RAM Ratings Wk 15'22-Wk 18'22: Fever FM rules Mumbai, Delhi charts
Big FM leads in Bangalore and Mirchi tops the chart in Kolkata
RAM Ratings for Week 15'22 - Week 18'22 is out with Fever FM maintaining the top position in Mumbai and Delhi. Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively. The four-week time period for the survey is between 10th April 2022 and 7th May 2022.
In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 17% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was on the second spot with a 14.8% share and Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 14.6% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 21.8% listenership share. Radio Mirchi took the second spot with 14.3% share. Punjabi Fever took the third spot on the chart with a 12.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 28% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.9% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.3% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
