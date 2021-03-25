Mirchi restructures its organization; eliminates regional structure entirely

In a move to develop a modern organization, Mirchi has restructured its organization. While radio continues to be the foundation, the brand aims to build and strengthen its solutions business by pivoting to multiple platforms and formats. Thus, the organization overhaul aims to de-layer the structure and make it nimbler and more responsive to market demands.

As a part of the rejig, Mirchi has eliminated the regional structure entirely, expanded jobs and given larger geographies to its business heads. Earlier it had 12 clusters and now it has reduced it to 6 zones. It has also integrated its sales processes across all product lines with an aim to back its solutions strategy that involves combining radio with on-ground and digital solutions. Additionally, the Creative Services team is transformed into one homogenous unit without the limitations of any geographies, thereby enabling optimal use of its creative talent.

“Mirchi’s goal is to hit the sweet spot that combines excellence in performance, organization need and individual aspirations. Thus, it aims to propel rotation of members across functions based on their skill sets and organization requirements, whilst also encouraging the need to specialize in a specific function. Furthermore, in order to bring roles, customers and consumers into sharper focus, Mirchi is modernizing designations. This also helps lay more emphasis on the core purpose of the role as opposed to codifying it basis the vertical,” the company said.

Vivek Kulkarni, Sr. Vice President and Head Human Resources, Mirchi said, “Over the last 13 years, Mirchi has grown to become the one-stop solution provider for marketers. With our deep consumer insight, hyperlocal reach, leadership in the radio industry, strong team of talented members, unparalleled content library and a multi-media presence, we have been providing customized solutions to our clients. Today, as we inch closer to becoming India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company with a refreshed brand identity, we also look to restructure our organization in line with our vision.

“The new, modern organization will not only make us more agile but also help our teams grow and be more effective,” he adds.

Mirchi recently announced its new brand identity wherein the radio brand pivoted to just Mirchi and dropped the word radio from its logo. The change in the branding strongly reflects its hyperlocal, multi-format and multi-platform content as well as solutions capabilities that cut across Digital, Live and FM. Having changed it identity, the brand has now transformed its organisation structure to align with this overall strategy.

