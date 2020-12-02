RAM Ratings Week 40-43: Fever FM maintains lead in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM topped the charts for the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 40-43 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 27th Sep'20 - 24th Oct'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.4% share. Radio City came second with a 14.1% share. Big FM came third with 13.4%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 95.6% (ALL) 93 % (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.5% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.3% and Radio Nasha at third with an 11.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.1% (ALL) 92.6% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 24.1% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.4% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.5%. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 89.4%(ALL) 93.3% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25.9% share and Red FM with a 14.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 79.9% (ALL) 98.6% (Other than Home).

Mumbai and Kolkata markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Bangalore and Mumbai markets.