TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, was speaking at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference
"We live in an age of peak information," said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference.
He further explained that it started almost around the early 90s, with the popularisation of the internet. "When the internet first emerged, some of us thought that the internet would replace perfect information, we just made sure that everyone got information in real-time," he added.
In 2023 we are discovering that we live in an age of perfect misinformation, Ranganathan believes.
"There is so much news out there that we don't realise what is authentic, what is not authentic, you don't understand the real context. Journalism needs to present information in the right context," he said.
He also shared that we live in a time where everyone is obsessed with digital. "Most organisations tend to categorise journalists as maybe print, multimedia or digital, and they are given certain characteristics," Ranganathan pointed out
Every medium has its unique characteristics and unfortunately unique weaknesses, he said.
Explaining the same, he shared that TV has the ability to show you what is happening. "But TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range. It means that there are vast parts of the country that go uncovered. You have the same talking heads talking about the same things," he said.
A lot of this is forced on the medium by the TV channels' business models, especially news TV channels. Ranganathan says that in truth, if you look at the entire space, news media accounts for around 4% of the entire industry in terms of revenue. Within that English news media accounts for even less.
Speaking about digital, he said "Every newsroom has a digital operation. There is not too much substantive stuff on there. The business model is based on the inventory model -- the advertising and clicks based model."
There is so much more to journalism, Ranganathan believes. "It is important for big news media to answer questions about scale, profitability and content. The journey has to start from many places at once."
He added that it is equally important for journalists to question why they are doing what they are doing, when they are working in a TV channel or digital newsroom.
"Most digital and tv newsrooms are bubbles in themselves. They have a certain narrative that they believe in and every news that they give you is tailored around that narrative. That is not a healthy place for young journalists to give their best. A lot of people want to enter journalism because they want to make a difference," he concluded.
Jagran Prakashan files BSE disclosure on family dispute
The petition was filed by Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Shailesh Gupta, & VRSM Enterprises LLP before the NCLT, Allahabad
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 7:54 PM | 2 min read
Jagran Prakashan has filed a disclosure statement on September 25 in the pending matter in NCLT. Titled- Mahendra Mohan Gupta and Devendra Mohan Gupta and C.P., the matter pertains to seeking urgent reliefs to secure interim management in the company.
The group informed BSE that the company had filed an application on the same matter on September 25. In the said application, the company requested the following interim reliefs: pass appropriate and necessary directions appointing a fit and proper person as an administrator, without supersession of the board, to oversee, regulate, and manage the affairs of the company and to file a monthly report before the Tribunal with a copy to JPL.
Company also requested to permit the company's board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), or by whatever name called, to assist and work under the supervision of the administrator so appointed, within a reasonable period with the Tribunal's approval. Another request they made was to pass appropriate and necessary directions extending the term of the petitioner as the MD of the company till such CEO is identified, to work under the supervision of the Administrator appointed by the Hon'ble Tribunal.
The company was served with an oppression petition on July 10, 2023 filed by Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP before the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad. The petitioners hold 16.18% shareholding in Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited (JMNIPL), which holds 67.97% shareholding in the company.
The Petitioners’ indirect and direct shareholding in the company aggregates to 11.29%. The shareholding of JMNIPL is completely held by the members of the Gupta family, which includes the petitioners.
In the intimation to BSE, the petition raises issues concerning oppression of the minority shareholders i.e. the petitioners, by the majority shareholders i.e. the other members of Gupta family, both at the JMNIPL and the company level. In addition to the said other shareholders, JMNIPL and the company have also been impleaded as respondents.
Shailesh Gupta, Shashank Srivastava elected MRUCI Chairman and Vice Chairman
Rajeev Beotra and Anupriya Acharya appointed to the Board of Governors
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:32 PM | 3 min read
Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Shailesh Gupta, Wholetime Director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. and Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director – Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., have been unanimously elected as MRUCI’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. The announcement was made at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM.
Shailesh Gupta takes over the mantle from Mr Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s Chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
While handing over the mantle, Sinha stated, “I am happy that IRS is being revived after a gap because of Covid”
Shailesh Gupta in his vote of thanks stated, “I’d like to thank Mr. Shashi Sinha for leading MRUCI and taking several strides forward in reviving the IRS. It will be my endeavour to help create a robust 3rdparty research that helps all constituents and collectively takes the industry forward.”
Two new members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, viz:
- Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe
Shailesh Gupta, the Wholetime Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited, is one of the most respected names in the Indian Media Industry. Over the last 25 years, Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He’s also hold positions as Director, Music Broadcast Limited, and Director, Midday Infomedia Ltd.
Shailesh is associated with several industry bodies in media.
- President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), 201920.
- Elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation for the year 200405
- Chairman, Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), 201213
- Vice Chairman of Media Research User’s Council (MRUC), Sep 2021. MRUC is one of the most prominent media research bodies in India formed with the sole purpose of organizing accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media.
- Nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.
He has also been conferred with the “Most Talented CMO of India” by the World Marketing Congress in 2014, awarded the “Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year” by Rotary Club, India, and was the recipient of the “Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment” By Merchants’ Chamber of U.P.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, is a business leader par excellence and is widely recognized as one of the most influential marketeers in India, having led and steered the Marketing & Sales function at Maruti Suzuki through its most challenging phases of covid pandemic and supply chain disruption.
In a career spanning more than 3 decades at Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Srivastava has worked in both domestic and international marketing, and has witnessed the evolution of Indian automotive industry from its nascent days to today’s hyper competitive phase.
An alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, in his current role, he is transforming Marketing & Sales function at Maruti Suzuki, and preparing it for the disruptive mobility ecosystem ahead. His digital transformation initiatives include making MSIL the 1st automotive OEM globally to take vehicle bookings on Metaverse.
He is a member of various industry bodies such as:
- CII National Committee on Marketing
- Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI)
- Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA)
- Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC)
- Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)
- Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI)
BW Businessworld's latest edition explores Wealth Creation and Entrepreneurial Innovation
The issue exclusively showcases the ‘Guide to Wealth Creation’ as well as an ‘Up-close with BW Top Marketers’ along with the ‘G20 Summit Takeaways’
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 4:15 PM | 4 min read
The latest edition of BW Businessworld, releasing on September 23, 2023 delves deep into the world of business and entrepreneurship, offering an array of thought-provoking columns, interviews, and features. In a rapidly evolving economic landscape, where wealth creation strategies have become increasingly intricate, BW Businessworld's latest edition, 'Guide to Wealth Creation' and Upclose with BW Top Marketers along with the G20 Summit Takeaways serve as an indispensable guide. India's Wealth Creation Saga The latest issue of BW Businessworld explores the journeys of pioneering innovators like Sanjeev Bhikchandani and Dr. A. Velumani, as well as contemporary industry leaders like Binny Bansal and Mithun Sacheti. The narrative of wealth creation in the private sector in India is characterized by its diversity and dynamism. As we delve into the history of Indian commerce and entrepreneurial leadership, it becomes clear that the strategies and approaches to business have undergone significant transformations which leads us to reflect on the future path for the next generation of entrepreneurs. Moreover, this issue covers the trailblazers in the business world of not only establishing prosperous enterprises but also paving the way for fresh and more audacious exits. This includes substantial cash deals, exemplified by Mithun Sacheti's recent move with Carat Lane, as well as highly anticipated Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) which has been showcased in this issue. This evolving storyline presents an inspiring blueprint that has the potential to turn India into a nation driven by entrepreneurship. Looking forward, the future of India's entrepreneurial landscape promises an exhilarating journey characterized by innovation, visionary leadership, and an unwavering dedication to achieving excellence. Marketing Reset: India's Trailblazing Leaders Moreover, this edition features an exclusive package focusing on India's most influential marketing leaders. These individuals are not only shaping the marketing landscape in India but are also at the forefront of a significant transformation. Marketing is currently undergoing a profound shift and as we call it, ‘Marketing Reset’. This transformation is being driven not only by emerging technologies but also by the evolving nature of creativity itself. The decisions made by these marketing leaders have a far-reaching impact, influencing every facet of the company's operations. This issue narrates India’s top marketers journey, their take on marketing and the road ahead in this landscape. The marketers featured in this issue include Hardeep Brar from Kia India; Ranjivjit Singh from Hero MotoCorp; Virat Khullar from Hyundai India; Shashank Srivastava from Maruti Suzuki India; Subhranshu Singh from Tata Motors; Abbey Thomas from Volkswagen Passenger Cards India; Anuja Mishra from Honasa; Ipshita Chowdhury Nonetheless, this issue features Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables sharing his insights and perspectives in the 'Last Word' column. He discusses the company's growth strategy, upcoming opportunities, and much more. Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
HT Media ad revenue sees 12% uptick in FY23
PAT margin decreased to 13.6% in FY 2022-23
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 8:24 AM | 3 min read
HT Media's revenue from operations rose by 14.0% to Rs 1,711 crore in FY 2022-23, as compared to Rs 1,500 crore in FY 2021-22, according to the company's annual report. Total income for FY23 grew to Rs 1862 crore from Rs1677 crore.
The company's revenue from the sale of newspapers for the year FY 2022-23 grew by 17.53% to Rs 236.41 crore against Rs 201.15 crore in FY22. Advertisement revenue for the financial year increased by 12% to Rs 1,064.83 crore against Rs 949.32 crore.
Revenue from airtime sales grew to Rs 140.82 crore in FY23 from Rs 99.68 crore in FY22. Meanwhile, income from digital services stood at Rs 132.21 crore against Rs 131.73 and job work revenue and commission income was Rs 42.13 crore against Rs 32.55 crore.
The company's EBITDA margin decreased to 0.7% in FY 2022-23 from 12.2% in FY 2021-22, according to the annual report for FY 23. The company said that this decline was led by higher newsprint costs along with new business investments in the fiscal year.
Subsequently, PAT margin decreased to 13.6% in FY 2022-23 from 1.3% in FY 2021-22. The company reported a loss of Rs 251.75 crore against a profit of Rs 18.99 crore.
In the annual report, Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media said that over the course of the last financial year, HT Media witnessed growth in revenue, marking a significant recovery from two challenging years of the pandemic and the consequent industry-wide slowdown.
"During the year, our businesses showed resilience in the face of geopolitical strife, broken supply lines, increased raw material costs, and a relatively subdued festive season on the back of sluggish retail spending. Nonetheless, we ended the year on a positive note with top-line growth in our key businesses and a relative softening of input cost inflation, especially in the second half of the year."
She added that while the group's emphasis on journalistic principles and quality content remains steadfast, HT Media continue to constantly find ways to grow readership (across platforms) and be the voice of the common man.
"As part of our effort to reach a wider audience, our focus has shifted to 'phygital', combining physical and digital approaches for thought leadership events, consumer outreach and enhanced user experience."
She added that the group's radio business also experienced robust growth, mostly on account of the sustained strength of the FCT (Free Commercial Time) and non-FCT performance both of which have seen an upswing post-pandemic. The social media presence and relevance of radio brands led by Radio Fever and Punjabi Fever has grown and they dominate the metro city landscape in regions where they operate.
The company's digital businesses continue to show growth promise with Mosaic reinforcing its position among prominent enterprise tech-led business investment intelligence platforms for both individuals and corporates.
According to her, the Indian OTT space is one of the fastest-growing segments of the Media and entertainment industry. "To tap into this emerging opportunity, we launched OTTplay.com, a platform that aggregates OTT content with a focus on choice, convenience, personalisation and affordability.
"In the ongoing financial year, our focus remains on sustaining our growth trajectory from the previous year as we manoeuvre through the overarching macroeconomic conditions and the evolving media ecosystem. It is an approach that is rooted in our long-standing journalistic values, that is cognizant of the emerging opportunities, and which understands the changing needs of both our readers and advertisers."
DB Corp ad revenue up 25% in FY23
The group’s total revenue has increased by 21%; circulation revenue by 1.5%
By Sonam Saini | Sep 21, 2023 8:25 AM | 5 min read
DB Corp Ltd has reported an increase of 21% in total revenue to Rs 2168.2 crore for the financial year 2022-23 against Rs 1788.5 crore for the fiscal ended 2021-22. As compared to the fiscal 2020-21, FY23 reported a growth of 42%.
According to the 2023 annual report, the group's advertising revenue for FY23 grew 25% to Rs 1482.7 crore against Rs 1182.7 crore in the previous fiscal. The advertising revenue for the FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 1008.4 crore. The company’s circulation revenue for the financial year 2022-23 saw an increase of 1.51% to Rs Rs 462.7 crore against Rs 455.8 crore. The circulation revenue of the company in FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 418.6 crore. The company’s PAT grew 19% for the FY23 to Rs 169.1 crore against Rs 142.6 crore in FY22.
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp highlighted that the group businesses performed well on all parameters. He said that the company's EBITDA had gone up 12% to Rs 3,611 million (Rs 361.1 crore) in the backdrop of investments in the company's digital business as well as steep newsprint prices for a large part of the year.
“We took proactive measures in response to the pandemic’s impact, and the cost optimisation actions we adopted are now firmly embedded in our ongoing business practices. By maintaining a steadfast focus on cost management, we aim to fortify our earnings to ensure resilience even in challenging circumstances,” Agarwal said.
He also mentioned that the Dainik Bhaskar Group has remained resilient and patient to tide over the challenges while retaining strategic focus to become future-ready with continued emphasis on being reader-centric. “We are strong believers that through timely and widespread dissemination of relevant and hyper-local information, we empower millions, and this helps in accelerating our readership growth.” He also highlighted that the company's debt-free balance sheet ensures financial stability during these difficult times.
According to Agarwal, due to the editorial strategies of Dainik Bhaskar and its market dominance, advertising revenues have increased significantly across the board, especially with print continuing to be the centre point of advertisers for both traditional and new age to run their hyperlocal marketing campaigns.
He added, “We are seeing this trend continue and we are happy to report that we closed the financial year on a good revenue run-rate. We are encouraged by the performance of our radio division as well as the increasing digital presence, as we work to develop our content and enhance our omni-channel platform to give information that is accurate, concise, and useful.”
Agarwal also stated that while CY2021 was severely impacted by Covid-19 and attendant restrictions, CY2022 began with geo-political tensions. However, the Print Sector continued the path of recovery despite these challenges. What is particularly heartening was that while advertising in Hindi and regional language publications recovered to around 90% whereas English newspapers advertising recovered to only 71% of pre-COVID-19 levels, according to a report by FICCI-EY, underscoring the strength of the markets that DB Corp operate in. The print media industry is on a strong recovery path as the ad space per publication in CY2022 grew by 16% compared to CY2021, according to a report by Adex India, he said.
Agarwal said Indian language print media have not only made a strong comeback but are demonstrating strong growth over new-age media segments.
“The growth in Tier-II and III markets has further driven the growth in the Print segment and as the clear market leader, the Dainik Bhaskar Group has been a strong beneficiary of this shift as it offers clear advantages to the advertisers and as a result the Group recorded ~25% growth in advertising revenues in FY23 over the previous year.”
Speaking on circulation strategy, he said Dainik Bhaskar’s long-term efforts to extend its leadership by increasing readership continue to yield benefits. “We rolled out several initiatives for our readers and trade partners to drive more reader acquisitions. Our teams continue to deepen our market presence and increase our circulation by taking several initiatives with trade partners as well as readers. Ongoing campaigns such as Personal Contact Campaign (PCC), One Nation One Number (ONON) helpline for bookings, Rebooking Drives in some newer markets such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab are all yielding results. “
“This dominant position has also allowed us to take nominal increases in our cover price in some markets during the year with headroom for more,” he added.
Speaking on the radio business, he said the Retail / local advertisers’ share of ad volumes increased 10% over CY2021 to reach 49% of total ad volumes in CY2022. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had the highest ad volumes. “At the Dainik Bhaskar Group, MY FM continues to connect with audiences and augment listeners' engagement activities through innovative content creation. This was demonstrated in the strong 20% growth in revenues and an almost ~30% increase in operating profits. We continue to believe that this business has strong potential.”
According to Agarwal, on the digital business for the past three years, the group has put in renewed focus on strengthening our digital business as it looks to create an omni-channel mechanism to reach its readers. “Our ability to innovate clearly puts us ahead of the competition and with a highly personalised product experience.”
Reliance Entertainment joins hands with Mid-Day
This collaboration is expected to yield a variety of content across mediums, including films, web series and documentaries
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Entertainment and Mid-Day Infomedia Limited (100% owned subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Limited) have joined forces. This innovative partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both entities to create captivating content inspired by real-life stories.
The collaboration between Reliance Entertainment and Jagran Prakashan Limited (through its 100% owned subsidiary Mid-Day Infomedia Ltd.) marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality and diversity of content available to audiences across various platforms. Through this collaboration, the two industry leaders will combine their expertise and resources to bring to life an array of compelling narratives drawn from the rich tapestry of human experiences.
Chhitra Subramaniam, Sr. Vice President, Creative & Production, Reliance Entertainment, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Jagran Group, a venerable institution in Indian media. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering impactful and engaging content to audiences. By blending Reliance Entertainment's creative & producing prowess with Jagran Group’s deep-rooted understanding of real-life stories, we aim to create content that resonates deeply with people from all walks of life."
Shailesh Gupta, Director of Mid-Day Infomedia Limited and Whole-Time Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited, also shared his perspective on the collaboration, stating, "Our collaboration with Reliance Entertainment aligns seamlessly with our mission to connect with audiences on a profound level through meaningful narratives. The power of storytelling is immense, and together, we can harness this power to bring stories that inspire, inform, and entertain."
This collaboration is expected to yield a plethora of content across various mediums, including films, web series, documentaries, etc.
‘No pretence at all of a critical analysis: Malini Parthasarathy criticizes The Hindu
“Becoming a brazen apologist for the hate propaganda spread by @arivalayam (DMK),” Parthasarathy wrote in a tweet
By e4m Desk | Sep 11, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
“As a major stakeholder in The Hindu Group, yet rendered powerless as of now, am deeply disappointed by @the_hindu becoming a brazen apologist for the hate propaganda spread by @arivalayam. Today’s piece is another case in point. “At a time when regional parties need ideological clarity, Mr. Udhayanidhi seems to be retaining in him the vestige of the core values of the Dravidian movement, though it often backfires. He does not seem to be intimidated by the criticisms. However, whether he will remain the Athiveeran of Maamannan, who vent his anger on injustice, or make compromises is to be seen.”
“No pretence at all of a critical analysis here as required by good journalism!,” she mentioned. LLLLLL
As a major stakeholder in The Hindu Group, yet rendered powerless as of now, am deeply disappointed by @the_hindu becoming a brazen apologist for the hate propaganda spread by @arivalayam .— Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) September 10, 2023
Today’s piece is another case in point. “At a time when regional parties need ideological… https://t.co/fPIDQi04Jh
In June 2023, Parthasarathy resigned as The Hindu Chairperson. At the time of her resignation, Parthasarathy had hinted at differences with the Board, Parthasarathy, in a LinkedIn post said, “My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking. My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting.”
Malini had two stints as Executive Editor of The Hindu. Her last stint was from 2015 to 2016.
