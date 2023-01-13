Aaj Tak’s Malika Malhotra to join Zee News

In 2022, television advertising volumes saw an increase of 1.68% compared to 2021. According to the TAM AdEx - Rewinding Y 2022 for Television Advertising report, ad volumes increased by 21% and 26% in 2022 when compared to 2018 and 2019 respectively. The report also said that TV ad volume increased by 23.47% in 2022 compared to 2020.



The second quarter saw the lowest average ad volume, but it was still 10% higher than the same quarter in 2021. In addition, average ad volumes per day increased by 3% in the fourth quarter compared to the second quarter.



In the period between 2021 and 2022, the festive month of October continued to have the largest ad volume. The report stated that in 2022, the month clocked a 9.2% share in ad volume. June saw the lowest share in both 2022 and 2021.



Food & Beverage was the top industry category in both calendar years 2021 and 2022 and the services sector jumped up one spot to second position with a 16% share. In comparison to 2021, five of the top ten sectors retained their ranking in 2022.



Toilet Soaps and Toilet/Floor Cleaners categories maintained their top two positions during 2022 and 2021 with more than a 4% share of ad volumes. Aerated Soft Drink moved up by seven positions to eight spot in 2022 displacing Washing Powders/Liquids. The rankings of four out of the top ten categories improved in 2022 as against 2021.



In the Advertisers list, the top ten advertisers together added 38% share of ad volumes during 2022. Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Consumer Products, Coca-Cola India and Procter and Gamble were on the list of top 10 advertisers with a positive rank shift compared to Y 2021. Coca-Cola India was the new entrant in the top 10 advertisers’ list. Over 9300 advertisers advertised in 2022.



In addition to Dettol Antiseptic Liquid topping the Brands' list, all the five names on top were Reckitt Benckiser's in 2022, which saw over 14200 brands advertising on TV.

Furthermore, the report stated that over 230 categories registered positive growth. Mosquito Repellents were among the categories that saw the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 113% followed by Aerated Soft Drink with 54% growth in 2022 compared to 2021. In terms of growth, Vocational Training Institute category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 with a 4.4X increase in 2022.



Over 5200 exclusive advertisers advertised last year compared to 2021. Supermarket Grocery Supplies was the top exclusive advertiser. Services Sector saw three of its brands in the Top 10 exclusive list during 2022, while Education and Personal Accessories Sectors had two brands each.



As per the report, since 2021, GEC overtook News as the most popular channel genre in terms of advertising and continuing in 2022. The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021.



In 2022, national channels saw an 8% ad volume rise compared to 2021. Regional channels slipped by a marginal 2% but they dominated the ad volumes share during both in 2021 and 2022.



The report also spoke about co-branding ads with movies in 202. In 2022, over 730 hours of co-branding ad volumes with movies were recorded on TV.



Brands associated with movies saw a 2.8X ad volume growth in 2022 over 2021. Sting Energy Drink, which collaborated with the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, ranked first among brands associated with movies with 10% share of co-branding ad volumes. In 2022, the top ten brands accounted for nearly half of co-branding ad volumes.



In fact, the movies Shabaash Mithu and Vikram Vedha had eight co-brandings each in 2022. The number of movies opting for co-branding ads for promotion in 2022 grew three times.