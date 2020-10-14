RAM Ratings Week 32-35: Fever FM tops listenership list in Mumbai & Delhi
Radio City and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively
RAM Ratings for Week 32-35’20 show Fever FM maintaining its lead position in Mumbai and Delhi for having the largest listenership share. Continuing the trend from the prior 4 weeks, Radio City gained the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four-week period for the survey is between 2 August and 29 August 2020.
In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.7% share. Radio Mirchi came second with a 14.4% share. Big FM came third with 13.7%. Listenership peaked at 11:00 am - 12:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 91.6%.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 19.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi stood second at 13.7% and Red FM at third with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.6%.
In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 28.4% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.9% and Fever FM stood at third position with 13.8%. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 94.1%.
In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 26.9% share and Red FM with a 16.5% share. Listenership peaked between 19:00 and 20:00. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 76%.
All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata markets.
