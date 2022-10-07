RAM Ratings 32'22 - 35'22: Radio Mirchi ahead in Mumbai, Kolkata

Like last week, Fever FM led in Delhi while Big FM stayed on top in the Bangalore charts

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 7, 2022 7:59 AM  | 2 min read
ram ratings

RAM Ratings for Week 32'22 - 35'22 are out. Like the week before, Radio Mirchi forged ahead on the Mumbai and Kolkata charts. Fever FM led in Delhi and Big FM stayed on top in the Bangalore charts.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, saw Radio Mirchi on the top with a 19.3 per cent market share. Red FM was toppled by Fever FM in the second spot with a 15.5 per cent share, and was relegated to the third spot with a 14.7 per cent share. The most popular time slot was between 9 am and 10 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22 per cent share. The second spot was taken by Radio Mirchi FM with a 14.4 per cent share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.3 per cent share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.3 per cent share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.3 per cent. On the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.5 per cent share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.

Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.4 per cent share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.9 per cent share. Fever FM had a 14.1 per cent share. Like Mumbai and Delhi, in Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

