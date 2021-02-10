BIG FM launches season 2 of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with the Sadhguru

BIG FM has launched the second season of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ hosted by Sadhguru. In collaboration with Isha Foundation, the show the Yogi host conversations pertaining to topics like relationships, health, science, youth, spirituality, religion, work, society & success amongst many others airing Monday to Friday, 8:00 am – 9:00 am with repeats in the afternoon at 4:00 pm across all of BIG FM’s 58 stations.

While the previous season hosted by popular Bollywood actor Vidya Balan brought forth relevant social topics and sparked positive conversations around them, Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho 2 with Sadhguru aims to bring listeners moments of clarity so as to gather thoughts around oneself and their surroundings. The show will help listeners gain clarity & motivation and use these learnings to adapt to their day-to-day life, especially while facing challenging situations. Every day, the show will start with ‘Sadhguru’s quote’, a monologue that will inspire audiences to see the silver lining in every situation. This will be followed by engaging conversations between him and Shankaran Pilai, a fictional character seen in many of his discourses. Add to that, the spiritual guru will shed light on a range of topics that will see his vision show us the way to a better life.

Making the show all the more inclusive for participants, a host of celebrities, listeners and influencers shall narrate the paramount effect of Sadhguru on their lives in what is sure to empower and inspire the audiences. During the weekend, the show will also host a special two-hour highlight segment which will focus on the best of the week. Being content partners, Isha Foundation has been instrumental in the collaboration and development of the show. BIG FM will also launch a theme song for the show, featuring BIG RJs, which will be based on the positive aspects of life, hope and new beginnings as we are set to take on the new year.

Speaking about the show, Sadhguru said, "Through the show, we will focus on topics that are important for the youth - career, love, relationship, health, fitness, we will aim to address all of that. There is also a significant segment today in the world amongst the youth who are interested in spiritual process, mysticism, wanting to know what is beyond. We will do our best to see that we touch their lives in some way in the brief period of time that we have."

Commenting on the show, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, ‘’The first edition of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ gave us a great opportunity to connect with the listeners on topics that were never explored or discussed on a radio platform before. With season 2, we are elated to bring something new for our listeners once again with our collaboration with Isha Foundation and none other than Sadhguruji at the helm. In these trying times, we believe it is important to discuss issues which concern all age groups and with an eminent philosopher like Sadhguru ji, as our guiding light, we are certain that this season too will leave a lasting impact on our listeners. At BIG FM, we want to leave no stone unturned in entertaining our listeners as well as going the extra mile to make a difference to their lives. We are certain the show will strike the right chord with the audiences.”

Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru not only aims to entertain listeners but also to inspire them to take necessary steps in their life so as to add value to the society. Taking the season 2 a notch higher this year, it is also going to be available across multiple platforms. In addition to on-air on BIG FM, it will be available on BRO (BIG Radio Online) and over 10 leading audio streaming platforms like aawaz.com, Spotify amongst others. The show will also be available on www.bigfmindia.com, BIG FM YouTube channel https://www.youtube. com/user/The927bigfm and smart speaker universe like Alexa. The show is being extensively promoted across BIG FM and its partners’ social media platforms in order to reach every corner of the society with a message of hope and positivity.