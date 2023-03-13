New challenges in ad sales
Guest Column: Jim Elliott writes on why one sales approach doesn’t work for all publications
In 2023, more than 7,500 magazines are listed in the American advertising industry’s reference source, SRDS — 2,839 consumer magazines and 3,814 business publications. Magazines produced by associations may fall into either category. The Elliott Company sells advertising and sponsorships for publishers in all three of these categories. We are reminded daily that no one sales approach can work for all of them.
Today, in the US, and I suspect around the world, selling advertising and sponsorship has become much more complicated than ever before, requiring more skills and more knowledge than just a few years ago. The proliferation of advertising vehicles can be overwhelming to advertising sales teams unless they are constantly learning and evolving.
Competitors are no longer limited to similar media and categories. Magazine publishers must compete for dollars not only with other magazines but also with other mediums; newsletters, podcasts, video, social media, other digital products, and in-person events such as exhibitions, conferences, and summits.
There are many ways to reach a buyer of goods and services today, and astute salespeople learn as much as they can about all of them. Many publishers have broadened their offerings to include additional opportunities. Of course, sellers need to understand how to compete against elements introduced by other media brands. Sellers must know how all the opportunities created by publishers they represent can work together to maximize value to advertisers and sponsors.
There are so many ways to reach buyers — and so many different sellers representing them — that potential advertisers can be overwhelmed and distracted. Sellers must ask questions and listen so that they fully understand exactly the marketer’s goals and the best vehicles to help them reach those goals.
One of the most effective approaches our sales teams offer is brand studio work. Advertising is tailored to fit the content in which it appears. Some publishers allow their editorial staff to work with advertisers; others have different writers. The key is for the marketing product developed in the brand studio to mesh with the editorial.
Selling advertising has gotten more complicated, and it promises to become even more so. Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, just now becoming popular, will allow mass customization of outreach. A recent white paper by the data company MediaRadar points out that artificial intelligence will dramatically multiply the number of advertisers a sales team can contact. The benefit is that AI will reduce the time required by ad sellers to do their preparation for marketers and agencies. The downside is that every competitor will have access to similar tools and the volume of “relevant” messages aimed at each marketer and agency will grow exponentially.
Successful sales organizations will need to find answers to challenges like artificial intelligence, just as they are finding solutions to the problem of proliferation of advertising and sponsorship opportunities. Publishers will need to hire salespeople with the curiosity and motivation to stay abreast of constant innovation and the skill sets that enable them to sell in the changing environment.
As Rishad Tobaccowala, Senior Advisor to Publicis Groupe says, “the future will not fit the containers of the past”. Nothing could be truer in the world of advertising sales.
Jim Elliott, President, James G Elliott & Co., will be speaking at the Indian Magazine Congress. IMC is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines. It is slated to be organised on March 24th at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ditch the clickbait: How prioritizing content excellence pays off
Guest Column: Jan Thoresen, Author and CEO Labrador CMS, writes on ways to make sure your content stands out in the crowded online space
By Jan Thoresen | Mar 13, 2023 11:08 AM | 3 min read
There is a reason why you became a publisher, an editor, or a reporter. You want to publish quality content and take pride in creating the best possible articles about your specific subject. You are committed to producing quality content, and this is why we are in this business.
Over the years, I have seen first-hand the potential and possibilities of online publishing. However, the struggle for profitability and growth can lead to bad journalism - journalism with only one source, with zero sources, or journalism that is under attack from social media, fake news, and synthetic content. I call it disposable journalism. But there are ways to combat this and ensure that you produce quality content that stands out in the crowded online space.
You don't need traffic peaks; you can commercialize them. Sales cannot sell on peaks; they sell predictable ad inventory. Peaks don't retain paid users either. You might convert a few, but they won't stay with you if you baited them in.
At a recent INMA Subscription event in Stockholm, former Chief Economist of Spotify, Will Page, warned publishers against only looking at their own metrics when they optimize their websites. Young people spend most of their time watching videos on their social media, not reading your publication. Your metrics don't know what they see on their mobile, and you don't even know what they read at your competitors. If you optimize for what you already have, you might miss the largest opportunities that you haven't gotten yet.
Firstly, award quality instead of clicks. Traffic will come from direct, social, and search. Instead of focusing solely on clicks, produce quality content that offers real value to your readers. This will not only increase reader loyalty but also attract new readers. Teach your reporters to produce at lower frequencies but better.
Secondly, employ responsible leadership. Keep your eyes on the noble cause of providing quality journalism from your publication. Help reporters, data scientists, and your developers to solve the real problems, how to increase the retention of free and paid users by delivering surprisingly good content. Hold your employees accountable for delivering better. Your readers rely on you to do that.
Thirdly, trust your niche. Your language, geographic location, subject, and expertise have high value for your readers. Embrace it. By focusing on your niche, you can manifest your role as an expert and build a loyal following.
Fourthly, remember that your site is a playlist, not an album. You sell single stories, and people end up on your page from Google or Facebook. They are snacking on your content. Make sure your production quality is visible in a single story. This will ensure that readers know what they can expect from your publication.
Finally, get rid of your 2017 tech stack. In 2023, newspapers and magazines are hosted from the cloud, and the paywall isn't home-built anymore. It's delivered by professionals. That applies to your data tracking, personalization, newsletter, video players, and content management systems as well. We don't build everything in-house anymore, not even in large media groups. What we build is the stuff on top. The shiny stuff that differentiates you from your competitors. That is unique to you.
In Labrador CMS, we spent 13 years fine-tuning our CMS together with hundreds of clients. The basic stuff in publishing is rather complicated and expensive. Our goal is to help editorial publishers gain core functionality quickly, enabling them to grow faster than their competitors. We call it beyond headless.
Jan Thoresen will be speaking at the Indian Magazine Congress. IMC is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines. It is slated to be organised on March 24th at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian Magazine Congress is back; to be held on March 24
The theme for this year’s Congress is how even in the digital age, magazines are the most effective medium for “Building Engaged Communities”
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:22 AM | 3 min read
The Indian Magazine Congress (IMC) is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines (AIM) is slated to be organised on March 24th, at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
The Congress has been an annual affair since 2006, one that brings together the entire magazine publishing fraternity including editors, publishers, digital heads of media houses, policymakers, media owners, marketers, media planners, as well as researchers and industry analysts. It is the forum that connects the Who’s Who of the Publishing fraternity.
The association is organising the event after a gap of four years, and at a time when magazine publishing has adopted new paradigms to remain ever more relevant to its readers in the post-Covid era.
This year’s Congress theme is how even in the digital age, magazines are the most effective medium for “Building Engaged Communities”. The theme is rooted in the empirical evidence that in the digital age, marred by information overload and cluttered digital spaces, the need for highly engaged and involved communities is becoming ever more important, as users feel the urge to break away from the clutter of social media lead content deluge, and find solace and comfort in spaces that align with their interests and with like-minded peers. Magazine brands are uniquely poised to nurture such engaged communities.
The Congress will bring together an exciting line-up of speakers from India and around the world:
- Minette Ferriera, Media 24, South Africa
- James Elliott, USA
- Jean-Paul Reparon, Agrimedia, Netherlands
- Jan Thoreson, Aller X, Norway
- James Hewes, President, FIPP
- Acharya Balakrishnan, Patanjali
- Shashi Sinha, IPG Mediabrands
- Tarun Rai, Wunderman Thompson
- Prasanth Kumar, Group M
- Ram Suresh Akella, Maruti Suzuki
- Kalli Purie, India Today
- Jayant Shriram, Innovation Media Consulting
- B Srinivasan, Ananda Vikatan
- Anant Nath, Delhi Press
- Manoj Sharma, India Today
- Dhaval Gupta, Cyber Media
- Annurag Batra, Business World
Speaking on the Congress, the president of AIM, B Srinivasan, said: “The magazine is a unique device that has always driven perspective and enabled its communities to draw insights, rather than simply reporting and provoking audiences like most other media. We thrive in digging deep, then digging wide in our coverage of happenings around us, rather than rely on the length and breadth our coverage. In the world where readers have become our competition (influencers), fake news has overtaken relevance over fact checking, ChatGPT has almost crossed the Rubicon of human reportage with machine language (AI/ML), when big tech and governments in vibrant democracies decide what content is ripe for take-down, it is ever so important that we discuss our concerns around policy, technology, distribution, client needs, and most importantly, what our communities expect of us. That is what we have been fostering under the hood for 6 months now, and so we are proud to present AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress – Building Engaged Communities.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Circulation revenue improved due to better realization per copy: Piyush Gupta, HT Media
During the earnings call, HT Media Group CFO Gupta also expressed his optimism about profitability in the coming quarters and newsprint prices coming down gradually
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
HT Media reported total revenue for Q3 FY23 of Rs 488 crores, a 2% decrease from the same period last year. EBITDA was Rs 28 crores, a 74% decrease year on year, with negative PBT at Rs 30 crores and a 6% negative PBT margin.
During the earnings call of Q3FY23, Group CFO Piyush Gupta shared that total revenue is down y-o-y basis, primarily on account of a relatively muted macro and festive season. “To expand, sitting in the base is the political revenue which came in last year consequent to elections in UP. And also, there were eight days short in this festive season because Diwali timing was altered between the second and third quarters.” Net cash as on 31st December was at Rs 854 crores.
Speaking on the Print performance, Gupta said that ad revenue tracking was at Rs 284 crores as against Rs 323 crores last year and operating revenue including circulation revenue was at Rs 368 crores against Rs 396 crores last year, showcasing a decline of 7%. Sequentially that’s a growth of 7%. Operating EBITDA came in negative at Rs 4 crores against y-o-y Rs 87 crores.
Highlighting the key factors, Gupta said ad revenue declined on a y-o-y basis led by volume. “Circulation revenue has improved on a y-o-y and sequential basis led by increase in realization per copy, while operating EBITDA loss on account of higher newsprint prices," he said.
For English print business, ad revenue was at Rs 160 crores as against Rs 176 crores last year, showcasing a decline of 9% and versus previous quarter it is a growth of 9% with Q2 being Rs 147 crores. Circulation revenue at Rs 15 crores vs Rs 7 crores which is a gain of 122% and sequentially a gain of 18%. In key highlights, he shared that Retail, Auto, BFSI grew while Real Estate, FMCG and Education remained muted. Circulation revenue improved on the back of better realization per copy and higher number of copies.
Moving onto Hindi, he said 16% y-o-y decline with ad revenue coming in at Rs 123 crores and sequentially it is a growth of 1% where ad revenue nearly remained flat. On circulation revenue, again it is almost flat at Rs 45 crores both sequentially and on a y-o-y basis. In key highlights, Auto, Healthcare and Durables grew while Retail, Education and FMCG remained muted.
According to Gupta, revenues for radio business grew handsomely at 21% to Rs 42 crores from Rs 34 crores in the same period last year. And on a sequential basis, it is a growth of 27%. Operating EBITDA came at Rs 7 crores, which is a y-o-y growth of 50% and operating EBITDA margin came in at 17%. Meanwhile, digital business revenue was at Rs 28 crores as against Rs 36 crores last year, a decline of 23% and margins were negative with Rs 4 crores operating EBITDA.
When asked about the fall in newsprint prices and rationalization in expenses in the coming quarters if HT media can come back to profitability, Gupta said, “Yes, for sure”.
He added that newsprint prices in a normal situation would have fallen much more sharply than they are falling right now given this whole geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine. "Because if you go back to the commodity cycle of 2017-18, what went up in two quarters came down in two quarters also. Right now, it is coming down a little gradually. We are very sure of the direction that the newsprint prices will only soften from here on. But will the gradient be as sharp as it was when it was going up? We don’t think so. We are seeing it continuously come down and in the next two quarters we are very sure that it will be another 10-20% down from here on. Of course, there is some inventory we always carry in the business and those things are adjusted on a weighted average basis," Gupta explained.
Speaking about the rise in expenses, Gupta said: “One part is the investment in HT Labs that we are doing, which is giving rise to some increased spends we are seeing here. Secondly with the Covid restrictions opening up and on-ground events happening, there are certain events that we are conducting, giving rise to certain expenses. But they have a corresponding revenue which is also sitting up there.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shashikant Warishe case: Maha govt to give 25 lakh to scribe's kin
Warishe's son will be the beneficiary of a permanent government job, according to news reports
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 11:43 AM | 1 min read
The Maharashtra government will give Rs 25 lakh to the kin of scribe Shashikant Warishe and a permanent job to his son, according to news reports. Warishe was mowed down by an SUV allegedly driven by a land dealer in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on February 7.
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a Special Investigation Team to look into the matter.
The land dealer in question Pandharinath Amberkar was the subject of Warishe's scathing investigative reports published on the day of the scribe's death. In the news article by Warishe published in the Mahanagri Times, Amberkar was accused of supporting the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL) in Barsu, which the locals were opposing.
Last Monday, Warishe was struck by an SUV with Amberkar at the wheels and dragged for several feet before the vehicle came to a halt. Though Warishe was taken to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Journalists protest against Shashikant Warishe’s ‘killing’
Warishe was killed when an SUV hit his motorcycle in Raipur, but the protesting journalists claim the accident was actually a planned murder
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:57 AM | 1 min read
Journalists in Mumbai held a protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya on Friday over the death of journalist Shashikant Warishe in a road accident in Rajapur.
Warishe was killed after an SUV hit his motorcycle on February 6. He died the next day in hospital. The protesting journalists claim that it was a murder and not an accident.
The SUV reportedly belonged to a local land dealer Pandarinath Amberkar, about whom Warishe had published a news report that same day detailing his criminal past. Amberkar has been arrested after the incident and produced in a court. The court has remanded him to police custody till February 14.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
January closed on double-digit growth, hopeful momentum will continue: Girish Agarwal
During the Q3FY23 earnings call, Agarwal, DB Corp’s Non-Executive Director, shared that advertisers across the board are choosing Print for satisfactory returns on ad spends
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 8:03 AM | 5 min read
“The print media industry has been gaining prominence over the past few quarters, again, as readers and advertisers alike are looking to stick to the culture. We have always believed that our ability to deliver very crisp, relatable content with a high level of integrity will help us in the long run,” said DB Corp Non-Executive Director Girish Agarwal during the Q3 FY23 earnings conference call.
He further shared that coming out of the challenging pandemic period Q3 and the nine months of the fiscal have shown that there is tremendous potential in the print sector.
Agarwal also said that the company's advertising revenue has grown steadily and they are hopeful that in the forthcoming quarters, they will further strengthen their phygital platform to help deliver better results. “The festive season saw advertisers across the board, starting with traditional sectors to new-age sectors, large conglomerates as well as small businesses, all choosing print for satisfactory returns on advertising spends.”
Automobile, another key traditional sector, is also showing signs of revival, Agarwal said, adding that this is crucial as it comes after the company’s ‘soft performance’ in the last 3-4 years.
On the circulation front, he said the company has been rolling out several initiatives for readers and trade partners to drive more reader acquisitions.
According to Agarwal, January of 2023 has registered a strong double-digit percentage when compared to last year. “The growth has come from all segments like government, education, real estate, automobile, lifestyle and jewellery. So fortunately, this January has closed on a very strong double-digit growth, and we are hopeful that this momentum will continue going forward also.”
He shared that the company’s cost-cutting measures continue to serve well. “We continue to rationalize our operations and have managed to save approximately 9% from our total operating cost for the nine months FY 2023 versus nine months FY 2020, pre-pandemic. We have been consistently achieving these cost reductions due to the long-lasting nature of our measures. Our EBITDA growth of 6% in the 9-month period comes after accounting for higher newsprint prices as well as our continued investment in the digital business, which we believe will help us in the long run.”
According to Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, DB Corp, the company witnessed another good quarter driven by advertising revenues from the festive season, coupled with a robust revival of demand in the key markets of non-metro Tier 2 and 3 cities.
“We have, over the past few quarters, highlighted a strong resurgence in traditional media. This quarter is a strong testament to that trend. As India's largest print media group, our innovation and consistent focus on our editorial and circulation strength have helped us build on our strength and continue this momentum.”
He shared that the consolidated nine months’ advertising revenue grew by 29% to Rs 11,233 million versus Rs 8,693 million in nine months FY 2022. Circulation revenue recorded a growth of 2% to Rs 3,469 million against Rs 3,406 million in the previous year. Total revenues grew by 24% Y-o-Y to Rs 16,209 million as against Rs 13,087 million. EBITDA grew by 6% to Rs 2,722 million as against Rs 2,565 million, aided by stringent cost control measures and despite relatively high newsprint prices, and large digital business investments for future growth.
Consolidated PAT for the nine months grew by 8.5% to Rs 1,281 million versus Rs 1,180 million in FY2022. “Further, it is worthwhile to share that domestic newsprint prices are witnessing softness of around 12% to 15% from the peaks of around Rs 70,000 per ton. Similarly, imported newsprint spot prices have also seen a correction of around 15% to 20% from their highs of US $850 purchased by us. We expect domestic newsprint prices to further soften due to weak demand. The partial impact of these corrections has started reflecting in our results in the current quarter, and we expect quarter-on-quarter corrections to continue in Q4FY23 as well,” Pawan Agarwal said.
In Q3FY23, advertising revenue grew by 2.6% Y-o-Y to Rs 4,052 million versus Rs 3,951 million of Q3FY22. He shared although adjusting for the festive season and billing spread on a like to-like basis, ad revenue has grown double-digit in comparison to the previous festive season.
Circulation revenue stood at Rs 1,157 as against Rs 1,141 million of Q3 FY2022. Total revenue grew by 4.6% Y-o-Y to Rs 5,745 million as against Rs 5,495 million in Q3FY22. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,007 million versus Rs 1,459 million after considering a forex loss of Rs 21 million and despite relatively high newsprint prices and large digital business investments for future growth. PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 483 million versus Rs 865 million in Q3FY22 after considering a forex loss of Rs 24 million.
Moving on to digital business, which has been a key focus area and an important vertical in terms of future growth for the company’s business, Agarwal said that the company has been steadily growing its loyal monthly active user base across all its app with an increase of over 7x from 2 million in January 2020 to more than 15 million in November 2022.
“As the dominant player in both the physical and digital mediums, we are not resting on our laurels and continue to work on increasing the engagement of our users.
Coming to the radio division, in the nine months of FY2023, revenue grew by 24.6% to Rs 1,020 million versus Rs 819 million last year. EBITDA grew by 37.3% to Rs 318 million versus Rs 232 million and formed a margin of 31% in nine months FY2023. “Our teams at MY FM continue to work towards building a strong brand visibility through key tie-ups in current affairs and innovative content to increase audience engagement, which will help us increase our ad rates and augment revenues.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Economist partners with Mint to expand reach in South Asia
The two publishers have entered into a multi-year partnership to bundle their premium business subscriptions
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 11:48 AM | 1 min read
HT Media Ltd, publisher of Mint, and The Economist Group (UK), publisher of The Economist, have entered into a multi-year partnership to bundle their premium business subscriptions. The agreement will allow Mint’s premium subscribers to access The Economist’s world-renowned global analysis, and will allow The Economist to tap into Mint’s growing subscriber base.
Puneet Jain, CEO of HT Digital Streams, a group company of HT Media Ltd, said that the partnership would unlock mutual benefits for the publishers. He explained that HT Digital's new emphasis on premium digital products means they are looking to drive more value for paying subscribers.
"We are very excited to partner with The Economist, a globally renowned brand that serves up insightful analysis," said Jain, adding, "We believe our customers will find significant value in this new offering. Mint's users are among the most discerning readers interested in India and the world. This will be a unique bundle for these users."
Bob Cohn, President of The Economist said, “With subscribers in more than 170 countries, The Economist is eager to continue expanding its global audience. This collaboration with Mint will help us reach more customers in India and serve as a model for other partnerships across the Asia-Pacific region.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube