RAM Ratings Wk 12'22-Wk 15'22: Fever FM dominates Mumbai, Delhi charts

RAM Ratings for Week 12'22-Week 15'22 is out with Fever FM leading in both Mumbai and Delhi. Big FM garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 20th March 2022 and 16th April 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.5% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of just 15.1% and Red FM came to the third spot with 14.6%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 21.9% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 14.3% share and Punjabi Fever was at third with a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM topped with 30.3% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 27.8% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 15.3% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.8% share. Fever FM came next with a 13% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 noon.

Share of out of home radio listening increased in all markets except Kolkata.

