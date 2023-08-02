Upendrra Rai to launch new Hindi newspaper-Bharat Express
The new Hindi Daily will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur
After launching the Hindi News Channel Bharat Express earlier this year, Upendrra Rai is set to launch his next media venture in print, a new Hindi Newspaper Daily with the same name. Bharat Express Newspaper, like its sibling brand, will continue to operate upon network’s commitment towards the paramount ethos of ethical journalism – Satya, Sahas and Samarpan. In its first phase, the Hindi Daily Bharat Express will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur editions.
Just like its motto of “Bringing the News Back” with the News Channel, network’s new initiative in print media will encourage the younger generation, which seeks its information from social media, to bring the habit of “Reading a Newspaper” back for a more insightful, informative and enriching experience. The newspaper will reflect the aspirations of an emergent India and prioritize stories that directly impact the people.
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “Ever since its foray into the news media, Bharat Express has piqued the interest of news viewers and media fraternity alike. With Bharat Express news daily, we intend to follow the same trajectory of elevated quality and integrity of journalism. Having the support of a team of dedicated journalists and media professionals, I am assured that with its launch, Bharat Express News daily will set a new benchmark in media”
DB Corp ad rev grows by 17% in Q1FY2024
The company posted a 15% growth in total revenue
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 1:43 PM | 4 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, posted total revenue of Rs. 573.6 crore for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs. 499.4 crore for the same quarter previous year. The total revenue grew by around 15%.
The company’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.16% to Rs. 394.6 crore as against Rs. 336.8 crore in the same quarter previous year. While the circulation revenue grew by around 4% to Rs. 119.9 crore as against Rs. 115.6 crore.
The company’s radio business revenue grew by 16.2 % YoY at Rs. 37.2 crore versus Rs. 32.0 crore. While the EBITDA grew by 23% YoY to Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 9.4 crore.
Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY2024, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian Economy, especially the non-metro markets continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue. Reputed agencies such as CRISIL peg this growth at about 15-17% on the back of strong advertising revenues, driven by Elections, Government Spending, and Consumer Demand across traditional and digital sectors.”
He further added, “ While English language print has been struggling with sluggish demand, Regional newspapers seem to be faring better. Dainik Bhaskar, as the dominant leader, and India’s largest newspaper group, has a clear advantage. We attribute this to our continued editorial excellence, high reader engagement and omni-channel delivery mechanism. Along with ad revenue growth we have been focused on cost optimisation and over the last 4-6 months have also been helped with easing newsprint prices. This has helped us deliver our fifth quarter of consistent growth across all segments and are confident of continuing this trend in the forthcoming quarters.”
The company in its official release said that print circulation continues to be strong and as per the Audit Bureau of Circulation Survey for Jul-Dec 2022 (ABC Survey), Dainik Bhaskar Group continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper Group in India and Dainik Bhaskar continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper in India with a very wide gap with second number player. “Our reader-centric editorial policy and multi-modal news delivery engines have been key in helping the Company achieve leadership position as well as deliver strong growth for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
On the Advertising front, the media company said that traditional advertisers such as Education, Real Estate, Government, Jewellery, Health etc. continue to use print as their preferred medium. The Auto Sector is also witnessing a resurgence and is expected to show good growth in the forthcoming quarters. The company said, “As we have been highlighting, New age digital sectors continue to see value in the Print media, and in this quarter too, digital, app-based companies and start-ups have increased their advertising spends. Print Advt continues to register strong revenue growth of 24% YOY for last 5 Qtrs from Rs 13510 million to Rs 16755 million. We are hopeful that our leadership position and reader engagement continue to serve our advertising partners to reach their audience and this in turn, will help propel consistent advertising revenue growth.”
According to the company’s official release, newsprint prices continued their downward trend in Q1FY2024 and DB Corp said that its hopeful that the trend will continue based on their assessment. “Our average cost for newsprint has reduced from the high of Rs 63,500 PMT in Q2 FY2023 to Rs 56600 PMT in Q1FY2024 agst 62100 PMT in Qtr 1 FY 23. Our teams continue the well-thought-out cost-control optimisation measures and this, coupled with our circulation strategy and the growth of advertising revenues have helped us deliver strong operating results for yet another quarter and this momentum is expected to continue over the next quarters.”
Leading from the front: Men behind Jagran Prakashan
In today’s edition, we shine the spotlight on the men who led Dainik Jagran from the front
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 6:31 PM | 6 min read
Founded by Pooran Chandra Gupta during the Quit India Movement in 1942 on the principle of reflecting people’s free will, the Jagran group of newspapers was started with the ideology of Hindutva.
Over 80 years later, the flagship brand Dainik Jagran, stands strong and is one of the largest-read regional newspapers in India with three men to credit - Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Shailesh Gupta.
Jagran Prakashan is one of India’s leading Media and Communications Groups with leadership in Print, Digital, Radio, Out-of-Home (OOH) and Activation with content available in nine languages.
With a readership of over 80 million, Jagran is one of the largest print media groups in the country which produces about 100 editions of around 12 print products in over five distinct languages across 15 states.
Dainik Jagran, iNext, Mid-Day, Nai Dunia, Mid-Day Gujarati, Inquilab, and Punjabi Jagran, are among the Company's print media brands.
Jagran New Media, Jagran.com, Jagranjosh.com, Jagran Post, Jagran Junction and Jeetle are some of the company's digital media brands. Jagran Pehel is the company's social initiative.
Awarded the highest honour of “Ambassador of Goodwill” by Lions Clubs International in 2005, Dr Mahendra Mohan Gupta is the CMD and Editorial Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd.
From handling the finance function at Jagran in its early days to overseeing the printing of the newspaper to being imprisoned during the Emergency to signing the landmark FDI deal for Jagran to taking the Jagran Group public and putting it on course for future readiness, Mahendra’s inspirational leadership has left a stamp on every aspect of the Group’s functioning.
Mahendra, who entered the most hallowed precincts of public life as a Member of the Rajya Sabha in 2006, has served on key policy-making councils of the media industry over the years.
He has served as a Member of the Audit Bureau of Circulations; as President of the Indian Language Newspaper Association; as President of the Indian Newspaper Society; as Chairman of United News of India; as former Chairman of the Press Trust of India, as Director of Press Trust of India, even a tenure as Member of the Film Censor Board.
He served as the Director of Merchant’s Chambers of UP, Member Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee, Kanpur (Ministry of Finance), Chairman -Multiple Council Lions Clubs International, Patron-Indian Academy of Management Sciences Mirzapur, Patron-U.P. Veterans Cricket Association and Patron-Kanpur Rotary Kidney Foundation, amongst many others.
Honoured with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award by the All India National Unity Conference for excellence in Hindi Journalism, Mahendra has also served as District Governor of the Lions Clubs International Multiple District.
He has been the driving force behind the Corporate Social Responsibility activities conducted under the Group's charitable trust, the Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust.
Sanjay Gupta, 59, contributed immensely in taking the brand Dainik Jagran to new heights. He is the Editor in Chief of Dainik Jagran.
Under Sanjay’s leadership, Dainik Jagran has been the largest-read newspaper of India since 2003 with its credibility, honesty and nation building.
For more than 75 years, this iconic voice of freedom and free expression has been benchmarking standards of excellence that have inspired readers and industry alike, says the media company’s website.
It is to his credit largely that Dainik Jagran has topped the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) round after round.
Sanjay believed in striking a rapport with the readers by incorporating the language of the state to the newspaper and regionalised it using their dialect.
Sanjay had said in an interview that the paper stood by the principle of “Hindutva or Indianness” with which, according to him, a lot of society’s emotions are attached.
“The Hindi word for Indianness is Hindutva and we stand for it and will always write for it. We are against parties who appease the voters in terms of religion and divide society based on caste and creed. In Jagran, we are very clear that we would not write in support of these things. Unlike a lot of other dailies, we believe in being objective and stand for Indianness. There is nothing wrong with Hindutva. Media is often seen criticising it without understanding the true sense of Hindutva. A lot of society’s emotions are attached to this sentiment. We respect that sentiment. That is the selling point and will continue to be our selling point.”
Appointed as the Part-Time-Member of Prasar Bharti Board in 2020 for five years, Sanjay holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science and has around 40 years of experience in the print media industry.
Sanjay is a Director of Midday Infomedia Limited, MMI Online Limited and Member of Executive Committee of The Indian Newspaper Society. He is also the Chairman of Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar.
He is also a Director of Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd, holding company of the Company.
For his exemplary contribution to the industry, Sanjay has been awarded at various platforms, the most notable of them being the Editor of The Year Award conferred on him by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
He was also conferred with AIMA Managing India Award for Outstanding Contribution to Media and Lokmanya Tilak National Journalism Award for the contribution in the field of journalism by Kesari-Maratha Trust.
Shailesh Gupta, the Wholetime Director of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, is one of the most respected names in the Indian Media Industry.
Over the last 25 years, Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He also holds positions as Director, Music Broadcast Limited, and Director, Midday Infomedia Ltd.
During his dynamic career, he’s been at the helm of several Industry bodies, and is held in high esteem for his professionalism and his razor-sharp understanding of the media industry in India.
He was the President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) in the year 2019-20.
Shailesh was elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) for the year 2004-05 and became the Chairman of the ABC in 2012-13
In 2021, he held the position of Vice Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC), which is one of the most prominent media research bodies in India formed with the sole purpose of organizing accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media.
Recognised as the ‘Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year’ by Rotary Club, India, Shailesh was also nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.
Apart from the above accolades, Shailesh has also been conferred with ‘Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment’ By Merchants’ Chamber of UP and ‘Most Talented CMO of India’ by the World Marketing Congress in 2014.
Print ad revenues to go up by 15% this fiscal
CRISIL Ratings says that the print media sector may grow on the back of higher corporate and government ad spend
By Sonam Saini | Jul 12, 2023 8:13 AM | 3 min read
The print media sector advertising revenue is expected to grew 13-15% to Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal year. According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector.
A growing topline, along with a decline in newsprint prices, will lead to the profitability of the sector surging 1,000 basis points (bps) to 14.5% this fiscal. Accounting for over 40% of the sector revenue indicates as much. The sector revenue — split 70:30 between ads and subscriptions — had plummeted 40% in fiscal 2021 amid the pandemic. However, fiscals 2022 and 2023 saw it bounce back by 25% and 15%, respectively, as pent-up demand released by economic recovery boosted ad spend.
Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Steadfast domestic demand for fast-moving consumer goods, retail, clothing and fashion jewellery, launches of new automobiles, rising preference for higher education, online shopping and growing real estate sales — sectors that contribute about two-thirds of the print media ad revenue — will keep the momentum in ad revenue growth going. Higher ad spends by the government, which contributes a fifth of the sector’s ad pie, in the wake of the upcoming elections will also push growth. Therefore, we expect ad revenue to grow 15-17%, almost reaching the pre-pandemic level this fiscal.”
The sustained recovery indicates the enduring popularity of print media in India. It benefits from low cover prices, convenience of home delivery, ability to provide original and credible content and sticky reading habits. A significant share of readers continue to prefer physical newspapers as reflected in the 8-10% growth in subscription revenue in each of the past two fiscals.
This fiscal, subscription revenue is expected to grow 5-7%, largely led by moderate revisions in cover prices. Additionally, print media companies, especially English newspapers, have started monetising premium digital content, which is seeing good traction. English newspapers have been feeling the heat of digital competition more than the vernacular ones.
Nevertheless, subscription growth has a bearing on the profitability of print media companies because of increased requirement of newsprint, the key raw material for production of newspapers. India imports more than half of its total newsprint requirement and Russia, a major source, has been at a war with Ukraine since late February 2022. Freight rates soared amid logistics logjams as the conflict intensified which pushed up newsprint prices in the last fiscal.
Rounak Agarwal, Team Leader, CRISIL Ratings, added, “The steep surge in newsprint prices sheared 850 bps off the operating margins of print media companies to 4.5% last fiscal even though revenue increased. However, newsprint prices have come down in recent months — correcting as much as 15-20% from the peak last fiscal — owing to modest global demand and easing of supply chain issues. This, along with revenue growth, should shore up margins by 1,000 bps to 14.5% this fiscal on a low base of last fiscal. Over the medium term, margins should remain healthy but below the steady-state margins of >20% seen in the past.”
That said, any significant rise in newsprint prices or macroeconomic factors affecting the sector’s growth and profitability will bear watching.
BW Businessworld tracks India’s most sustainable companies; spotlight on CAs & auditors
Its latest issue delves into companies that are championing sustainability in India and looks at the evolving role of Chartered Accountants and auditors in driving economic development
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:25 AM | 3 min read
The number of sustainable businesses in India, prioritising environmental and social responsibility over profit is expanding. These businesses are committed to reducing their ecological footprint, enhancing social welfare, and fostering positive change.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld issue, dated 15th July 2023, focuses on India's Most Sustainable Companies for the fiscal year 2022-23. As the sustainability movement gets momentum, corporate India recognises the value of incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into their business operations and strategy.
Torchbearers of sustainability in India
BW Businessworld undertook a comprehensive study of India’s most sustainable companies, in partnership with Sustain Labs Paris to acknowledge India Inc’s outstanding efforts and commitment towards sustainable business practices. The companies who made the cut, exemplified innovation, responsible resource management, and a commitment to positive social impact.
The twenty-one most sustainable companies in India comprise Godrej Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Limited, Wipro, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Communications, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Tata Chemicals, Larsen & Toubro, Welspun India, Ambuja Cements, Tata Power Company, Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Steel.
Moreover, the most recent issue highlights India's top sustainable corporations by sector. Retail Trade & Service; Capital Goods; Chemicals and Agriculture; Telecommunications; Information Technology; Consumer Goods; Infrastructure Engineering; Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare; Automobile, Aviation & Log; Natural Resources and Minin; Banking and NBFCs, and Diversified arenas are among India's sustainable companies.
Indicators to the final countdown
For a detailed and in-depth study, six broad aspects were majorly taken into consideration. The aspects included resource efficiency, social entrepreneurship, financial management, employee well-being, clean revenue, and an inclusive supply chain. These aspects were taken into consideration to gauge how Indian corporates are advancing towards their sustainability goals.
The ranking methodology had been designed to evaluate, score, and benchmark 200 of India’s largest companies through a transparent, methodologically rigorous, and data-driven process. The companies were interviewed through a year-long research programme conducted by the Sustain Labs Paris team.
Transformational role of CAs & auditors
The issue also includes a special feature on the changing role of Chartered Accountants (CAs) and auditors. As the business environment becomes more dynamic, CAs have evolved into conscience keepers of the nation. The feature illustrates how their roles have transformed from mere bookkeepers to overseeing good governance and sustainable business practices.
This feature includes commentary from renowned CAs and Auditors such as S. Ravi, Promoter & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Co; Aniket Talati, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat.
With technological advancements and regulatory changes shaping the industry, CAs and Auditors are navigating new challenges and embracing evolving responsibilities. Through insightful interviews and expert analysis, this edition sheds light on the pivotal role played by these professionals in maintaining financial integrity, ensuring compliance, and driving business growth.
Furthermore, the issue also includes an interview with REC CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan, who delves into the revised business strategy of the Maharatna PSU by increasing green projects’ financing and venturing into non-power sectors such as infrastructure and logistics.
Click here to view the entire story of BW Businessworld
Leading from the front: Viveck Goenka
In today's edition, we focus on the man who has been at the helm of The Indian Express, carrying forward the legacy of Ramnath Goenka
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 8:13 AM | 3 min read
An engineer, a car enthusiast, a restauranteur and a sportsman, Viveck Goenka is a wearer of many hats. Yet, the one that he dons chiefly is that of the Chairman & Managing Director of The Indian Express, one of the most reputable newspaper publishing groups in India, one that he has helped grow for the last three decades steadfastly.
Born on 3 December 1957, Goenka is the son of Ajay Mohan Khaitan and Krishna Khaitan, the daughter of Ramnath Goenka, the exalted founder of The Indian Express.
He completed his B Tech in Chemical Engineering from Madras University in 1979. In 1985, Viveck moved to Mumbai and joined the Indian Express Group. He took on the responsibility of the publishing house when his maternal grandfather chose him as his heir in 1991.
The decision was prompted by a sudden decline in Goenka senior's health condition and the absence of an heir since his son Bhagwandas died of a cardiac arrest in 1979.
Despite ruffling a lot of feathers within the family with the decision, Goenka senior went on to reconstitute the Express board by electing Viveck to it.
Since then, he has been leading The Indian Express group, diversifying the publication and helping it grow into one of the top most trusted newspapers in the country.
Viveck is also credited with pioneering India's first B2B segment in trade publishing. The group boasts of publications such as Express Computer, Express Pharma, Express Healthcare and Express Travelworld.
As a homage to one of the most storied figures in Indian journalism, Viveck founded the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2006.
"And if we celebrate those who ask the questions, it is only natural that we acknowledge those who are finding the answers," he once said about journalism.
If there is anything that rivals his passion for fearless journalism, it's his love for cars. A Land Rover connoisseur, Viveck's dizzying collection includes Vintage Series 1 Land Rovers and custom off-roaders.
His enthusiasm for cars extends beyond ownership. He is also an automobile restorer who has set up fabrication shops to ensure that his vehicles stay in mint condition.
His restored cars have also won contests like Cartier Concours de Elegance vintage car shows.
He also established Bollywood's first jury-based awards system in 1994. The awards empowered the fraternity to pick out and reward the best among them as opposed to "popular" awards, which depended on public opinion.
Apart from being an industry pioneer and a car enthusiast, Viveck is also a gourmand. Along with his daughter Rachael, he founded The Sassy Spoon restaurant chain, which specialises in Continental cuisine. There are also The Barazza Bar in Pune and The House of Mandarin in Bandra, which are owned by Viveck.
He became the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association at the age of twenty-one. In 1991, he pioneered the practice of prize money, ranking and selection tournament for junior and sub-juniors. He named the tournament after his mother Krishna Khaitan. It went on to become a premier badminton tournament in India.
Among his other titles, he is also the Director of the United News of India. He has been the Director of The Press Trust of India (PTI), and a Council member of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC). He was one of the youngest presidents of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) where he continues to be an Executive Committee Member at the INS.
In a time of widespread cynicism, Deccan Herald stands for something: Sitaraman Shankar
With Deccan Herald completing 75 years in circulation, Editor of the publication & CEO of The Printers Mysore Sitaraman Shankar speaks to e4m about the journey of the company
By Nilanjana Basu | Jul 3, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Leading From The Front: Sudhir Agarwal
In today's edition, we focus on how the DB Corp MD fostered a culture of fearless journalism at Dainik Bhaskar
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 7:38 AM | 4 min read
The year was 1984 and Madhya Pradesh was beset by the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which claimed thousands of lives overnight. Braving threats by the then state government, Dainik Bhaskar, run by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal, ensured that no account of the tragedy goes unreported.
The paper's proprietor and Dwarka Prasad's son Ramesh Agarwal was asked by vested forces to choose between the coverage of the gas leak and the future of the newspaper. Dainik Bhaskar chose to be on the right side of history and soldiered on with fearless coverage.
Decades later in 2021, Dwarka Prasad's grandson and Ramesh Agarwal's son Sudhir Agarwal repeated the feat with Dainik Bhaskar's undeterred coverage of the pandemic.
When much of the mainstream media was soft-pedaling the impact of the devastating COVID-19 delta wave, the publication was at the forefront, delivering blow-by-blow accounts of the developments.
Detailed news reports by the publication would also fly in the face of the information relayed by the government and contradict some of its claims.
Soon, Dainik Bhaskar was accused of tax evasion and raids were conducted in the Bhopal office premises. Many firmly believed that the publication's coverage of the pandemic realities was conflicting with the image of control that the government wanted to project, and hence, the raids were motivated by sheer vendetta.
In today's edition of Leading From the Front, we talk about Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director of DB Corp Ltd, who has been carrying forward the legacy of fearless journalism at Dainik Bhaskar.
Agarwal has been on the board of the company since the inception of DB Corp. With 30 years of experience in newspaper printing and publishing, he, along with his brothers Girish Agarwal and Pawan Agarwal, has been a driving force of the organisation. He runs the media company from its headquarters in Bhopal.
Originally named Subah Savere, Dainik Bhaskar was launched in 1948 by Dwarka Prasad to plug the need for a Hindi newspaper in Madhya Pradesh. In 1958, it was renamed Dainik Bhaskar.
Buoyed by its spectacular coverage of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the newspaper pipped the top publications in Madhya Pradesh and also started expanding out of the state.
By 1995, it was the number-one newspaper in the state and the fastest-growing daily in India. Today, the publication has a pan-India presence with 5 newspapers and 61 editions. It has a readership of over 6 crore. The DB Group also has a strong presence in the radio business across 30 cities.
The digital arm of the group, DB Digital has 4 portals and 3 apps in Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi.
A lion's share of the credit for the company's success and expansion goes to Agarwal and his unique brand of leadership.
"He is responsible for our long-term vision and monitoring our Company's performance and devising the overall business plans. His dynamic leadership & with clear future vision, the company has progressed to become the largest-read newspaper in the country," says DB Corp's official website.
A prime example of Agarwal's firebrand leadership is the 2005 coup against a leading publication, which was ruling as the single-largest print advertiser, guarding an ad market worth Rs 1,000 crore.
After joining forces with media baron Subhash Chandra, Agarwal launched a gutsy move to claim the ad market dominated by the rival publication.
With senior journalists, the best marketers, salespeople and distribution experts at their side, Agarwal and Chandra launched Daily News and Analysis or DNA under Diligent Media Corp.
While his aggressive strategies have played a big role in Dainik Bhaskar's meteoric rise, Agarwal believes that the growth of the publication is solely attributed to its excellent quality of journalism.
Under him, the publication also took steps towards responsible journalism in 2015 by launching the "No Negative Monday" campaign.
By taking a counterintuitive approach in news publishing where "good news is no news," Dainik Bhaskar pledged to highlight positive news in every Monday edition by placing good news first, relegating negative news to a box and highlighting stories of hope.
In an interview with exchange4media in 2004, Agarwal said, "That Dainik Bhaskar is a pure marketing success is a gross misconception. To the contrary, our newspaper has attained the current levels because of the strong focus we maintain on content development. Marketing can bring potential readers to sample what is on offer, but a loyal readership is built only with relevant content. We meet the total needs of our readers and we pay a great deal of attention on the localization of news. These efforts sum up the success of the group."
Agarwal also runs a tight ship at Dainik Bhaskar as far as editorial ethics are concerned: "Our newspapers are run by professionals. No family member holds any editorial posts. And we maintain neutrality in news and are wholly reader-centric. We don’t owe allegiance to any political party. They come and go. Our allegiance is to the household."
Under his aggressive leadership qualities, the company is considered one of the fastest-growing media groups by analysts and the investor community.
