Pulitzer winner Diana Marcum no more

Los Angeles Times's Diana Marcum has passed away. She was 60.
A 2018 Nieman Fellow, Marcum was known for her portraits of individuals and profiling of places.
She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing for “Scenes from California’s Dust Bowl” that dealt with farmers, field-workers and Californians in the state’s Central Valley.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Editors Guild raises concern on Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill
The Guild is concerned about the expansion of Press Registrar's powers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 6, 2023 10:08 PM | 2 min read
The Editors Guild of India has raised deep concerns about certain “draconian powers” in the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill that grant government powers to have more intrusive and arbitrary checks into the functioning of newspapers and magazines.
In a statement the Guild demanded that the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill, which seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books Act-1867, be referred to a Parliamentary Select Committee.
The Guild is concerned about the expansion of powers of the Press Registrar, the new restrictions on citizens to bring out periodicals, the continuation of power to enter premises of news publications, the vagueness inherent in many of the provisions, and the ambiguity surrounding power to frame rules that can have adverse implications on press freedom, a statement by the Guild said
The Guild has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, leaders of political parties, as well as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur highlighting its concerns on the Bill.
“Given the liberal and arbitrary use of UAPA – which is the basis for defining ‘terrorist act’ and ‘unlawful activity’– as well as other criminal laws, including sedition, against journalists and media organisations to suppress freedom of speech, the Guild is deeply concerned by the introduction of these new provisions and the way they can be misused to deny the right to bring out news publications to persons who are critical of governments,” it said.
It urged that only the Press Registrar should be the relevant authority for the purpose of this Act and no other government agency should be given any powers with respect to registration of periodicals.
“The law on this issue should be more respectful of freedom of the press and should avoid granting vast powers to regulatory authorities to either interfere or shut down the press at their whims and fancies,” the Guild said, asserting that the primary emphasis of the Registrar and the PRP remains “registration” and not “regulation”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rajya Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill to replace PRB Act, 1867
The new bill will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
The Rajya Sabha passed a bill which replaces the existing legislation that dictates print and publishing industry registration. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023 has been passed by a voice note, said media reports.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that this will enable ease of doing business for publishing companies by simplifying the process of registration and decriminalising archaic penal provisions.
While discussing the bill, Thakur pointed out that the bill eases the bureaucratic burden and improves the ease of doing business. He also noted that those involved in terrorist activities and other unlawful acts against the state will be denied permission to start a paper or periodical.
The bill replaces the colonial-era Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, of 1867, which has been in use until now.
The PRB was approved last month by the Union Cabinet to simplify the registration process for periodicals and remove the provision for persecution and imprisonment of publishers.
The new law also aims to remove two provisions that wanted the publishers and printers to file a declaration before the district magistrate. It also aims to do away with the penal provisions of the PRB Act, which subjected publishers to six months of imprisonment for improper declaration of information.
The new bill also reportedly provides an appellate authority. The registration process earlier required the publisher to submit an application with the district collector who then sends it to the Registrar of Newspapers in India to check for title availability. With the new process, the title can now be checked online, reducing the time required for registration of newspapers and periodicals.
Salient features of the bill:
*The Bill provides for the registration of newspapers, periodicals, and books. It also provides for the cataloging of books.
*The Bill provides for the registration of periodicals, which include any publication containing public news or comments on public news. Periodicals do not include books or scientific and academic journals.
*It provides that a declaration specifying the printer/ publisher be made to the District Magistrate (DM). The DM sends the declaration to the Press Registrar, who then issues a certificate of registration. Making such declaration and authentication by the DM is necessary for the publication of the newspaper.
*An exact reproduction of a foreign periodical may be printed in India only with the prior approval of the central government. The manner of registration of such periodicals will be prescribed.
*The Act provides for the central government to appoint a Press Registrar who maintains a register of newspapers. The Bill provides for the Press Registrar General of India who will issue registration certificates for all periodicals.
*The Bill allows the Press Registrar General to suspend a periodical’s registration for a minimum period of 30 days which can extend to 180 days. The registration may be suspended due to: (i) registration obtained by furnishing false information, (ii) failure to publish periodicals continuously, and (iii) giving false particulars in annual statements.
*The Bill empowers the Press Registrar General to impose penalties for: (i) publishing periodicals without registration (up to five lakh rupees), (ii) failing to furnish annual statement within the specified time (up to Rs 20,000 on first default).
*If a periodical is published without registration, the Press Registrar General may direct its publication to be stopped. Not complying with such direction within six months will be punishable with imprisonment of up to six months.
*Any person may appeal against the refusal to issue a registration certificate, suspension/ cancellation of registration, or imposition of penalty. Such appeals may be filed before the Press and Registration Appellate Board within 60 days.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Upendrra Rai to launch Hindi newspaper-Bharat Express
The new Hindi Daily will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:27 PM | 2 min read
After launching the Hindi News Channel Bharat Express earlier this year, Upendrra Rai is set to launch his next media venture in print, a new Hindi Newspaper Daily with the same name. Bharat Express Newspaper, like its sibling brand, will continue to operate upon network’s commitment towards the paramount ethos of ethical journalism – Satya, Sahas and Samarpan. In its first phase, the Hindi Daily Bharat Express will be printed from Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun and Gorakhpur editions.
Just like its motto of “Bringing the News Back” with the News Channel, network’s new initiative in print media will encourage the younger generation, which seeks its information from social media, to bring the habit of “Reading a Newspaper” back for a more insightful, informative and enriching experience. The newspaper will reflect the aspirations of an emergent India and prioritize stories that directly impact the people.
Upendrra Rai, CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express, said, “Ever since its foray into the news media, Bharat Express has piqued the interest of news viewers and media fraternity alike. With Bharat Express news daily, we intend to follow the same trajectory of elevated quality and integrity of journalism. Having the support of a team of dedicated journalists and media professionals, I am assured that with its launch, Bharat Express News daily will set a new benchmark in media”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Print Media: Is the dust finally settling after the Covid storm?
With Q1 2024 results of most major newspapers showing a silver lining, we find out if the print media industry has inched closer to its pre-Covid levels of revenue and circulation
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 2, 2023 9:17 AM | 6 min read
The print industry plunged into a storm when Covid-19 hit the world in 2020, but the dust, it seems, is finally settling now and the sector is headed towards a robust bounceback. According to EY’s 2023 M&E Report, the sector grew 10 per cent in 2022 to reach 85 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels already, and is expected to cross the Rs 260-billion revenue mark this year. Giving credence to the report are the financial results of several publications that clearly hint at a strong comeback by the sector.
Dainik Bhaskar and HT Media announced their quarterly results for 2023-24 recently. While the former posted a profit, the latter managed to narrow down its losses by a significant margin.
In the quarterly result media release, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian economy, especially the non-metro markets, continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue.” Total revenue for Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 15 per cent to Rs 573.6 crore.
For HT Media, the consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 18.98 crore for the quarter ending June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
Talking about the numbers, Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media and Hindustan Media Ventures, in an investor meeting, had said, “Rising media spends by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near-term for print, radio and digital sectors of the M&E industry. We are focused on working towards achieving profitable growth in our core businesses while expanding into new areas such as OTT.”
Even for BCCL, the print media revenue was up by 38.48 per cent to Rs 3611.69 crore as compared to Rs 2608.01 crore in the previous fiscal for the year ended March 31, 2022. Jagran Prakashan’s Mid-Day too registered growth in revenues, catching up fast with its numbers in the pre-pandemic times and recorded operating profit from significant operating loss for year ended FY23.
Speaking of more regional publications, Amar Ujala reported operating revenues of over Rs 500 crore for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022, according to Tofler. As compared to previous year, it increased by 8.86 per cent.
Mathrubhumi Daily, a widely read Malayalam daily in Kerala, improved to Rs 530.7 crore in FY 2022 from Rs 485.3 crore in FY 2021, primarily driven by growth in advertising revenues.
One of the major factors that have contributed to this comeback, say industry experts, is the loyal set of readers that these publications have.
“When it comes to physical newspapers, the brands may have fewer readers but they earn a lot. The reason being that newspapers have a loyal set of readers and the advertisers are willing to pay for them,” explains an industry source.
Print ad revenues back in the game
With the linear TV facing stiff competition from OTT players for viewer’s attention, print has been a good option for advertisers, say industry experts. According to the EY report, the share of advertising to the total income of the print segment stood at 67 per cent, up from 63 per cent in 2020.
Dainik Bhaskar’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.2 per cent to Rs 394.6 crore in Q1 2024 as against Rs 336.8 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal. For HT Media, the ad revenue grew on a Y-o-Y basis, as categories such as education, retail and real estate grew while FMCG and auto remained subdued. Mid-Day clocked in advertising revenues at Rs 53.09 crore, up by 53.8 per cent from Rs 34.5 crores, in the year ended March 31, 2023.
Circulation revenue still lower
While the ad revenue curve of print publications has been moving northwards fast, the circulation revenue of the industry has been recovering slowly. The EY Report stated, many publishers opted for an increase in cover prices because circulation copies were still 23 per cent lower than their pre-pandemic levels in 2022.
The circulation revenue of Dainik Bhaskar grew by around 4 per cent to Rs 119.9 crore for the quarter ending June 2023 as against Rs 115.6 crore in Q1 2023.The circulation revenue for HT Media saw growth of 4 per cent on y-o-y, backed by higher number of copies.
To get circulation revenues back up, several publications have introduced bundled offerings across genres or languages and magazines. Many publications have also tried to sell a combined deal of physical print and premium digital news offering.
Will print surpass digital?
The Covid pandemic gave a strong push to the digital medium, with readers halting their physical newspaper subscriptions and shifting to digital forms of consumption. This acted as a catalyst for e-papers and digital apps, with many asking the big question: will print be able to get more revenue for advertisers than digital? Well, it already has.
According to the report, digital news subscription reached around Rs 1.2 billion primarily for premium and exclusive content in the last fiscal. But Indian readers spend only one per cent of their reading time on news and information apps. This means their exposure to ads on digital news platforms is hardly doing wonders. Most print companies generate less than 5 per cent of their revenues from online news. And due to the plethora of free news platforms available, subscription products like e-papers, ad-free news or exclusive content cannot be as lucrative as print, say experts.
For instance, Jagran Prakashan’s operating revenue for FY23 from print media (Dainik Jagran, Mid-day, Naidunia, I-Next, Punjabi Jagran and more) was a soaring high at Rs 1435 crore, whereas the revenues from digital channels stood at just Rs 85.66 crore.
“Except for Times Group and DB Corp, most news publishers had an extremely low proportion of app-based audiences. News publishers generate over 90 per cent of their MAUs on their websites, which serve fleeting and transient traffic, in effect becoming an ad-rate arbitrage business with extremely high churn,” states the EY M&E report.
What the future holds
“You, as an advertiser, can’t do without print in many categories because it goes into the homes of rich and educated audiences,” said an industry expert.
In the EY report, it is anticipated that the print medium will reach a steady state with a loyal reader base in the next three to five years, touching the revenue mark of Rs 279 billion by 2025, most of which will probably come from the growing base of educated people entering the workforce who need news and information.
According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector even more.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HT Media’s net loss narrows to Rs 19 cr in Q1
As per HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, circulation and advertising has grown YoY for Print
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 8:17 AM | 1 min read
HT Media’s consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 18.98 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
The publication’s total income in Q1 2024 has increased by 3.12 per cent to Rs 445.17 crore.
HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia has said, "Overall, our performance in Q1 23-24 has seen an improvement. While revenue is muted, profitability has expanded on the back of continued streamlining of costs and easing of commodity prices."
“The circulation and advertising grew on a year-on-year(YoY) basis in print, while in radio, non-FCT and value-added solutions drove the growth," she added.
The revenue has dropped by 6.93 per cent to Rs 323.55 crore from 'printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals'.
Bhartia also stated that rising media spending by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near term for Print, Radio and Digital sectors of the M&E industry, which should benefit the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian newspaper industry seeing big upswing in advertising: Girish Agarwal, DB Corp
During the Q1 earnings call, the DB Corp Ltd Non-Executive Director said that advertisers in education, real estate, government, jewellery and health stayed steadfast in their preference for print
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
Speaking about the group’s Q1 performance, Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director shared that they have delivered an impressive performance in the first quarter setting a strong foundation for the commencement of the new financial year.
"This all-around remarkable growth was on the back of robust ad growth across all segments and cost optimization," said Pawan Agarwal.
He added that during Q1FY 2024, newsprint prices maintained a downward trajectory and they expect this trend to continue. "We are pleased to report that our average cost for newsprint has decreased from the previous high of Rs 63,500 per metric ton in quarter 2 FY 2023 to around Rs 56,600 per metric ton in Q1 FY 2024.
"This reduction in cost provides us with a favourable position and enhances our financial outlook for the future."
Moving on to our digital business, which has been a key focus area and an important vertical in terms of future growth for business. "The company has been working hard to increase its loyal monthly active user base across its applications. Our teams continue to work on the digital app to improve the engagement with users and this is helping overall retention of our readers across all formats."
Coming to the Radio division, he highlighted that through ongoing initiatives at MY FM, they are working towards building planned visibility, delivering compelling content and which will ultimately drive revenue growth. "We remain dedicated to providing the best possible experience for our listeners as well as advertisers as we continue to evolve and thrive in the ever-changing media landscape."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DB Corp ad rev grows by 17% in Q1FY2024
The company posted a 15% growth in total revenue
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 1:43 PM | 4 min read
DB Corp Limited (DBCL), home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, posted total revenue of Rs. 573.6 crore for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs. 499.4 crore for the same quarter previous year. The total revenue grew by around 15%.
The company’s advertising revenue grew by a strong 17.16% to Rs. 394.6 crore as against Rs. 336.8 crore in the same quarter previous year. While the circulation revenue grew by around 4% to Rs. 119.9 crore as against Rs. 115.6 crore.
The company’s radio business revenue grew by 16.2 % YoY at Rs. 37.2 crore versus Rs. 32.0 crore. While the EBITDA grew by 23% YoY to Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 9.4 crore.
Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY2024, Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “As global economies are making a slow recovery from their inflationary pressures, the Indian Economy, especially the non-metro markets continue to see rapid growth. The print sector has been on the uptrend for the past few months and this is likely to continue. Reputed agencies such as CRISIL peg this growth at about 15-17% on the back of strong advertising revenues, driven by Elections, Government Spending, and Consumer Demand across traditional and digital sectors.”
He further added, “ While English language print has been struggling with sluggish demand, Regional newspapers seem to be faring better. Dainik Bhaskar, as the dominant leader, and India’s largest newspaper group, has a clear advantage. We attribute this to our continued editorial excellence, high reader engagement and omni-channel delivery mechanism. Along with ad revenue growth we have been focused on cost optimisation and over the last 4-6 months have also been helped with easing newsprint prices. This has helped us deliver our fifth quarter of consistent growth across all segments and are confident of continuing this trend in the forthcoming quarters.”
The company in its official release said that print circulation continues to be strong and as per the Audit Bureau of Circulation Survey for Jul-Dec 2022 (ABC Survey), Dainik Bhaskar Group continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper Group in India and Dainik Bhaskar continues to be the largest circulated Newspaper in India with a very wide gap with second number player. “Our reader-centric editorial policy and multi-modal news delivery engines have been key in helping the Company achieve leadership position as well as deliver strong growth for the fifth consecutive quarter.”
On the Advertising front, the media company said that traditional advertisers such as Education, Real Estate, Government, Jewellery, Health etc. continue to use print as their preferred medium. The Auto Sector is also witnessing a resurgence and is expected to show good growth in the forthcoming quarters. The company said, “As we have been highlighting, New age digital sectors continue to see value in the Print media, and in this quarter too, digital, app-based companies and start-ups have increased their advertising spends. Print Advt continues to register strong revenue growth of 24% YOY for last 5 Qtrs from Rs 13510 million to Rs 16755 million. We are hopeful that our leadership position and reader engagement continue to serve our advertising partners to reach their audience and this in turn, will help propel consistent advertising revenue growth.”
According to the company’s official release, newsprint prices continued their downward trend in Q1FY2024 and DB Corp said that its hopeful that the trend will continue based on their assessment. “Our average cost for newsprint has reduced from the high of Rs 63,500 PMT in Q2 FY2023 to Rs 56600 PMT in Q1FY2024 agst 62100 PMT in Qtr 1 FY 23. Our teams continue the well-thought-out cost-control optimisation measures and this, coupled with our circulation strategy and the growth of advertising revenues have helped us deliver strong operating results for yet another quarter and this momentum is expected to continue over the next quarters.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube