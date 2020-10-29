RAM Ratings Week 35-38: Fever FM leads in Mumbai and Delhi

Fever FM maintained the lead, garnering the largest listenership share in Mumbai and Delhi in Week 35-38 of RAM Ratings. Radio City gained the most in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 23rd Aug'20 - 19th Sep'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.8 % share. Radio Mirchi came second with a 14.3% share. Big FM came third with 13.6%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 93.9%.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 20.7% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.9% and Radio City at third with a 12.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.3%.

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 26 % share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.3% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 92.7%.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.9 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 27.1% share and Red FM with a 15.5% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 76.7%.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Bangalore Market. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.