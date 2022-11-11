Aaj Tak viewership grows significantly on back of big event coverages

The 9 pm Sudhir Choudhary show seems to have crossed the milestone of 1000 TVTs

Aaj Tak viewership has grown significantly on the back of big event coverages. The 9 pm Sudhir Choudhary show seems to have crossed the milestone of 1000 TVTs. The channel has broken the rolling average format with the detailed impeder analysis of Morbi bridge collapse.

As it can be seen through week and week data Sudhir Chaudhary seems to have crossed the milestone of 1000 TVTs that makes him arguably no.1 at 9pm 15+ HSM in the current week.

Week 44 had elements like the Morbi bridge collapse and attack on Imran Khan in Pakistan.

“It is possible to defeat hundreds of landing pages and non-stop fiction content by a good product.”

Chaudhary says, "I’m thankful to the Black & White viewers for their amazing love for the show."

It is noteworthy that his social campaign Swabhimaan has been catching attention on social media and his latest video travelling with a cab driver organically crossed a million views in just a few days. This puts to rest any doubts on Chaudhary’s fan following amongst audiences in the news genre. While BARC suffers from attribution to landing pages, YouTube which does not have this problem and it has shown Chaudhary at the top since 2 consecutive months concurrent users.

This development also makes Aaj Tak the clear leader on prime time in pay platform beating competition which reliees a lot on landing pages.

