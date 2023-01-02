Times Group’s Samir Jain opens his innings as a columnist
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, he wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother
Samir Jain, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, The Times Group has opened his innings as a columnist.
In “The Speaking Tree” column of the Times of India, Times Group Managing Director Samir Jain wrote a glowing tribute to Prime Minister Modi’s mother.
“I never had the good fortune of meeting Heeraben but when I met the Prime Minister a few weeks ago, the reverence and affection he expressed for her during our meeting gave me a vivid glimpse into Heeraben’s remarkable and extraordinary personality”, Jain wrote.
Jain also wrote about Prime Minister Modi’s extraordinary commitment to work.
“We grieve most when we lose our mother. And the finest tribute we can pay to her is by doing what she always wanted us to do – the right thing, the right way. That was probably why the Prime Minister, after performing her last rites and fulfilling his dharma as a son, immediately returned to his duties. His decision to do so might have surprised many, but this was a son’s quiet and dignified way of expressing love and respect for his mother."
He further elaborated that there was a guiding force in our lives, and it finds reflection in what we do.
“If we take a look at Modiji’s life or analyse his decisions as Prime Minister, we will find that commitment to duty has always been his foremost priority. Renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path has deep significance – it was an exhortation to the citizens to do their duty to the nation, a path Modiji has followed. In the Prime Minister’s public life we clearly see that the values he holds dear were part of his upbringing,” Jain wrote in his tribute.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NYT sees walkout by employees over pay disputes
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 12:39 PM | 1 min read
Staffers of New York Times staged a walkout on Thursday over disputes regarding pay and benefits at the publishing house, media reports have said.
This is the first such protest by the newspaper’s staff in the last 40 years.
According to the New York Times Guild, they representing employees who were without a contract since March 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
General Electric buys all ad slots of NYT print edition
Tuesday’s New York Times carried two dozen General Electric ads
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The print version New York Times on Tuesday carried two dozen ads from General Electric alone, media networks have reported.
This is the first time in NYT's history that an advertiser has bought all ad slots in the print edition meant for 3,30,000 weekday print subscribers. GE also advertised in the publication's digital edition.
The newspaper was covered with a glossy wrap carrying logos of the three GE companies.
GE’s ads were also put up on the desktop and mobile home pages, along with The Times' podcast.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Hindu Group unveils another hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 12:19 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Financial Times appoints Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B)
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry.
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Financial Times has appointed Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B). Prior to this she was working as Head – Content Licensing & Film Partnerships, Radio Mirchi.
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry. Chopra started her career in 2005 with the Times of India Group and later held leadership positions at Network 18, Bloomberg TV India and PING Network
Through the years she has been recognized and appreciated multiple times for expertise in Media Sales, Brand Solutions, Team Management and Business Development with a strong network of relationships with senior stakeholders, at corporates and media agencies.
Chopra has successfully launched and developed revenue teams from scratch at Network 18 Regional, PING Network and Mirchi, parallelly contributing to product development to suit partner needs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Volumes continuously recovering but pricing still a challenge: Piyush Gupta, HT Media
Gupta, Group CFO, HT Media, said the company's operating revenue rose 10% to Rs 344 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 8:44 AM | 4 min read
HT Media’s newsprint prices in the current quarter have averaged around Rs 66,000 per metric ton as against the same period last year, which was about Rs 42,000, Group CFO Piyush Gupta said during the Q2FY23 earnings call. Moreover, the Print ad revenue stood at Rs 269 crores at a 9% increase and on a sequential basis a 12% growth, he said.
Gupta further said that the circulation revenue was at Rs 61 crores, an increase of more than 21%. The growth was fuelled by both print order and realization per copy, and on a sequential basis, which was a 2% growth, said Gupta during the earnings call. Consequently, the company's operating revenue rose 10% to Rs 344 crores, and operating EBITDA stood at Rs 14 crores in the current quarter, with a -4% margin.
Speaking about the Group’s English business, which covers HT Media and Mint, Gupta shared that in Q2 FY23, the ad revenue stood at Rs 147 crores, which is a 10% rise on YoY basis and a 16% increase on a sequential basis. While the circulation revenue saw a rise of 118% on a y-o-y basis at Rs 15 crores, there was a rise of 19% on a sequential basis.
On the Hindi business, Gupta said that the ad revenue stood at Rs 122 crores, which is a 7% increase on a y-o-y basis, and an 8% increase on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, the circulation revenue was up 7% at Rs 47 crores on a y-o-y basis and a flattish to -2% decline on a sequential basis.
Talking about radio, Gupta said that there has been a considerable 36% y-o-y growth with revenue coming at Rs 33 crores versus Rs 24 crores same period last year. The operating EBITDA margin came into the positive territory of 3%. Meanwhile, digital has been flat, at -4% y-o-y with Rs 33 crores coming down to Rs 32 crores this quarter and operating EBITDA was marginally negative at Rs -2 crores with a -5% margin.
When asked about the losses that the group has incurred over a couple of quarters, Gupta shared that the losses are primarily for two reasons. “If you look at the EBITDA movement versus the same period last year, one is the elevated newsprint prices. Newsprint prices in the current quarter have averaged around Rs 66,000 per metric ton as against the same period last year was about Rs 42,000. So, you can see that's about a 50% increase in newsprint prices. That's purely the pricing delta. And in terms of rupee crore, that is a cost hit of about Rs 57 crores, which has gone into the P&L.”
He further said that the prices have already topped out and it's believed that after plateauing for some time, they would start coming down. “As you know, newsprint is a cyclical commodity. And I believe they are already hitting the peak at about USD 850-890 a metric ton”, he added.
Gupta also mentioned that in terms of dollars, the prices will come close to about USD 700 in the next couple of quarters. “Now, of course, as you would understand, the currency itself is a bit of a wildcard at this point in time because there's a 10% depreciation in the rupee. So, we will save about 25-30% in terms of dollar prices, but 10% of that will go away in the currency. I personally, therefore, believe looking at our inventory situation and where the newsprint prices are heading, that in the next couple of quarters, we would come out of the red, which is primarily because of the newsprint cost and the margins will therefore start improving”, he added.
Speaking on the revenue, Gupta also said that the volumes have been continuously recovering for the last two quarters, after some respite from the pandemic. However, pricing still remains a challenge. “So, the volumes are back to about 80-90%. In some markets of Hindi, they are actually above the pre-COVID level also. But pricing still is a big challenge, whereby market by market, we are anywhere between 70-90% of the pre-COVID prices.”
When asked if the group expects to surpass pre-COVID levels due to the widespread adoption of digital media, Gupta stated that the migration to digital or new-age media has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not a new phenomenon. “That has been happening for many, many years as more and more people adapt to new forms of media. As a result, we have a fairly robust Digital business, which is undergoing those changes.”
Gupta expressed hope and said they will be easily able to come to a very profitable situation. ”We don't speculate on the forward-looking forecast but suffice to say that the mere impact of the newsprint prices reverting back to media itself will have a very robust impact on the bottom line. And with pricing correcting in the marketplace, which is a factor of demand and supply, I think we can easily cross the pre-COVID levels without any questions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Former Prabhat Khabar MD K K Goenka joins Dainik Bhaskar as COO, Bihar & Jharkhand
Goenka quit Prabhat Khabar in September this year after a three decade long association
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 17, 2022 10:05 PM | 1 min read
Prabhat Khabar’s former Managing Director K K Goenka has joined Dainik Bhaskar as COO , Bihar and Jharkhand.
Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
In September this year, Goenka quit Prabhat Khabar after being associated with the group for over three decades. His association with the group started in 1989 and he has been witness to a fascinating and very challenging journey from only 500 copies per day to 650000 copies per day, and having taken on three big dailies head on.
Post his resignation from Prabhat Khabar Goenka had written that he felt proud of his long association with the newspaper and considered himself fortunate to have played a role in bringing this organisation to its present level.
“I am grateful to each and every person who supported us during this most difficult journey as a reader, advertiser, hawker and well wisher . I am thankful to the management for giving us the support to run the company freely. I am grateful to each and every member of the Prabhat Khabar family from top to bottom for being so nice to me. You have always stood by me in the most difficult time. I will miss each one of you. Wish all of you a great time ahead”, he had stated in his resignation letter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Britannia consolidated sales grows 22% YoY, market share reaches 15-year high
The company registered Rs 4,338 crore in consolidated sales with profit from operations at Rs 660 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 7, 2022 10:41 AM | 2 min read
Britannia Industries Ltd. (BIL) reported Consolidated Sales of Rs. 4,338 Crores growing at 22% & Profit from Operations at Rs 660 Crores growing at 30% for the quarter.
Commenting on the performance, Varun Berry, Managing Director, said: “We have witnessed positive growth momentum over the last few months. Our Go-to-market strategy & increase in distribution reach have converged to deliver a robust topline growth of 22% YoY & 19% QoQ, aided by mid-single-digit volume growth, as we record our highest quarterly revenue. We continue to have aggressive market share gains, consistently over the past 38 quarters & registers a 15-year high, which is a testimony of our Brand strength & team’s execution capability. Our direct distribution jumped to 26 lakhs outlets, with an addition of 4 lakhs outlets in the last 6 months. We continue to make strides in our Rural journey and we now have appointed ~28,000 Rural Preferred Dealers, which has led to consistent market share gains.
We supported our strong brands with the requisite media investments in the digital & mass media space. It was a quarter of consolidation where we supported our newly launched products eg. Treat Croissant, NC Seeds & Herbs, Biscafe, Potazos, 50-50 Golmaal, Marble cake & Rs 5 Muffils across geographies & channels. Some of our new launches have done extremely well & continue to grow aggressively quarter on quarter.
On the cost & profitability front, commodity inflation remained on the boil on the back of rising inflation in Flour & Milk products. In this dynamic environment, as a result of our pricing actions and intensified cost efficiency program, we have been able to improve our operating margins beyond pre-covid levels.
On the sustainability front, I am delighted to share that the latest DJSI score has seen an improvement from 37 to 52 and we now sit in the 91st percentile of companies in this sector. We stay committed to our ESG framework of People, Growth, Governance and Resources and shall continue to focus on our initiatives to build a Sustainable Profitable business.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube