Telugu Daily 'Namasthe Telangana' celebrates 10th Anniversary

The Telugu Daily “Namasthe Telangana” celebrated its 10th foundation day on 6th of June, 2021. The newspaper was launched on 6th June 2011 by Telangana publications Pvt Ltd. The newspaper covers all the districts of the state of Telangana & its published from 7 locations namely capital city Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, & Mahbubnagar.

Namasthe Telangana was instrumental in supporting & realising the demand of statehood for the Telangana region. The Telangana state was formed in year 2014 with Hyderabad as its capital.

As per the editor of Namasthe Telangana Mr. T. Krishna Murthy, Namasthe Telangana has been the voice & force for people of Telangana. “We are committed to voice the concerns of Telanganaites. The newspaper makes all its efforts to make sure that the voice & opinions of the people of Telangana reaches the government and policymakers on daily basis. Our only motive is enriching people of Telangana with best and verified content pertaining to current affairs, economy and politics, culture and traditions, education and entertainment, business and agriculture besides host of other relevant topics. We want each of our readers to be well informed and updated. To sum it up “Whatever we do, We do it for the welfare & good of the people of Telangana’.

Commenting on the remarkable journey of 10 years, Mr. D Damodar Rao – Founder, Chairman& Managing Director says “ We have been the voice of the people of Telangana and we will remain so forever. Our motto is to be the bridge between people and policymakers. The degree of our success reflects in the progress and prosperity of Telanganaand its people.

We wholeheartedly thank the people of Telangana, all our daily subscribers, editorial teams, trade associates, advertisers and all our employees for their continued support and patronage. They have made us aformidable newspaper publisher in a short span of 10 years. We are committing ourselves to keep working for them in years to come. We will remain the voice & mirror of Telangana.

