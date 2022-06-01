RAM Ratings for Wk 14’22-Wk 17'22: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi again

Big FM leads in Bangalore whereas Radio Mirchi tops in Kolkata

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 1, 2022 8:31 AM  | 1 min read
Radio

RAM Ratings for Week 14’22-Week 17'22 is out with Fever FM maintaining its top spot on the charts in Mumbai and Delhi. Big FM garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 3rd April 2022 and 30th April 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17.3% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.7% and Red FM claimed the third spot with 14.5%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon. 

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.4% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 14.4% share and Punjabi Fever was at third position with a 13% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. 

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.9% share. Fever FM came next with a 13% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 noon.

