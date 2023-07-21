Aaj Tak's 'Black & White' celebrates first anniversary
The Prime Time show is being hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary
Aaj Tak commemorates the successful completion of one year of its ground-breaking show 'Black & White'.
The show is being hosted by Sudhir Chaudhary.
According to the latest data from BARC, 'Black & White' recorded 90.2 Mn gross AMA (Average Minute Audience). (Source: BARC | HSM | 22-40 AB | 19th July '22 to 07th July '23 | Mon to Fri | 2100-2200 Hrs, Rolled Data).
On YouTube it has got an average of 77 K concurrent users (Source: YT Average Concurrent Users- All Feeds | 19th July 2022 to 12th July 2023 | Mon to Fri | 2100 to 2200 Hrs).
Some of the notable highlights and special features of ‘Black and White’ over the last year include the show's analysis of how the declining state of Nainital led to the establishment of a committee by the government to save the city; a report on the risks associated with usage of nonstick and Teflon-coated utensils which prompted many consumers to remove cracked utensils from their kitchens. The revelation of Shahid Afridi's insult towards a senior Indian minister sparked significant discussions in India and Pakistan.
A special series covering topics such as Joshimath, the ban on mobile phones in Kedarnath Dham, and how the Mazar Jihad in Uttarakhand resulted in positive changes as a result. The show also exposed a sinister plan to use online gaming to convert religion. The show further shed light on the life of independence warrior Batukeshwar Dutt and featured an exclusive interview with Shraddha’s father in the Delhi Shraddha murder case.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on

Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Polls & festivals: TV news industry hopeful of good H2
Experts expect 10-15% growth in the ad revenue during the upcoming elections
By Sonam Saini | Jul 19, 2023 9:15 AM | 5 min read
After a minor setback in AdEx during the first half of the year, the TV news industry is likely to see a recovery during the upcoming festive period and elections.
According to the ‘Television Advertising Quarterly Report Jan-Mar 2023’, in comparison to the previous two years, Jan-Mar 2023 witnessed 4% decline in ad volumes. Ad volumes during Jan-Mar 2022 witnessed de-growth of 1% compared to Jan-Mar 2021.
While the H1 remained flat for most of the news channels as compared to the previous year same period, industry leaders are expecting around 10-15% growth in the advertising revenue during the upcoming elections in five states later this year and the general elections early next year.
“While H1 was comparatively flat, Q1 witnessed some green shoots on the back of Union Budget and Karnataka state elections,” said Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network.
According to Dhawan, H2 looks promising on account of improved consumer sentiment, state and assembly elections, and several new launches planned in categories such as automobiles, handsets, consumer durables, etc. Also, renewed energy in BFSI, IPOs and government spends will make H2 favourable, he said.
“State elections as a lead-up to assembly elections will capture key growth. We expect 15-20% growth in ad sales this year,” Dhawan added.
Adding to the predictions, Sidharth Newatia, National Revenue Head, News18 Network told e4m that the kind of growth that one sees during elections cannot be compared to any other period.
“Elections for news are the most important revenue driver in any given year and this year will be no different. We are already seeing a surge in the queries over the election programming sponsorship options and it should reach fever pitch closer to the dates,” added Newatia.
According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data sourced by e4m, the Free Commercial Time (FCT) consumption has grown by 3 million when compared with H1 of last year.
Deleise Ross, Associate Vice President and Cluster Head – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, explains, “If we look at the FCT consumed in H1 of 2022 vs H1 of 2023 with all news channels, there is a 1% growth in the same.”
Ross added that the news genre is going to play a major role among media plans across audience segments, including the female viewers. “It’s not only the elections but also the festive season followed by news updates on cricket events like Asia Cup/World Cup that will spike the consumption,” Ross mentions.
Ross expects at least a 5-7% spike in the ad growth with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“Usually, state-level elections spike the ratings by 200% & rates hike by 30-50%. This year, the Lok Sabha elections will be different than usual with every one’s eye glued on the TV screen for quick updates,” she added.
The TAM report also states that during Jan-Mar 2023, News and GEC switched their positions. GEC was the leading channel genre with 30% share of ad volumes. News genre’s share dropped by 4-25% share compared to 29% during Jan-March 22.
According to Newatia, the second half is looking extremely good and not just because of elections, but the festive period ahead. He said, “Diwali being in mid-November makes the festive period longer this year. Elections are also happening in five states in the November–December time frame, and general elections will happen during April – May, which coincidentally, are also high AdEx months. So the second half is looking very buoyant.”
Specifically talking about the Hindi general news, he said that H1 was extremely good. He shared that the network has been able to take a larger share of the advertisement pie because of our channel rankings.
The industry experts expect that this could be a good opportunity for the luxury brands to advertise during elections. Ross added, “This year could present a good opportunity for the high-end goods and luxury brands, as India is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing markets in the next five years. This provides advertisers a chance to move beyond glossy magazines and infotainment. Additionally, it can also bolster brand growth in India's tier 2 markets, creating new opportunities for Hindi news channels as well. Some of the other key categories driving the ad volumes include spices, cement and automobiles.”
In fact, during Karnataka elections, news channels were certain that there would be a jump in ad revenue and some of them predicted it to be around 20-30% for the national channels while the growth expected for the local channels was double.
Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments & Business Development at Madison Media, said that for TV news channels, the build-up to next year will be good. There are state elections at the end of this year and Lok Sabha elections early next year so governments will be spending a lot on welfare schemes and will also spend on advertisements. News channels become an important factor during elections and during the World Cup also. So, this year should be much better than last year for TV news channels as the advertising volume will go up and hence the revenue will go up.”
Speaking of the Hindi news genre category, Newatia expects Hindi News should witness a double-digit growth this year. “Given that it is an election year, the key driver will be the monetization of the general elections as well as the five state elections, which are going to happen in the November-December time period.”
Network18’s TV news business sees 26% revenue growth in Q1
The company has attributed the revenue growth to an increase in advertising revenue
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Network18’s TV news business has seen 26% revenue growth in the first quarter of the current financial year, the company said in its financial report.
The company has registered a revenue of Rs 337 crore in the quarter, as compared to Rs 266 crore for the same period last fiscal.
“The network’s revenue during the quarter was up 26% YoY, driven by the strong growth in advertising revenue. The ad revenue growth was underpinned by the strong viewership gains that the network has achieved over the last year which has helped improve the pricing of certain channels. Network advertising inventory increased while the genre declined. The network also saw strong traction in monetisation of IP-led events,” the company said.
TV18 Broadcast Q1 consolidated revenue stands at Rs 3176 cr
The network has said the advertising environment continues to be soft with improvement in some pockets
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 8:05 AM | 3 min read
TV18 Broadcast has recorded a consolidated operating revenue of Rs 3,176 crore in Q1FY24. The network has witnessed a 151% rise on YoY basis from Q1FY23’s consolidated operating revenue of Rs 1265 crore.
The marketing, distribution and promotional expenses have grown 80% to Rs 517 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to Rs 287 crore for the year ended June 30, 2023.
The network in an official statement highlighted that Viacom18 has set a new benchmark in digital streaming with IPL’s total reach being 450 million and the final match’s reach being 120 million, while peak concurrency was 32 million.
“JioCinema’s IPL advertising revenue is higher than TV as the platform takes digital reach and engagement to unprecedented levels. Also, the TV News network delivered strong growth in revenue driven by leadership in key markets; continues to be #1 in the Hindi, English and Business news genres. The company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 151% YoY to Rs. 3,176 crore, driven by the performance of IPL on JioCinema. The advertising environment continues to be soft with improvement in some pockets,” said the company.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of TV18, said, “The year has started on a blockbuster note with our digital initiatives delivering phenomenal results. The transformation to a digital-first approach has become a reality and we will continue to lead this effort at scale while leveraging the strengths of our traditional business. We have made some key leadership hirings recently which will help the Group push through to the next phase of growth. With talent, resources, and technological capabilities at our disposal, we look forward to driving long-term growth across all our businesses.”
Subscription revenue grew by 19% to Rs 528 crore in Q1FY24 as compared to Rs 444 crore in Q1FY23, the company said.
The network said IPL ad revenue on JioCinema was driven by the scale, targeting ability, cost flexibility, measurement, and integration options on the platform. These features offered significant advantages to JioCinema’s 26 sponsors and more than 800 advertisers.
According to the financial statement, Viacom18’s non-sports network saw a pick-up in advertising demand on key channels with regional networks delivering growth. However, the spends by new-age clients remained weak due to an increased focus on profitability and the soft start-up funding environment, posing a challenge in driving growth. Also, the TV news network registered strong growth in advertising revenue despite the continued weakness in the advertising environment, highlighted by the 5% YoY decline in news industry inventory consumption. News18 was able to drive growth powered by the increase in viewership share and a strong focus on IP events-led advertising revenue. Viewership gains in key markets over the last few quarters have enabled the network to push up pricing, helping the revenue growth, the network said.
ZMCL appoints Meenakshi Sharma as Editor, Branded Content & Special Projects
Prior to this she was the Editor at ABP Uncut
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 9:21 PM | 1 min read
ZMCL has appointed Meenakshi Sharma as Editor, Branded Content & Special Projects.
With more than 25 years of extensive experience in the media industry, Sharma carries a wealth of knowledge.
In her most recent role as Founder & Editor at ABP Uncut, she was responsible for managing branded content, intellectual property strategy and viewer acquisition. Her expertise also extends to launching numerous regional channels for ABP Network over the last ten years. Before joining ABP, she held notable positions at Star News, Sahara, and Zee News.
Sharma will be leading the creative and editorial strategy for the Branded Content and Solutions vertical at ZMCL, that broadly includes content planning & development, project conceptualization & production, revenue enablement and end-to-end implementation. She will also be responsible for the management of events, creating Intellectual Property (IP's), and Special Projects.
She will be reporting to Chief Executive Officer, ZMCL.
‘Post merger, Z-Sony entity expected to become 2nd largest broadcaster in India’
This will be in terms of market share, according to an Elara Capital report
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 7:20 PM | 4 min read
Elara Capital has released its diet report titled, Media & Entertainment - Sony mirrors Z on ad revenue.
Here’s the content of the report:
Sony India reports a revenue decline of 2% and PAT growth of 6% YoY, well ahead of Zee Entertainment (Z IN, Rating, CMP: INR 223, TP: INR 300), which posted a drop in revenue of 1% YoY and a PAT dip of 76% YoY in FY23. In FY23, advertisement, subscription and total market share of the combined entity - Z/Sony (subject to approvals) stood at 24%, 16% and 20%, respectively. Post merger, the Z-Sony entity is expected to become the second-largest broadcaster in India in terms of market share.
Magnitude
Sony India’s advertisement revenue declined 5% YoY in FY23 to INR 33bn, in line with our estimates, vs Z’s ad revenue too fell 4% YoY to INR 41bn on the back of 1) inflationary pressures, and 2) cut in ad spend by new age & commerce verticals. Subscription revenue for Z remains flat YoY whereas Sony’s grew 15% YoY, as Sony outperformed Z due to strength in the urban genre, sports properties, and OTT price hikes. Sony’s PAT stood at INR 10,420mn, up 6% YoY, in FY23 with a PAT margin of 15.5% whereas Z PAT stood at INR 2,514mn, down 76% YoY in FY23, with a PAT margin of 3%, as Z faced pressure on 1)the content cost front, 2) investments in digital and 3) some write offs. Content cost of Sony has come off and PAT margin grew 110bp YoY. In FY23, Sony and Z’s ad revenue market share stood at 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, whereas subscription revenue market share stood at 8.0% and 8.4%, respectively.
In terms of the total TV industry, Sony and Z had a market share of 9.1% and 10.4%, respectively. Hence, the combined entity (subject to regulatory approvals) had an advertisement, subscription and total market share of 24.0% YoY, 16.4% YoY and 19.4% YoY in FY23 and the is the second-largest entity in India in terms of market share after Disney Star India. Sony Liv, the OTT platform of Sony India, currently has 33.3mn users and provides 40,000 hours of programming in eight different languages; its YouTube channel is the third-most subscribed channel in the world, with 156mn global subscribers. Zee5, an OTT platform of Z, had 112mn average monthly active users (MAU) and 11.3mn daily active users (DAU) in FY23 whereas Z’s YouTube channel Zee Music has 134mn global subscribers currently. The merger would expand content creation as well as provide cost synergies, benefiting both firms. It is likely to go through this year, subject to regulatory approvals.
Triggers
As per news reports (https://tinyurl.com/2zmmwkkn), Punit Goenka will not be a part of Z management or on its Board due to restrictions set by SEBI and the SAT; this aligns with our view the merger will go through without Goenka being on board. The SAT-SEBI matter is expected to see a final outcome in the next three weeks post SAT last hearing which was on 10th July,2023. Further, Disney is looking for a strategic partner for its media business in India, which is another silver lining, as we believe Z-Sony merged company’s (subject to regulatory approvals) key strategy would be to become the market leader post the merger; however, in case of Disney realigning its strategy with a new partner, there may be cost-cutting measures, which, in turn, would make it easy for Z-Sony merged entity to gain potential market share in the medium term. Thus, we believe in the event the merger goes through post approval, it would be a rerating trigger for the merged firm.
We value Z’s core broadcasting business at 17x one year forward P/E, led by 1) merger synergy, 2) potential market share gains to displace Disney as the largest broadcaster, and 3) better CG (corporate governance) initiatives – MNC-backed company; therefore, we arrive at a merged company potential market cap of INR 612bn after incorporating the OTT business valuation (Zee and Sony) of INR 92bn, which is at tepid 3.0x one year forward EV/sales and cash infusion of INR 120bn by Sony. We arrive at a TP of INR 300 for Z based on a 47% stake in the merged company. There could be further potential upside beyond our target price , led by 1) revenue synergy (assumed only cost synergy for now), and 2) scale-up or break-even on the digital & OTT businesses, which could increase digital business valuation.
DD Sports bags TV broadcast rights in India for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
The tournament will be aired in partnership with 1Stadia
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 5:58 PM | 2 min read
DD Sports has secured the television broadcast rights in India for the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 starting July 20, 2023. This landmark event will now be brought to millions of homes across India, courtesy to the strategic sub-licensing by 1Stadia, a prominent US-based company specializing in technological advancements in the world of sports and media rights.
Prasar Bharti, CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi IAS said, "We are HAPPY to have secured the television broadcast rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament not only showcases the immense talent and dedication of women in football but also serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes. We are proud to partner with 1Stadia in this endeavour, as they share our passion for promoting sports and fostering a love for the game among fans."
1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder Mr. Sangeet Shirodkar said: “Our mission has to make the world's most captivating sporting events accessible to fans everywhere. We are thrilled to have partnered with DD Sports for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. This tournament represents an extraordinary celebration of talent, dedication, and sportsmanship. Through this partnership, we are committed to driving positive change, empowering women in sports, and inspiring millions of fans to rally behind their favorite teams."
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 promises to be a historic event, with footballing prowess and passion on full display. The upcoming ninth edition of the tournament, featuring 32 teams, is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, 2023. The USA, reigning world champions, aim to clinch their third consecutive World Cup title, while Canada, the Olympic gold medalists, have showcased their strength as formidable adversaries, defeating star-studded teams like the USA, making them a team worth keeping an eye on along with teams like England, Netherlands, Spain, Germany and more.
Kartikeya Sharma elevated as Deputy Managing Editor at News9 Livestream
He was earlier Executive Editor at TV9
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:28 AM | 1 min read
Kartikeya Sharma has been elevated at News9 Livestream as Deputy Managing Editor.
Prior to this, he was Executive Editor at TV9.
He was earlier with WION as the Political Editor for nearly 5 years. Sharma was also with NewsX as Executive Editor and with India Today as the Political Editor.
