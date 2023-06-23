Melvin Louis creates hook step for Radio City's new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe
The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle
Radio City recently took the music industry by storm with the launch of their peppy station sound #CityKiNayiVibe. This vibrant composition has quickly become a favourite among Gen Z listeners, gripping them with its upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics. To amplify the excitement and engagement surrounding the jingle, choreographer, Melvin Louis came forward to create a hook step that perfectly complements the beats of the track. The choreographer was joined by Radio City’s RJ Archana who grooved to the tunes of the new jingle.
Mr. Ashit Kukian CEO, Radio City said, "We are thrilled that our new station sound #CityKiNayiVibe has become an instant hit among the audiences and famous choreographer Melvin Louis came on board to create an exciting hook step for our new jingle. His creative talent and infectious energy perfectly complements the vibrant spirit and Gen Z vibe of the new rendition of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. We are assertive that the jingle hook step will create new-found excitement among our audience and entice them to follow the dance moves."
Melvin Louis, known for his incredible dance moves and innovative choreography, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Radio City. He said, "I would like to congratulate Radio City on introducing a peppy new jingle at the most apt time, as it beautifully captures the vibe of the new age Gen Z audience. Singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have added magic to the jingle by making Radio City’s new track super catchy and youthful. The moment I caught Radio City’s new jingle #CityKiNayiVibe, I instantly started grooving to the upbeat music and was certain to create a hook step around it. I had a gala time creating an energetic hook step on this new radio jingle. With this, I would like to urge all my followers and Radio City’s followers to take up this fun challenge and follow the hook step of #CityKiNayiVibe!"
The launch of Radio City's refreshing jingle, coupled with the captivating hook step by Melvin Louis, is set to create a wave of excitement among listeners and music enthusiasts. It has set a new benchmark, capturing the hearts of the audience with its contagious sound, catchy lyrics and Gen Z appeal. The combination of the peppy music, dynamic vocals, and Melvin's choreography is sure to make #CityKiNayiVibe a sensation across digital platforms and dance floors. The radio network continues to innovate and entertain its listeners, solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment.
Radio City posts 18% YoY growth in Q4 revenue
The company has posted FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore
By exchange4media Staff | May 24, 2023 11:08 AM | 3 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 18% Growth YoY in revenues for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2023.
The radio company posts FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 42.8 crore (54% Growth YoY).
The Q4 FY23 top line stands at Rs 51.4 crore, 12% Growth YoY.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said: “I'm pleased to report that on a year-on-year basis, our company's revenues grew by 18% while EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 54%. Our conscious efforts over the past few years to reduce costs have paid off, allowing us to take advantage of better operating leverage, which has led to faster rise in profitability.
During the quarter ended, our market share increased to 20%, up from 19% in the previous quarter and 18% at the start of the year. We have a strong omni-channel presence, which allows us to leverage our wide networks and provide maximum value to our clients.
This year, I'm happy to report that, as projected previously that Digital will make up a sizeable chunk of total revenue and significantly contribute to growth, the digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID. We have established the right foundations by using our internal expertise to produce high-quality content and boost audience engagement. This is consistent with our 'Radigitalization' strategy, which focuses on radio-centric digital linkages.
In terms of sectoral ad spending, the core sector of real estate witnessed 35% year on year growth. Finance and the pharmaceutical sector both grew by 19% and 32%, respectively. While the auto sector witnessed a nominal growth of 3% over the previous year, the food and soft drinks sectors saw a decline. The government sector expanded by 11% year on year.
In March '23, inventory utilisation reached a record high of 90%. Comparing FY23 to FY22 and pre-covid levels, inventory utilisation increased to 63% from 61% and 56%, respectively. This is a healthy sign and provides a sense of optimism for higher utilization in the times to come.
According to its fundamental philosophy of maintaining a strong liquidity position as a war chest to weather any storm and seize new opportunities, as of March 31, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 295 crores.
I am delighted to announce that Radio City has won 19 accolades at the prestigious ‘ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards 2023’, as well as 18 distinguished awards at the 'E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards'. This is a credit to the originality and innovation we provide, but it also validates the enormous efforts made by our skilled team to make a good difference in the lives of our consumers, who include listeners and advertisers.
With regards to the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares (“NCRPS”), the Company received trading approvals from NSE & BSE and the same is open for trading w.e.f April 20, 2023.”
TRAI paper on small range FM radio: Stakeholders can give feedback till June 5
The earlier deadline for submitting comments was May 15
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
TRAI has extended the last date for submission of comments by stakeholders on a consultation paper issued by it on "Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting" . The paper was issued on 17th April 2023. The deadline has been extended following requests from stakeholders.
The last date for submitting comments was earlier fixed as 15th May 2023 and counter comments as 29th May 2023.
“Keeping in view the request received from the stakeholder for an extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it was decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 22 May 2023 and 5th June 2023 respectively,” TRAI said in a statement.
Almost a month back, TRAI announced the consultation report on ‘Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting. The consultation report includes International Experience on low power FM Radio broadcasting, Methods of sound broadcasting used in Drive-in Theatres, Policy Guidelines for FM Radio Phase-III and Policy Guidelines for Community Radio Stations.
Furthermore, the issues raised in the consultation paper are as follows: Should the use of low power small range FM Radio broadcasting by various entities be licensed or unlicensed; In case the use of low power small range FM Radio is licensed, is there a need for the introduction of a new category of service provider for using low power small range FM Radio broadcasting? Should the low-power Radio equipment continue to be subjected to type approval by Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC)?
Accordingly, the Consultation Paper was prepared to seek the comments and views of the stakeholders on the issues related to low-power short-range sound broadcasting.
Radio City sweeps e4m Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards with 18 wins
Popular Radio Jockey Ginnie from Delhi has won the ‘RJ of the Year’ award
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Radio City took center stage at the 11th Edition of the E4M Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards.’ The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai at Taj Santacruz, on Wednesday, May 17th 2023. The evening witnessed Radio City being honored with 18 prestigious awards that include four Gold, five Silver, and nine Bronze trophies.
With an impressive array of accolades, Radio City proved once again why it remains a true powerhouse in the radio and audio industry and merits these recognitions The coveted awards spanned various categories, showcasing the network's remarkable expertise and innovation. Campaigns such as Azadi Anthem, Peeche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo, Cineverve, Yuvi di Khabbi Seat, Character Dissector and others illustrate the network's outstanding performance across a diverse range of categories. Radio City’s winning streak for clients such as McCain Foods, Western Railway, LG, Federal Bank, Khadi and Village Industries Commission showcase the innovation in craft by the radio network. From the captivating campaigns to the remarkable on-air promotions, Radio City's creative excellence shines through, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.
The esteemed panel of judges recognized Radio City's exceptional achievements in key categories. The highly sought-after "RJ of the Year (Hindi/English Language)" was awarded to the remarkable ‘RJ Ginnie,’ a true icon in the radio industry. Radio City's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment and connecting with its audience on a deeper level has made it an unrivaled force in the radio and audio landscape. These accolades at the E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards serve as a testament to the network's unwavering pursuit of excellence and its ability to captivate listeners across the nation.
Expressing pride, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We are immensely honored by the outstanding recognition bestowed upon Radio City at the 11th Edition of E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards. Winning 18 awards not only acknowledge our creativity and innovation but also validate the immense efforts put in by our talented team to bring about a positive change in the lives of our audiences that include listeners and advertisers. We are truly grateful for the continuous love and support of our listeners, who inspire us to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the radio industry.”
e4m Golden Mikes Awards 2023: Radio Mirchi wins ‘Radio Station of the Year’ title
Mindshare, ENIL, Music Broadcast Ltd, and Big FM among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | May 17, 2023 9:40 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media group hosted the much-awaited e4m Golden Mikes Radio and Audio Awards 2023 on Wednesday, May 17 in Mumbai. The 11th edition of the awards witnessed the coming together of some of the most well-known voices in the country - radio jockeys, channel leaders and other industry luminaries.
At the dazzling awards night, Radio Mirchi took home the title of ‘Radio Station of the Year’. In its highest-ever haul, the radio station bagged 39 metals of which 12 were gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.
The ‘RJ of the Year’ title was won by three RJs in Hindi and English language. While RJ Abhilash of Big FM won gold, RJ Ginnie of Radio City 91.1 and RJ Jeeturaaj from Mirchi won bronze. Mirchi Bhushan and Mirchi Mushak Man of Radio Mirchi Nashik / 98.3 MIRCHI respectively won silver. Mirchi RJ Susmita of Radio Mirchi won bronze in the ‘New Aspiring RJ of the Year’ category while RJ Raunac and Annu Kapoor of Red FM and Big FM won Bronze and Silver respectively. Under the ‘Influencer RJ of the Year’ category, RJ Shourya of 104.8 Ishq FM, RJ Ashish of 104.8 Ishq FM and RJ Kartik of MY FM took home Bronze, Silver and Gold respectively.
With the advancement of digitisation in the industry, radio and audio have been expanding wings and strategically exploring broader avenues. To honour the outstanding work of radio jockeys and other channel leaders, e4m recognises the excellence in radios and honours the people who bring out their finest creativity through radio marketing.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Govt advisory for inbuilt radio in mobile handsets to boost listenership: Rahul Namjoshi
The CEO of MYFM spoke to e4m on the recent government advisory, market expansion plans and the upcoming radio broadcast auctions
By Tanya Dwivedi | May 15, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
There should be no gaps between what the radio industry wants and what the government decides, says Rahul Namjoshi, CEO of MYFM. He spoke to e4m on investing heavily in manpower training and hiring.
According to Namjoshi, there are a lot of opportunities in the markets. He also spoke extensively on the company’s outlook for the financial year and expectations from the FM broadcast auctions.
Excerpts:
MY FM has stations in more than six states of north and west India. Do you have any plans to expand the market in the south?
We want to stay focused on our core strength which is North & West. We are not well versed with the markets across South India in terms of demography and languages, so we are reluctant to invest in the South. However, we will keep expanding our markets across north and west India depending upon what kind of base price the government decides.
How is the financial year looking for you, any early trends?
The beauty of our business is that we don’t wait for business to come and we rather work on creating a business and that creation is almost 25% to 30% of our revenue. Our primary markets are tier II & III markets, which is where the growth lies for India. Today almost all categories are focusing on these markets. Moreover, we are not in the race of getting the highest volume but look for the value. We are quite confident that this will be the best year for us.
The central government is planning for FM broadcast auctions. What are your expectations?
We are yet to receive any notification on this from the government. However, there must be no gaps between what the radio industry wants and what the government decides. We recently had a good meeting with the government and shared our expectations with them to boost the growth of private FM in the country. The radio industry will be in Tango Congo for phase three, the batch three auctions are subject to the right benchmark pricing. Last year phase three batches did not catch much traction just because the base pricing was very high. Moreover, the radio business is a shoestring business so we monitor our expenses to remain a profitable business.
We have seen a few stations rationalising cost, how are you looking at it?
We are an eternal optimist brand and very bullish about this financial year, we have major plans for the upcoming year. We can divulge details right now but soon you’ll witness a series of launches and announcements of new shows. In terms of investments besides investing in human resources, we will invest in technology to perform efficiently and effectively.
As per TAM reports, radio ad volume went up during covid and post covid. How’s the advertising business going and which brands are investing in MYFM in the following year?
Besides FMCG, education, Real Estate, and Healthcare category, jewellery brands are performing extremely well in the regional markets. Moreover, national brands are gradually shifting towards the regional market as the expected ROI is higher and to give higher competition to local brands the national brands are investing heavily in hyper local mediums like radio.
What challenges is radio as a medium facing currently?
Radio broadcasters should be allowed to broadcast news, most of the private FM channels are owned by reputed news media groups and we should be allowed to pick up news and deliver it in our style rather than picking it up from Prasar Bharati. News on the radio will be a game changer.
There is a recent advisory by the GOI on inbuilt FM Radio receiver features in mobile phones. How do you look at it?
This is a great development and will give a huge boost to radio listenership. We are thankful to the government to give this advisory and we are hopeful all mobile manufacturers will build FM tuners in all mobile handsets in benefit to end customers.
How ‘Mann Ki Baat’ aids radio broadcasters and brands to expand reach
The programme addresses local issues and has a high relevance across age groups, note experts
By Tanya Dwivedi | May 16, 2023 9:12 AM | 3 min read
PM Narendra Modi’s radio address programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ recently completed 100 episodes, adding another milestone to the radio industry. Apart from adding 23 crore listeners, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been drawing private broadcasters, brands and advertisers who want to expand their reach in tier cities.
We asked radio industry experts how FM broadcasters expand their market to tier cities through ‘Mann Ki Baat.’
“RJs from our radio stations promoted the radio programme on social media covering all the important issues broadcasted on ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ Also, what makes radio more unique and powerful in expanding its tier market is the way the Prime Minister and President are coming up and doing a joint show,” said Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, of MYFM.
“Besides providing a platform to address important issues and giving a voice to the voiceless, radio as a medium is doing much better. In the coming years, we are also going to see a lot of things happening on Mann Ki Baat which definitely will help the private broadcasters in promoting more brands and business in tier cities,” Namjoshi added.
Radio remains a primary source of information and entertainment in Tier markets and plays a key role in keeping people connected across the nation. “Mann Ki Baat is a pioneering initiative and our Prime Minister’s choice of radio as a medium to reach the masses is a testament to its credibility and unwavering ability to build trust. It has effectively utilized the reach and power of radio to connect with citizens across the length and breadth of the country,” said Abraham Thomas, CEO, of Reliance Broadcast Network.
“Since the radio program addresses various issues pertaining to the common man, it witnesses a high relevance across age groups driving mass local reach,” Thomas added.
As for Monalisa Mandal, AVP, Marketing & Digital, Fever FM, the advertising revenues from tier cities are going up. “More people are tuning in to radio channels to listen to other programmes, leading to advertisers' interests who want to reach out to the audience in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. This has resulted in increased advertising revenue for radio channels, which has helped them to expand their operations and improve the quality of their services.”
“In terms of its impact on the radio industry, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been a game-changer. It has increased the popularity of radio in India and has brought it back into India and has brought it back into the mainstream. The program is broadcast on multiple radio channels, including All India Radio, private FM channels, and digital platforms. This has led to an increase in listenership and has created new opportunities for advertisers.” Monalisa added.
Zee Media gets board approval to bid for RBNL
RBNL has reportedly been put under the corporate insolvency process by the National Company Law Tribunal
By exchange4media Staff | May 11, 2023 9:09 AM | 1 min read
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has got approval from its board to participate in the bidding process to buy Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (RBNL).
In a regulatory filing, Zee Media said, "The Board of Directors of the Company, vide Resolution passed by circulation on May 5, 2023, have granted the approval to the Company to submit Expression of Interest (‘EOI') with Corporate Insolvency Resolution Professional (‘CIRP’) of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited (‘RBNL’) in relation to the "Invitation for Expression of Interest for Submission of Resolution Plan for Reliance Broadcast Network Limited" issued by CIRP appointed in terms of the extant provisions for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of RBNL,"
RBNL operates radio stations under the Big FM brand. It has reportedly been put under the corporate insolvency process by the National Company Law Tribunal. An advertisement has been issued seeking expressions of interest from interested entities.
