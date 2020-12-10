RAM Ratings Week 41-44: Fever FM reigns supreme in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 41-44 is out with Fever FM continuing its reign on Mumbai and Delhi airwaves. Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 4th October 2020 - 31st Oct2020.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.8% share. Radio City came second with a 14.1% share. Big FM came third with 13.6%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 95.7% (ALL) 92.2% (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.3% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.7% and Radio Nasha was at third with an 11.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.1% (ALL) 92.6% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 23.6% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.4% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.3%. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 89.2% (ALL) 93% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 26.2% share and Red FM with a 15.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 83.6% (ALL) 98.6% (Other than Home).

Mumbai and Kolkata markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at home increased in all markets.