued a letter asking all stakeholders to follow the notification issued by it in this regard.
According to Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), more than 80% of operators across the country have already signed up with broadcasters under the new pricing regime.
“This is an extremely encouraging start under the NTO 3.0 regime, and we expect others to also sign up over the next few days,” said Jain.
A senior official of a cable company, on the condition of anonymity, shared that NTO 3.0 will come into force today as most DTH and other cable operators have already communicated to their consumers that prices will increase on February 1.
While broadcasters revised pricing and filed their RIOs in December last year, some of the DPOs are waiting for the decision of the Kerala High Court in this matter.
Cable operators and DPOs have been at loggerheads with TRAI ever since the regulator issued amendments to the NTO in January 2020. Cable operators believe that NTO 3.0 will have a negative impact on their subscriber base. In fact, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) last month submitted a petition against NTO 3.0 in the Kerala High Court, requesting a stay on its implementation. The court, however, refused to grant a stay on the order and scheduled the case for hearing on February 8.
"The new pricing will increase consumers’ cost by at least 20-30% and cable operators will have to face the heat of this price hike. The cable TV operators who are members of AIDCF will await for the court's decision on February 8, 2023," said a source close to the case.
Meanwhile industry sources share that prices of TV channels have remained frozen for over five years, despite increased offerings by broadcasters in the face of increased price of all goods, services including the cost of production and content. “It's not a price increase, it's a long-overdue correction,” said the source.
He went on to say that TRAI has held consultations and deliberations on NTO 3.0 with all stakeholders in the value chain, including broadcasters, DPOs, LCOs and consumer groups. The Amended Regulatory Framework 2022 reflects the issues presented by the authority and on which submissions have been invited and received. In the spirit of moving towards an environment of regulatory forbearance, broadcasters are supporting the authority, said the source. In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
Cable company executives, on the other hand, claim that they have been losing customers over the last three years, and that the implementation of NTO 3.0 will exacerbate this trend.
Speaking on the concerns of DPOs, another industry expert shared that broadcasters are responsible for providing quality content that spans multiple genres and languages. “Today's consumers have a plethora of options to choose from, and their decisions are influenced by a variety of factors. Pricing alone cannot be a factor determining this choice.”
In the amended NTO, the regulator restored the Rs 19 MRP cap for the inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all of the pay channels in that bouquet.
DD Free Dish e-auction methodology announced for MPEG 2 & 4 slots
This has come into effect from 27th January
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
The e-auction methodology for allotment of slots of DD Free Dish to private satellite TV channels has come into effect from 27th January, 2023.
The reserve price for MPEG-2 slots that are up for auction are as below:
Bucket A+ Rs 15.00 Cr
Bucket A Rs 12.00 Cr
Bucket B Rs 10.00 Cr
Bucket C Rs 7.00 Cr
Bucket D Rs 6.00 Cr
Bucket R1 Rs 3.0 Cr
The MPEG-2 slots has been categorised under various buckets.
The reserve price for the first round starts from Rs 3 crore and goes up to Rs 16.20 crore.
Will NTO 3.0 come into effect on February 1?
Experts believe the amended order is unlikely to be implemented tomorrow because a case against it is pending in the Kerala High Court, which will come up for hearing on February 8
By Sonam Saini | Jan 31, 2023 9:08 AM | 5 min read
The broadcast industry is just one day away from the deadline for the implementation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) new tariff order (NTO) 3.0. However, speculations are rife that the order may not see the light of the day yet as a case against it is pending before the Kerala High Court which will be heard on February 8. The case was filed by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) in the first week of January, requesting the court to stay the implementation of the order. However, the court declined to issue an interim order and instead scheduled the case for February 8.
"NTO 3.0 is unlikely to get implemented on the ground since the matter is sub-judice. The Kerala High Court has not granted a stay, but it will hear the case on February 8," a cable operator said.
A senior executive of a leading broadcaster too shared the same thought. "All broadcasters have revised their pricing and submitted RIOs but most of the DPOs haven’t. Though there has been no announcement from TRAI on whether NTO 3.0 will be implemented on February 1 or not, we believe it is unlikely to be implemented because of the AIDCF petition in the court," he said.
The amended new tariff order was issued by TRAI in November last year. The NTO 3.0 reinstated the Rs 19 MRP cap for TV channel inclusion in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% when pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of the MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet.
While broadcasters have welcomed the amended NTO, distribution platform operators (DPOs) have expressed concerns. Cable operators believe that NTO 3.0 will drive customers away from pay TV towards DD FreeDish and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
In its petition, AIDCF has requested the court to issue directions to TRAI to examine the new order and fix maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and place a maximum cap on the price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997. The federation had told the court that TRAI has failed to consider and address the foremost challenge faced by the entire broadcasting and cable services industry and that they are witnessing constant decline in subscriber base for MSOs and DTH operators.
Meanwhile, following the amendment of the NTO, broadcasters such as ZEEL, Sun TV, Discovery Communication India, Disney Star India, Viacom18 and Culver Max Entertainment revised their pricing in December last year and filed their RIOs. DPOs, however, are waiting for the Kerala High Court’s decision and are yet to publish the new pricing. According to industry sources, most of the DTH operators will be publishing new pricing before February 1, 2023.
TRAI’s data shows that in the last eight quarters, the total active number of DTH subscribers has decreased from 70.99 million to 68.89 million. Similarly, the number of total active subscribers of major MSOs/HITS operators, having more than a million subscribers, has decreased from 47.58 million to 45.55 million.
Not just AIDCF but several other local cable operators too have raised similar concerns over the implementation of NTO 3.0.
In a letter to TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan, Kolkata- based LCO RK Communication has said that they are facing serious problems since digitization and despite repeated correspondence with TRAI they are yet to receive any solution from their end.
“We are strongly demanding the withdrawal of the NTO 3 implementation during this time of economic recession period. NTO 1 was not at all a success. When NTO 1 was launched, we lost 30%- 40% of our customers. We are scared that if NTO 3 is launched, the same thing will happen. So, our demand is to first resolve the issues related to our business,” the LCO said in its letter.
They requested that a regulation for OTT platforms must be framed and a level playing field should be ensured. The LCO also mentioned that live channels on OTT platforms should be withdrawn immediately. RK Communication also demanded that a licence fees for OTT platforms should be implemented from immediate effect.
It further asked for a new policy for pay channels sharing percentage. “We demand 50% commission for LCOs on every pay channel.”
“We also demand that no pay channel should be aired on DD FreeDish and on terrestrial. Our demand is first to resolve the issues of the cable operators with a proper discussion over the table regarding NTO-3,” their letter read further.
A similar letter was written to MIB Minister Anurag Singh Thakur by Fibernet Operators Federation.
"Cable operators are concerned that this (NTO 3.0) will have a negative impact on their subscriber base and end customers," said an industry expert.
“Because the price difference between OTT and TV is still very large, a price increase of 8-10% will have no effect on TV. Although NTO implementation on February 1 appears unlikely, NTO 3.0 will go into effect," he added.
The All Local Cable Operator Association Delhi (ALCOA INDIA), which is a representative body of Local Cable Operators (LCOs), also wrote another letter to Anurag Singh Thakur on January 30. In the letter, they said that implementation of NTO 3.0 will result in shutting down of Cable TV business leading to loss of approximately 1 million jobs.
They have requested Thakur to stop implementation of NTO 3 in its current form and to relook into its provisions. They have also requested to put a cap on all the channel prices for the overall benefit of the subscribers along with other demands.
