RAM Ratings WK 10’21-WK 13’21: Fever FM stays ahead in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 10’21-Week 13’21 is out with Fever FM staying ahead of the race in Mumbai and in Delhi. Big FM maintained its top spot on the Bangalore chart and Radio Mirchi reigned in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 28th February 2021 and 27th March 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17.5% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.6% and Radio City claimed the third spot with 13.5%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.8% listenership share. Radio Mirchi nudged past Red FM and was on the second spot with a 13.5% share and Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with a 25.9% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 25.4% and Fever FM was at third with a 15.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 27.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25% share. Red FM came next with a 15.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Kolkata market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening in out of home increased in all markets except Kolkata.

