National Herald launches its Mumbai Edition

The launch of the new edition coincides with the 132nd birth anniversary of its founder and late prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

National Herald has launched its Mumbai edition. The launch of the new edition coincides with the 132nd birth anniversary of its founder and late prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The publication was launched in 1938 as a daily newspaper and the vanguard of the Indian Freedom Movement by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The National Herald group of newspapers includes Navjivan in Hindi and QAUMI AWAZ in Urdu.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)