Sourav Majumdar joins Business Today as its new Editor

India Today Group has appointed Sourav Majumdar as the new Editor of the Business Today Magazine.

In a career spanning three decades, Majumdar has worked with some of India’s best- known media outlets with leadership experience across platforms.

He was initially associated with brands like The Financial Express and Business Standard in various capacities. In his most recent role, he was editor of the Indian editions of Fortune and Forbes. Prior to that, Majumdar was editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur.

“It’s genuinely exciting to join an organization that I believe is the Gold Standard of Journalism –the India Today Group,” he said on his new role at the ITG.

Speaking on the appointment, Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson of the India Today Group, said, “Every once in a while, the business arena goes through an irreversible change. In the midst of this disruptive flutter, the real journalists and real ideas reshape the world. We are happy to be on the leading edge of this transformational journey with the most credible journalists, an enviable legacy and a truly Omni platform multimedia BUSINESS TODAY Experience”

