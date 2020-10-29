RAM Ratings Week 35-38: Fever FM leads in Mumbai and Delhi
In Bangalore and Kolkata, Radio City and Radio Mirchi led respectively
Fever FM maintained the lead, garnering the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 35-38 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 23rd Aug'20 - 19th Sep'20.
In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.8 % share. Radio Mirchi came second with a 14.3% share. Big FM came third with 13.6%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 93.9%.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 20.7% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.9% and Radio City at third with a 12.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.3%.
In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 26 % share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.3% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 92.7%.
In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.9 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 27.1% share and Red FM with a 15.5% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 76.7%.
All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Bangalore Market. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.
