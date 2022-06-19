As per family sources, he passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.

Abhay Ojha, Chief Revenue Officer, Zee Media Corporation, is no more. As per family sources, he passed away last night due to cardiac arrest.

Prior to joining Zee, Ojha was working as President - Sales & Marketing at News Nation Network.

He began his career with Aaj Tak (India Today Group) as a Management Trainee- Ad Sales which laid the strong foundation of Broadcast business understanding. He proved his mettle young by being the top achiever in Aaj Tak throughout. He later moved to Network18, as Head - North India Sales for IBN7 (now News18 India) & IBN Lokmat. During his tenure he grew revenue multifold with a significant increase in the clientele.

In 2011, he took a bigger and challenging role at Reliance Broadcast Network, for its newly launched Hindi Regional GEC (BIG Magic) as the Country Head Revenue. Under his leadership, the channel performed exceptionally. Progressing further he joined the TV9 Group, wherein his unparalleled guidance and hunger to acquire more had helped in gaining new grounds for the channel’s revenue.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)