RAM Ratings Wk 16'22-Wk 19'22: Fever FM dominates Mumbai, Delhi charts

Big FM tops the chart in Bangalore whereas Radio Mirchi leads in Kolkata

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 16, 2022 8:12 AM  | 1 min read
RAM ratings

RAM Ratings for Week 16'22-Week 19'22 is out with Fever FM leading in both Mumbai and Delhi. Big FM garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 17th April 2022 and 14th May 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.8% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.8% and Red FM came to the third spot with a similar share of 14.8%, with a gain of 0.2% from the prior 4 weeks. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon. 

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 21.8% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 14.4% share and Punjabi Fever was at third with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. 

In Bangalore, Big FM topped with 29.5% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 28.2% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 15.5% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. 

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.8% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 noon.

Radio listening at Out of home increased in all markets.

