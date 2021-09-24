RAM Ratings Wk 29'21 - Wk 32'21: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 29 to Week 32 of 2021. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata. Radio City pipped BIG FM in Bangalore to emerge on top. The four-week time period for the survey is between 13th July and 10th July.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.8% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.3%, and Radio Mirchi on third with 13.9%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.5% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 15.1% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Radio City toppled Big FM, taking the biggest share at 27.5%. Big FM stood second at 27.4% and Radio Mirchi took the third spot with a 13% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with 27.4% and Big FM was on the second spot with a 25.7% share. Fever FM was on third with a 12.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Bangalore market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)