ABP Majha conducts ‘Majha Vision’ in Mumbai

ABP Majha organised ‘Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision’, a flagship show highlighting various views and discourses on the government, the ongoing political developments, and key public issues on 31st July, 2020.

The platform was attended by Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who deliberated on the state’s situation amid COVID-19, he said “Mumbai local is still operating today. Local service is available for all essential service personnel. It is not up to the state government to decide whether or not local transport will start in Mumbai. We had to request the Central Government numerous times to start transportation for essential service personnel in the state.”

On the other hand, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, emphasised that lockdown is not the solution. “If lockdown is further extended, there will be a financial crisis. We will have to work on the wire until we get the vaccine. The industry will have to focus on social distancing measures, and habits like hand washing & wearing masks. Complete lockdown is certainly not the way to go.” He said.

Just when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government consisting of coalition partners, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress was beginning to stabilise, after it came to power six months ago ─ COVID-19 gripped the nation.

Now as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government feels the heat over handling the Covid-19 pandemic, with rise in the number of cases and fatalities, ABP Majha organised Majha Vision to bring the pertinent dialogues of the state to the fore.

Various dignitaries from the ruling and opposition parties as well as several renowned journalists attended the conclave and deliberated on the pressing issues of the state.

Making the summit highly informative, Majha Vision hosted dignitaries such as Uddhav Thackeray (Chief Minister of Maharashtra), Balasaheb Bhausaheb Thorat (Minister for Revenue of Maharashtra), Subhash Desai (Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council), Devendra Fadnavis (Former Chief Minister), Rajesh Tope (Health Minister of Maharashtra), Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse (Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly), Chhagan Bhujbal (Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs), Varsha Gaikwad (Cabinet Minister of School Education Department, Maharashtra), Prakash Javadekar (Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises), Jayant Patil (Cabinet Minister of the Water Resources Department), Ashok Chavan (PWD Minister of Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray (MNS), and other such as Mahesh Majrekar, Nitin Vaidya, Prashant Damle, Atul Gogawale.

Ensuring perfect coordination amongst the dignitaries, the summit was moderated by the versatile ABP Majha anchors such as, Rajiv Khandekar, Abhijit Karande, Prassana Joshi, Dnyanada Chavan, and Namrata Wagle.

ABP group aims to cater the multi lingual masses through their regional channels. ABP Majha is one of the most-viewed Marathi channel through which ABP reaches out to almost the entire region of Maharashtra. The knowledge-sharing summit ‘Majha Maharashtra Majha Vision’ telecasted on ABP Majha was exclusively curated for the Marathi speaking viewers.

Elaborating on the summit, Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network, said, “Majha Vision is a unique platform for the leaders of the state to come together and deliberate on pertinent issues that concern the state & the nation. The COVID-19 crisis has worsened in Maharashtra, as it can be seen from the figures of Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other urban districts, which are witnessing rising numbers. This is a moment in time when people want to know the vision & way forward of their leaders and Majha Vision provides just the right platform for those crucial discussions. At ABP Majha, our sole purpose is to throw light on meaningful discourses of the country and keep our viewers apprised of every single matter which concerns them, with a special focus on local issues.”