FM Tadka's 'Mission Ummeed' initiative helped save lives of many through various ways

The initiative which was launched a month ago soon became a movement. Volunteers, NGO’s, citizen collectives joined in the cause of showing the beacon of hope. RJ’s shows on air and digital interactions converted emergency appeals to mini missions for many, resulting in the momentum gaining ground with administration and celebrities pitching in with support.



Through RJs, radio shows and digital reach out, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, blood donation drives and critical medicines were routed to the needy.



Fellow journalists and listeners also helped out with emergency beds in various cities. Doctors also joined in with crucial information sharing their views via live sessions on the social media handles of FM Tadka. Actor Ayushman Khurrana, Singer Amit Mishra, former International hockey coach Mir Ra Jan Negi and actress Aarushi Nishank also lent their voice to Mission Ummeed.



Gaurav S Karrir, National Programming Head, FM Tadka, shares, ”At one point Mission Ummeed became a personal mission for our RJs, seeing them transform into Covid warriors themselves was quite heartening. More power to the human chain and radio’s critical role in the community.”



The power of radio was once again proven as it connected rural areas with the empowered within the city to be the hope that humanity stands for.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)