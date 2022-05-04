RAM Ratings Wk 10'22-Wk 13'22: Radio Mirchi claims top spot in Mumbai, Fever FM in Delhi

While Big FM maintains the lead in Bangalore, Mirchi stays on top of the Kolkata chart

RAM Ratings for Week 10'22 - 13'22 place Radio Mirchi at the top of Mumbai's chart and Fever FM at Delhi's again. BIG FM maintained the top spot in Bangalore while Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 06th March 2022 and 2nd April 2022.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Radio Mirchi leading yet again with a 15.2% share, same as previous period. Fever FM came next with a share of 15%, and Red FM claimed the third spot with 14.8%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22.9% listenership share. However, it saw a slight decline from the previous week. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.2% share and Punjabi Fever came next on the chart with a 12.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 30.7% share. Radio City stood second at 28.9% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 15.8% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.6% share. Fever FM had a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

The total share of out of Home Listening increased in Bangalore & Mumbai.

