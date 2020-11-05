RAM Ratings Week 36-39: Fever FM leads in Mumbai and Delhi

Fever FM maintained the lead, garnering the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 36-39 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 23rd Aug'20 - 19th Sep'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17% share. Radio Mirchi came second with a 14% share. Big FM came third with 13.5%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 94.2% (ALL) 92.7 % (Other than Home)..

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 21.3 % listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.6% and Radio City at third with a 12.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.3% (ALL) 86.0 % (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 26.1 % share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.3% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.1%. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 92.3% (ALL) 90.8% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 28.2% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 27.1% share and Red FM with a 15.5% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 76.5% (ALL) 97.3 % (Other than Home).

Mumbai and Kokkata markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. . Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.