RAM Ratings Wk 40’21-Wk 43’21: Fever FM claims top spot in Mumbai & Delhi again

RAM Ratings for Week 40-43 place Fever FM at the top of Mumbai and Delhi charts again. BIG FM maintained the top spot in Bangalore while Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 26th Sep and 23rd Oct 2021.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 17.1% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.7%, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 14.3%. However, BIG FM and Mirchi saw a slight decline from the period before. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22.3% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.5% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.4% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 28.2% share. Radio City stood second at 26.2% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.3% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.4% share. Fever FM saw a slight uptick with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

