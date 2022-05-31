The Hindu extends partnership with Taboola for two years

Taboola has announced the extension of its partnership with The Hindu for the next two years which will enable The Hindu to leverage Taboola’s discovery platform on mobile and web to increase audience engagement, maximize traffic and grow revenue.

Under the partnership, The Hindu will continue to use Taboola Newsroom’s insights and A/B testing capabilities, providing editorial teams with actionable insights and data about content performance in real time. This will strongly assist them to test the performance of editorial content and reveal topics of interest for their users. With continued implementation of Taboola Feed, The Hindu will provide its readers a seamless flow of personalized content and videos that the user might be interested in discovering next and keep them engaged on their website and mobile application.

With a reach of 60 million page views, this strategic partnership with Taboola will help The Hindu to drive right engagement and create value for its readers. Taboola’s technology and innovative products will support The Hindu in its next phase of growth and drive revenue.

Suhaib Husain, Head Programmatic Digital Sales, The Hindu said, “We are immensely excited to continue our ongoing partnership with Taboola. Their product offerings have added value to our publication by driving user engagement, improving experience and grow revenue. We are looking forward to our continued association to drive value for our readers and create new avenues for growth.”

