Plea against Jagran Media board meeting: NCLT seeks reply in 10 days
The application challenges the legality of the Jagran Media board meeting and all resolutions passed therein
In a new development in the Jagran dispute, currently being heard by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, an application has been moved against a board meeting convened in Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd on September 30.
The application, filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013, challenges the legality of the board meeting and all resolutions passed therein.
The tribunal has given 10 days to Jagran Prakashan and other respondents in the matter to submit a reply to the application.
“Let the notice in the present application be issued to the respondents to file their response affidavit within a period of 10 days,” said the bench in its October 9 order and has listed the matter for hearing on Oct 31.
The tribunal was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time.
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Rakesh Sharma elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society
This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of INS
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Sharma, Director, ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS). He has been elected for the year 2023-24. This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of ‘INS’ held through video conferencing. He K. Has taken this responsibility in place of Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi).
Good Morning Group publishes prestigious newspapers like 'Aaj Samaj', 'The Daily Guardian', 'The Sunday Guardian', 'India News' and 'Business Guardian'. Rakesh Sharma has been associated with the media world for the last 50 years and has worked at top positions.
Along with this, MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhoomi) has been elected as the Deputy President of 'INS', Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) has been elected as the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) has been elected as the Honorary Treasurer. At the same time, Mary Paul has been given the responsibility of Secretary General.
"Industry is making a rapid comeback after battling the Corona epidemic. A lot of work still remains to be done to take the industry forward. I will ensure to take effective steps towards taking it forward", said Sharma.
The following names are included in the executive of 'Indian Newspaper Society' (INS)-
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, was speaking at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
"We live in an age of peak information," said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference.
He further explained that it started almost around the early 90s, with the popularisation of the internet. "When the internet first emerged, some of us thought that the internet would replace perfect information, we just made sure that everyone got information in real-time," he added.
In 2023 we are discovering that we live in an age of perfect misinformation, Ranganathan believes.
"There is so much news out there that we don't realise what is authentic, what is not authentic, you don't understand the real context. Journalism needs to present information in the right context," he said.
He also shared that we live in a time where everyone is obsessed with digital. "Most organisations tend to categorise journalists as maybe print, multimedia or digital, and they are given certain characteristics," Ranganathan pointed out
Every medium has its unique characteristics and unfortunately unique weaknesses, he said.
Explaining the same, he shared that TV has the ability to show you what is happening. "But TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range. It means that there are vast parts of the country that go uncovered. You have the same talking heads talking about the same things," he said.
A lot of this is forced on the medium by the TV channels' business models, especially news TV channels. Ranganathan says that in truth, if you look at the entire space, news media accounts for around 4% of the entire industry in terms of revenue. Within that English news media accounts for even less.
Speaking about digital, he said "Every newsroom has a digital operation. There is not too much substantive stuff on there. The business model is based on the inventory model -- the advertising and clicks based model."
There is so much more to journalism, Ranganathan believes. "It is important for big news media to answer questions about scale, profitability and content. The journey has to start from many places at once."
He added that it is equally important for journalists to question why they are doing what they are doing, when they are working in a TV channel or digital newsroom.
"Most digital and tv newsrooms are bubbles in themselves. They have a certain narrative that they believe in and every news that they give you is tailored around that narrative. That is not a healthy place for young journalists to give their best. A lot of people want to enter journalism because they want to make a difference," he concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
NCLT seeks reply on Jagran Prakashan’s application for appointment of administrator
Next hearing scheduled for October 4
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued a notice on an application filed by Jagran Prakashan seeking the appointment of an administrator without supersession of the Board.
In the application, the company also sought permission for Jagran Prakashan’s Board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer, with further prayer that the term of Mahendra Mohan Gupta as the MD of the Company to continue till such CEO is appointed.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT sought responses from non-applicants in the matter within a week as the next hearing is scheduled for October 4.
The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013
NCLT noted that as per the Regulation 26A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulation, 2015, a listed company is required to fill any vacancy in the office of Managing Director at the earliest, and not later than three months from the date of such vacancy.
“Since the present vacancy of MD is going to occur on 30.09.2023, as stated by the Counsel representing the Applicant, therefore the appointment in any case has to take place on or before three months in terms of the Regulation 26A of the SEBI Regulation, 2015,” the bench said.
The tribunal also directed that the parties would come out with a definite timeline in order to ensure that the appointment of the Managing Director takes place within a time bound manner, so that the vacancy on the post of the Managing Director does not continue indefinitely.
“Let the needful be done within the aforesaid stipulated period of one week,” the bench said while seeking a response from the parties.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Revenue for print media industry to grow by 8-10% YoY in FY2024: ICRA
Ad revenue to remain below pre-Covid level in FY2024, despite expected increase in ad-spent by the government in the run-up to elections
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BARC to share unprojected & weighted RLD with broadcasters: Report
This comes after BARC fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:19 PM | 1 min read
BARC India will be sharing both unprojected and weighted respondent-level data with broadcasters, media reports have said.
This comes after BARC fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum for broadcasters.
As of now, only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum.
exchange4media had earlier reported that BARC was planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Jagran Prakashan files BSE disclosure on family dispute
The petition was filed by Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Shailesh Gupta, & VRSM Enterprises LLP before the NCLT, Allahabad
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 7:54 PM | 2 min read
Jagran Prakashan has filed a disclosure statement on September 25 in the pending matter in NCLT. Titled- Mahendra Mohan Gupta and Devendra Mohan Gupta and C.P., the matter pertains to seeking urgent reliefs to secure interim management in the company.
The group informed BSE that the company had filed an application on the same matter on September 25. In the said application, the company requested the following interim reliefs: pass appropriate and necessary directions appointing a fit and proper person as an administrator, without supersession of the board, to oversee, regulate, and manage the affairs of the company and to file a monthly report before the Tribunal with a copy to JPL.
Company also requested to permit the company's board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), or by whatever name called, to assist and work under the supervision of the administrator so appointed, within a reasonable period with the Tribunal's approval. Another request they made was to pass appropriate and necessary directions extending the term of the petitioner as the MD of the company till such CEO is identified, to work under the supervision of the Administrator appointed by the Hon'ble Tribunal.
The company was served with an oppression petition on July 10, 2023 filed by Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP before the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad. The petitioners hold 16.18% shareholding in Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited (JMNIPL), which holds 67.97% shareholding in the company.
The Petitioners’ indirect and direct shareholding in the company aggregates to 11.29%. The shareholding of JMNIPL is completely held by the members of the Gupta family, which includes the petitioners.
In the intimation to BSE, the petition raises issues concerning oppression of the minority shareholders i.e. the petitioners, by the majority shareholders i.e. the other members of Gupta family, both at the JMNIPL and the company level. In addition to the said other shareholders, JMNIPL and the company have also been impleaded as respondents.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Shailesh Gupta, Shashank Srivastava elected MRUCI Chairman and Vice Chairman
Rajeev Beotra and Anupriya Acharya appointed to the Board of Governors
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:32 PM | 3 min read
Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Shailesh Gupta, Wholetime Director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. and Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director – Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., have been unanimously elected as MRUCI’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. The announcement was made at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM.
Shailesh Gupta takes over the mantle from Mr Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s Chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
While handing over the mantle, Sinha stated, “I am happy that IRS is being revived after a gap because of Covid”
Shailesh Gupta in his vote of thanks stated, “I’d like to thank Mr. Shashi Sinha for leading MRUCI and taking several strides forward in reviving the IRS. It will be my endeavour to help create a robust 3rdparty research that helps all constituents and collectively takes the industry forward.”
Two new members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, viz:
- Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe
Shailesh Gupta, the Wholetime Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited, is one of the most respected names in the Indian Media Industry. Over the last 25 years, Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He’s also hold positions as Director, Music Broadcast Limited, and Director, Midday Infomedia Ltd.
Shailesh is associated with several industry bodies in media.
- President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), 201920.
- Elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation for the year 200405
- Chairman, Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), 201213
- Vice Chairman of Media Research User’s Council (MRUC), Sep 2021. MRUC is one of the most prominent media research bodies in India formed with the sole purpose of organizing accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media.
- Nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.
He has also been conferred with the “Most Talented CMO of India” by the World Marketing Congress in 2014, awarded the “Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year” by Rotary Club, India, and was the recipient of the “Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment” By Merchants’ Chamber of U.P.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, is a business leader par excellence and is widely recognized as one of the most influential marketeers in India, having led and steered the Marketing & Sales function at Maruti Suzuki through its most challenging phases of covid pandemic and supply chain disruption.
In a career spanning more than 3 decades at Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Srivastava has worked in both domestic and international marketing, and has witnessed the evolution of Indian automotive industry from its nascent days to today’s hyper competitive phase.
An alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, in his current role, he is transforming Marketing & Sales function at Maruti Suzuki, and preparing it for the disruptive mobility ecosystem ahead. His digital transformation initiatives include making MSIL the 1st automotive OEM globally to take vehicle bookings on Metaverse.
He is a member of various industry bodies such as:
- CII National Committee on Marketing
- Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI)
- Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA)
- Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC)
- Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)
- Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp