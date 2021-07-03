Muncherji Nusserwanji Cama, Director of Mumbai Samachar is no more. According to reports Cama died on Saturday after a brief illness.

Recently, Mumbai Samachar entered its 200th year of publication. Founded by Parsi scholar Fardoonji Murazban, the newspaper passed through several hands and was finally taken over by the Cama family in 1933.

Cama was on the board of several charities and was particularly interested in enhancing educational standards of the less fortunate and helped provide medical treatment for the poor.

