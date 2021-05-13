Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain is no more

As per reports she passed away due to Covid-related complications.

Updated: May 13, 2021 11:08 PM
Indu Jain

Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passed away on Thursday at the age of 84. As per reports she passed away due to Covid-related complications.

Jain was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company's vehicle for philanthropic activities, and also founded the women's wing of the industry lobby FICCI.

She was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.

