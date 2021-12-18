RAM Ratings Wk 43’21-Wk 46’21: Radio Mirchi leads in Mumbai, Fever FM tops again in Delhi

Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively in this four-week period

RAM Ratings for Week 43’21-Week 46’21 is out with Radio Mirchi coming on top of the charts in Mumbai and Fever FM maintaining the top position in Delhi. Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively. The four-week time period for the survey is between 17th Oct 2021 and 13th Nov 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi topped with a 15.4% listenership share. Fever FM came down to the second spot with a 15.4% share and Big FM took the third spot on the chart with a 14.4% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 22.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi took the second spot with 14.8% share. Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 11.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with a 29.4% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 28.4% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 13.8% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 27% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.9% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)