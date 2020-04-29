Radio City asks listeners to stay indoors with anthem ‘Ghar se na niklenge’

Radio City has launched an anthem ‘Ghar se na niklenge’, urging citizens to come forward and support the nation by donating for the PM Cares Fund.

The anthem has been voiced by singers Divya Kumar, Benny Dayal, Asees Kaur, Meghna Mishra, and Nakash Aziz. It is being aired across Radio City’s Hindi Speaking Markets. The music video of the anthem features Radio City RJs along with artists like Sahil Khattar, Sushant Poojary, Paul Marshal, Rahul Shetty, Deepak Singh, Himanshu Parihar, Hiten Shah, Vaibhav G, Manan Sachdeva, Shashank Dogra, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan, Dhruv Dutt, Sonali Kar, Macedon D Mello, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey, Raveena Chaudhary, and Sneha Kapoor. The video will be amplified across Radio City’s social media handles, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Sharing his thoughts on the anthem, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said: “It’s been over a month and a half that we’ve been in lockdown and needless to say, it’s becoming increasingly tough to stay positive and motivated through it all. However, maintaining social distancing and staying at home is critical to flatten the curve. Radio City has always strived to utilise the power and reach of radio to connect with its audience and bring a positive change in the society. The ‘Ghar se na niklenge’ anthem is yet another creative approach from the Radio City’s AudaCITY team to not only entertain our listeners but also create awareness of the importance of staying indoors. We also support our Prime Minister’s message and through this anthem are encouraging our listeners to donate for the PM cares Fund. I would like to thank all the artists who have come forward and supported us in this initiative.”