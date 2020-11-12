Kerala’s Club FM comes up with innovative unique campaigns for T20 league

One of the campaigns, the Super Over Extra Earnings contest, was a quiz-based one like a Super Over in T20 Cricket

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 12:58 PM
ClubFM

Club FM, the radio division of Mathrubhumi Group, has been actively engaging its listeners through various innovative campaigns and has received a tremendous response especially this cricket season.

“For example, our Predict & Win contest; a Prediction contest, asking listeners to guess the winners before a match starts to the radio station garnered a tremendous response.”

The Super Over Extra Earnings contest was a quiz-based one like a Super Over in T20 Cricket. The objective of the activity was to create some excitement around the game along with some endless possibilities for cash prizes. This was again a grand success both in terms of Audience Engagement as well as advertiser gains.

Talking about the campaigns, Naveen Sreenivasan, Head, Media Solutions TRD said: “Sports has been one of the key content pillars for Club FM Network. This Season is one of the most exciting times for the entire country. This was a great platform to engage with our listeners and also drive revenue for the radio station.”

