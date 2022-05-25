RAM Ratings Wk 13'22 - Wk 16'22: Fever FM ahead in Mumbai, Delhi again

Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 13 of 2022 to Week 16 of 2022. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata. Big FM again emerged on top in Bangalore. The four-week time period for the survey is between 27th March 2022 - 23rd April 2022.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 17.3% share. 3.1% gain from the last week's share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.8%, and Red FM came on third with a 14.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.7% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.3.% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM topped taking the biggest share at 29.7%. Radio City stood second at 27.8% and Radio Mirchi took the third spot with a 15.1% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.8% share and Big FM was on the second spot with a 24% share. Fever FM was on third with a 13.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Share of out of Home Listening for this period increased in Bangalore and Delhi.

