RAM Ratings Wk 48’21-Wk 51’21: Fever FM claims top spot in Mumbai & Delhi again

RAM Ratings for Week 48-51 place Fever FM at the top of Mumbai and Delhi charts again. BIG FM maintained the top spot in Bangalore while Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 21st Nov and 18th Dec 2021.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 16.8% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 15.5%, and Red FM claimed the third spot with 13.6%. However, Mirchi saw a slight decline from the period before. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 23.2% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.2% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 11.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 30.8% share. Radio City stood second at 25.7% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 15.2% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 26.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.2% share. Fever FM had a 12.8% share, same as the previous week. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

The total share of out of Home Listening increased in Delhi & Kolkata.

