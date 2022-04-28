Good Morning India to launch newspaper The Business Guardian

The digital portal will also allow readers to directly read the news stories of their choice

Good Morning India has officially launched the first edition of its latest publication, The Business Guardian. The newspaper will cover news and views related to the domestic and global business sphere. The business daily will be available at new stands across the country, whereas, the e-newspaper version will be available at www.businessguardian.in. The digital portal will also allow readers to directly read the news stories of their choice.

The Business Guardian will also feature business op-eds from India's top columnists under the 'Mind Matters' section. The 'Policy and Politics' segment of the publication will carry opinion pieces about the country's political scenario from prominent authors and editors.

Readers will also get to catch up on the latest legal news under 'Legally Speaking'. The section will also bring to readers the best analytical articles on the top developments pertaining to the Indian judicial system from the finest legal minds.

Speaking on launch Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “With powerful and impactful content and a strong editorial team, The Business Guardian newspaper will pioneer a new revolution of financial empowerment and progress for its readers. The newspaper will provide discerning readers the credible, unbiased, and in-depth analysis of business news.”

The network aims to make The Business Guardian one of India's star business publications.

