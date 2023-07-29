HT Media’s net loss narrows to Rs 19 cr in Q1
As per HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, circulation and advertising has grown YoY for Print
HT Media’s consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 18.98 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2023. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.80 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.
The publication’s total income in Q1 2024 has increased by 3.12 per cent to Rs 445.17 crore.
HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia has said, "Overall, our performance in Q1 23-24 has seen an improvement. While revenue is muted, profitability has expanded on the back of continued streamlining of costs and easing of commodity prices."
“The circulation and advertising grew on a year-on-year(YoY) basis in print, while in radio, non-FCT and value-added solutions drove the growth," she added.
The revenue has dropped by 6.93 per cent to Rs 323.55 crore from 'printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals'.
Bhartia also stated that rising media spending by companies, growing consumer demand, more government spending, and relative easing in inflationary pressure, all augur well in the near term for Print, Radio and Digital sectors of the M&E industry, which should benefit the company.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Print ad revenues to go up by 15% this fiscal
CRISIL Ratings says that the print media sector may grow on the back of higher corporate and government ad spend
By Sonam Saini | Jul 12, 2023 8:13 AM | 3 min read
The print media sector advertising revenue is expected to grew 13-15% to Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal year. According to the analysis of print media companies by CRISIL Ratings, higher spending on advertisement by corporates in key sectors and an uptick in government ad spend in view of the upcoming state and general elections are expected to lift the revenue of the Indian print media sector.
A growing topline, along with a decline in newsprint prices, will lead to the profitability of the sector surging 1,000 basis points (bps) to 14.5% this fiscal. Accounting for over 40% of the sector revenue indicates as much. The sector revenue — split 70:30 between ads and subscriptions — had plummeted 40% in fiscal 2021 amid the pandemic. However, fiscals 2022 and 2023 saw it bounce back by 25% and 15%, respectively, as pent-up demand released by economic recovery boosted ad spend.
Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Steadfast domestic demand for fast-moving consumer goods, retail, clothing and fashion jewellery, launches of new automobiles, rising preference for higher education, online shopping and growing real estate sales — sectors that contribute about two-thirds of the print media ad revenue — will keep the momentum in ad revenue growth going. Higher ad spends by the government, which contributes a fifth of the sector’s ad pie, in the wake of the upcoming elections will also push growth. Therefore, we expect ad revenue to grow 15-17%, almost reaching the pre-pandemic level this fiscal.”
The sustained recovery indicates the enduring popularity of print media in India. It benefits from low cover prices, convenience of home delivery, ability to provide original and credible content and sticky reading habits. A significant share of readers continue to prefer physical newspapers as reflected in the 8-10% growth in subscription revenue in each of the past two fiscals.
This fiscal, subscription revenue is expected to grow 5-7%, largely led by moderate revisions in cover prices. Additionally, print media companies, especially English newspapers, have started monetising premium digital content, which is seeing good traction. English newspapers have been feeling the heat of digital competition more than the vernacular ones.
Nevertheless, subscription growth has a bearing on the profitability of print media companies because of increased requirement of newsprint, the key raw material for production of newspapers. India imports more than half of its total newsprint requirement and Russia, a major source, has been at a war with Ukraine since late February 2022. Freight rates soared amid logistics logjams as the conflict intensified which pushed up newsprint prices in the last fiscal.
Rounak Agarwal, Team Leader, CRISIL Ratings, added, “The steep surge in newsprint prices sheared 850 bps off the operating margins of print media companies to 4.5% last fiscal even though revenue increased. However, newsprint prices have come down in recent months — correcting as much as 15-20% from the peak last fiscal — owing to modest global demand and easing of supply chain issues. This, along with revenue growth, should shore up margins by 1,000 bps to 14.5% this fiscal on a low base of last fiscal. Over the medium term, margins should remain healthy but below the steady-state margins of >20% seen in the past.”
That said, any significant rise in newsprint prices or macroeconomic factors affecting the sector’s growth and profitability will bear watching.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Businessworld tracks India’s most sustainable companies; spotlight on CAs & auditors
Its latest issue delves into companies that are championing sustainability in India and looks at the evolving role of Chartered Accountants and auditors in driving economic development
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:25 AM | 3 min read
The number of sustainable businesses in India, prioritising environmental and social responsibility over profit is expanding. These businesses are committed to reducing their ecological footprint, enhancing social welfare, and fostering positive change.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld issue, dated 15th July 2023, focuses on India's Most Sustainable Companies for the fiscal year 2022-23. As the sustainability movement gets momentum, corporate India recognises the value of incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into their business operations and strategy.
Torchbearers of sustainability in India
BW Businessworld undertook a comprehensive study of India’s most sustainable companies, in partnership with Sustain Labs Paris to acknowledge India Inc’s outstanding efforts and commitment towards sustainable business practices. The companies who made the cut, exemplified innovation, responsible resource management, and a commitment to positive social impact.
The twenty-one most sustainable companies in India comprise Godrej Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Limited, Wipro, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Communications, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Tata Chemicals, Larsen & Toubro, Welspun India, Ambuja Cements, Tata Power Company, Reliance Industries Limited and Tata Steel.
Moreover, the most recent issue highlights India's top sustainable corporations by sector. Retail Trade & Service; Capital Goods; Chemicals and Agriculture; Telecommunications; Information Technology; Consumer Goods; Infrastructure Engineering; Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare; Automobile, Aviation & Log; Natural Resources and Minin; Banking and NBFCs, and Diversified arenas are among India's sustainable companies.
Indicators to the final countdown
For a detailed and in-depth study, six broad aspects were majorly taken into consideration. The aspects included resource efficiency, social entrepreneurship, financial management, employee well-being, clean revenue, and an inclusive supply chain. These aspects were taken into consideration to gauge how Indian corporates are advancing towards their sustainability goals.
The ranking methodology had been designed to evaluate, score, and benchmark 200 of India’s largest companies through a transparent, methodologically rigorous, and data-driven process. The companies were interviewed through a year-long research programme conducted by the Sustain Labs Paris team.
Transformational role of CAs & auditors
The issue also includes a special feature on the changing role of Chartered Accountants (CAs) and auditors. As the business environment becomes more dynamic, CAs have evolved into conscience keepers of the nation. The feature illustrates how their roles have transformed from mere bookkeepers to overseeing good governance and sustainable business practices.
This feature includes commentary from renowned CAs and Auditors such as S. Ravi, Promoter & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Co; Aniket Talati, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat.
With technological advancements and regulatory changes shaping the industry, CAs and Auditors are navigating new challenges and embracing evolving responsibilities. Through insightful interviews and expert analysis, this edition sheds light on the pivotal role played by these professionals in maintaining financial integrity, ensuring compliance, and driving business growth.
Furthermore, the issue also includes an interview with REC CMD Vivek Kumar Dewangan, who delves into the revised business strategy of the Maharatna PSU by increasing green projects’ financing and venturing into non-power sectors such as infrastructure and logistics.
Click here to view the entire story of BW Businessworld
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Leading from the front: Viveck Goenka
In today's edition, we focus on the man who has been at the helm of The Indian Express, carrying forward the legacy of Ramnath Goenka
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 8:13 AM | 3 min read
An engineer, a car enthusiast, a restauranteur and a sportsman, Viveck Goenka is a wearer of many hats. Yet, the one that he dons chiefly is that of the Chairman & Managing Director of The Indian Express, one of the most reputable newspaper publishing groups in India, one that he has helped grow for the last three decades steadfastly.
Born on 3 December 1957, Goenka is the son of Ajay Mohan Khaitan and Krishna Khaitan, the daughter of Ramnath Goenka, the exalted founder of The Indian Express.
He completed his B Tech in Chemical Engineering from Madras University in 1979. In 1985, Viveck moved to Mumbai and joined the Indian Express Group. He took on the responsibility of the publishing house when his maternal grandfather chose him as his heir in 1991.
The decision was prompted by a sudden decline in Goenka senior's health condition and the absence of an heir since his son Bhagwandas died of a cardiac arrest in 1979.
Despite ruffling a lot of feathers within the family with the decision, Goenka senior went on to reconstitute the Express board by electing Viveck to it.
Since then, he has been leading The Indian Express group, diversifying the publication and helping it grow into one of the top most trusted newspapers in the country.
Viveck is also credited with pioneering India's first B2B segment in trade publishing. The group boasts of publications such as Express Computer, Express Pharma, Express Healthcare and Express Travelworld.
As a homage to one of the most storied figures in Indian journalism, Viveck founded the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2006.
"And if we celebrate those who ask the questions, it is only natural that we acknowledge those who are finding the answers," he once said about journalism.
If there is anything that rivals his passion for fearless journalism, it's his love for cars. A Land Rover connoisseur, Viveck's dizzying collection includes Vintage Series 1 Land Rovers and custom off-roaders.
His enthusiasm for cars extends beyond ownership. He is also an automobile restorer who has set up fabrication shops to ensure that his vehicles stay in mint condition.
His restored cars have also won contests like Cartier Concours de Elegance vintage car shows.
He also established Bollywood's first jury-based awards system in 1994. The awards empowered the fraternity to pick out and reward the best among them as opposed to "popular" awards, which depended on public opinion.
Apart from being an industry pioneer and a car enthusiast, Viveck is also a gourmand. Along with his daughter Rachael, he founded The Sassy Spoon restaurant chain, which specialises in Continental cuisine. There are also The Barazza Bar in Pune and The House of Mandarin in Bandra, which are owned by Viveck.
He became the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Association at the age of twenty-one. In 1991, he pioneered the practice of prize money, ranking and selection tournament for junior and sub-juniors. He named the tournament after his mother Krishna Khaitan. It went on to become a premier badminton tournament in India.
Among his other titles, he is also the Director of the United News of India. He has been the Director of The Press Trust of India (PTI), and a Council member of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC). He was one of the youngest presidents of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) where he continues to be an Executive Committee Member at the INS.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
In a time of widespread cynicism, Deccan Herald stands for something: Sitaraman Shankar
With Deccan Herald completing 75 years in circulation, Editor of the publication & CEO of The Printers Mysore Sitaraman Shankar speaks to e4m about the journey of the company
By Nilanjana Basu | Jul 3, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Leading From The Front: Sudhir Agarwal
In today's edition, we focus on how the DB Corp MD fostered a culture of fearless journalism at Dainik Bhaskar
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 7:38 AM | 4 min read
The year was 1984 and Madhya Pradesh was beset by the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which claimed thousands of lives overnight. Braving threats by the then state government, Dainik Bhaskar, run by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal, ensured that no account of the tragedy goes unreported.
The paper's proprietor and Dwarka Prasad's son Ramesh Agarwal was asked by vested forces to choose between the coverage of the gas leak and the future of the newspaper. Dainik Bhaskar chose to be on the right side of history and soldiered on with fearless coverage.
Decades later in 2021, Dwarka Prasad's grandson and Ramesh Agarwal's son Sudhir Agarwal repeated the feat with Dainik Bhaskar's undeterred coverage of the pandemic.
When much of the mainstream media was soft-pedaling the impact of the devastating COVID-19 delta wave, the publication was at the forefront, delivering blow-by-blow accounts of the developments.
Detailed news reports by the publication would also fly in the face of the information relayed by the government and contradict some of its claims.
Soon, Dainik Bhaskar was accused of tax evasion and raids were conducted in the Bhopal office premises. Many firmly believed that the publication's coverage of the pandemic realities was conflicting with the image of control that the government wanted to project, and hence, the raids were motivated by sheer vendetta.
In today's edition of Leading From the Front, we talk about Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director of DB Corp Ltd, who has been carrying forward the legacy of fearless journalism at Dainik Bhaskar.
Agarwal has been on the board of the company since the inception of DB Corp. With 30 years of experience in newspaper printing and publishing, he, along with his brothers Girish Agarwal and Pawan Agarwal, has been a driving force of the organisation. He runs the media company from its headquarters in Bhopal.
Originally named Subah Savere, Dainik Bhaskar was launched in 1948 by Dwarka Prasad to plug the need for a Hindi newspaper in Madhya Pradesh. In 1958, it was renamed Dainik Bhaskar.
Buoyed by its spectacular coverage of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the newspaper pipped the top publications in Madhya Pradesh and also started expanding out of the state.
By 1995, it was the number-one newspaper in the state and the fastest-growing daily in India. Today, the publication has a pan-India presence with 5 newspapers and 61 editions. It has a readership of over 6 crore. The DB Group also has a strong presence in the radio business across 30 cities.
The digital arm of the group, DB Digital has 4 portals and 3 apps in Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi.
A lion's share of the credit for the company's success and expansion goes to Agarwal and his unique brand of leadership.
"He is responsible for our long-term vision and monitoring our Company's performance and devising the overall business plans. His dynamic leadership & with clear future vision, the company has progressed to become the largest-read newspaper in the country," says DB Corp's official website.
A prime example of Agarwal's firebrand leadership is the 2005 coup against a leading publication, which was ruling as the single-largest print advertiser, guarding an ad market worth Rs 1,000 crore.
After joining forces with media baron Subhash Chandra, Agarwal launched a gutsy move to claim the ad market dominated by the rival publication.
With senior journalists, the best marketers, salespeople and distribution experts at their side, Agarwal and Chandra launched Daily News and Analysis or DNA under Diligent Media Corp.
While his aggressive strategies have played a big role in Dainik Bhaskar's meteoric rise, Agarwal believes that the growth of the publication is solely attributed to its excellent quality of journalism.
Under him, the publication also took steps towards responsible journalism in 2015 by launching the "No Negative Monday" campaign.
By taking a counterintuitive approach in news publishing where "good news is no news," Dainik Bhaskar pledged to highlight positive news in every Monday edition by placing good news first, relegating negative news to a box and highlighting stories of hope.
In an interview with exchange4media in 2004, Agarwal said, "That Dainik Bhaskar is a pure marketing success is a gross misconception. To the contrary, our newspaper has attained the current levels because of the strong focus we maintain on content development. Marketing can bring potential readers to sample what is on offer, but a loyal readership is built only with relevant content. We meet the total needs of our readers and we pay a great deal of attention on the localization of news. These efforts sum up the success of the group."
Agarwal also runs a tight ship at Dainik Bhaskar as far as editorial ethics are concerned: "Our newspapers are run by professionals. No family member holds any editorial posts. And we maintain neutrality in news and are wholly reader-centric. We don’t owe allegiance to any political party. They come and go. Our allegiance is to the household."
Under his aggressive leadership qualities, the company is considered one of the fastest-growing media groups by analysts and the investor community.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Dainik Jagran - inext edition unveils new campaign 'Akhbaar se Zyada'
Through this campaign, the brand showcases the power of 'i'
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Dainik Jagran inext is now Dainik Jagran – inext edition. This came through its newly launched dynamic brand campaign 'Akhbar se Zyada'. The campaign showcases exceptional features of Dainik Jagran – inext edition that go beyond the traditional concept of a newspaper. Through this campaign, the brand showcases the power of 'i' in inext through four powerful expressions.
"Akhbar se Zyada interesting"
"Akhbar se Zyada impactful"
"Akhbar se Zyada impressive"
"Akhbar se Zyada inspiring"
Each day, Dainik Jagran-inext edition curates smartly collated stories and news for its progressive and fast-moving audience of young souls who believe in the transformative power of change. With its focus on lifestyle, entertainment, information, and personalized content, Dainik Jagran-inext edition inspires its readers to enhance their lives in ways that create a positive impact on society.
What sets Dainik Jagran inext apart is its ability to deliver informative content in an engaging yet impressive manner thereby captivating readers and viewers alike. By providing personalized content that resonates with its readers, the Dainik Jagran – inext edition inspires them to take action and make a difference.
"Dainik Jagran inext has always been dedicated towards its readers and by taking multiple roles as per the individual needs, such as of a mentor, a friend or a guide that is focused on empowering its community. Dainik Jagran-inext edition has been a driver of constant change and progression of the society," said Mr. Alok Sanwal, CEO of inext. He further added, "Our brand campaign 'Akhbar se Zyada' represents our commitment to delivering content that is not only informative but also interesting, impactful, impressive, and inspiring. We aim to inspire our readers to become catalysts of positive change in society."
With its unwavering dedication for providing quality content, Dainik Jagran inext edition continues to empower its community with information that is not just news, but an instrument for transformation.
Experience the power of 'i' in Dainik Jagran inext edition and join the movement of 'Akhbar se Zyada' - where every story, every day, is an opportunity for inspiration and change.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
No IRS numbers: Print advertisers rely on other data sources, past records
The absence of readership data has been a great impediment but that has not affected their trust in the medium, say marketers
By Sonam Saini | Jun 27, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
Print medium for advertisers has long been a trusted medium with its reach and scope widely determined by the circulation numbers. Now, the last Indian Readership Survey (IRS) took place in 2019. The industry has gone through various upheavals and changes since then, rendering this 4-year-old data pretty difficult to bank upon.
So, what did the advertisers do in this sticky situation? They leaned towards figures and trends based on Audit Bureau Circulation (ABC) data for media planning and buying. A bunch of publishers have also been banking upon data provided by the Target Group Index (TGI) and Global Web Index (GWI) for making informed decisions.
To put things in context, these data providers audit the circulations of major publications in India, mainly newspapers and magazines. They also study consumer attitudes, habits, motivations, and behaviours, while delivering audience information to publishers, media agencies and marketers.
Hence, the dearth of such crucial information is bound to be an impediment for advertisers. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, the Media Research Users Council India (MRUC India) halted IRS in 2020. How have marketers navigated these tricky waters, we asked our industry experts.
According to Shashank Shrivastava, Senior Executive Officer - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, alternatives like ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulation) are supply-side tools to cross-verify circulation numbers. They offer edition-wise circulation of the 562 dailies and 50-odd magazines. However, it only helps in broadly comparing the publications.
He further said that other alternatives like TGI (Target Group Index) and GWI (Global Web Index) are smaller data sets, which give broader indicative media habits and consumption but do not have a large sample size, and do not cover the entire Bharat as IRS did.
“Neither advertisers nor publishers have pre- and post-Covid comparison of readership numbers. Without IRS, there is a lot of vacuum in media planning for print and radio planning,” Shrivastava noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said: “In the absence of readership numbers, we are going by circulation numbers.” He further added, “Many of us don’t consider pre-COVID data as since then there have been a lot of changes. Circulation numbers are available for some of the editions that publishers decided to report and some are not but that's the only data available basis which many of us are taking decision.”
‘Trust on Print Remains’
Despite the absence of IRS data, advertisers have continued advertising on print as the medium is still considered one of the most credible sources of news and information, and print continues to be an important part of the media mix for most marketers.
Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India asserts Print is the most credible medium when it comes to news and information and at Dabur, they have continued advertising with print. However, he believes that as an advertiser he wants to know the current picture in terms of circulation and readership figures. “Newspapers are most trusted, as far as the news and information is concerned. There is still a huge amount of trust there and that's the reason why advertisers choose to advertise on the medium.”
“We have looked at various data points, like for example, our own feedback and understanding of the market. We have also considered the old data but the sad fact is that the newspapers are not able to drive new readership because they are not getting any new users for their product. The publishers fear that once the advertisers come to know that there is a drop in circulation or readership, they will ask for a lower rate,” he further added.
IRS is the only consumer response-based reading statistics provider for media and product consumption across India. It has a sample size of over 3.3 lakh households in both urban and rural areas, which is second only to the census, and it covers over 600 publications and 70+ product categories. It also provides important insights into changes in socioe-conomic statistics (NCCS) and cross-media comparison from the user's perspective.
Asked about the status of bringing back the IRS, IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha, who is also the Chairman of MRUC, said the survey has not started. “Nothing has been discussed right now.”
As per Shrivastava, in the absence of IRS it was getting difficult to ascertain print (dailies and magazines) readership and radio listenership data. “Further, information on segment-level like key markets, demographic segments, population strata and language which is highly crucial for media planning is not available. Hence, it is difficult to do granular media planning and rate negotiations with publishers.”
As for Dubey, there is huge trust in newspapers and Dabur India will continue to advertise for whatever it is worth. “One has to correct the pricing and then start advertising in the medium. The industry should not fear and come out with the data bravely. All players in the business can act accordingly to improve their business. Everything now is so data-dark.”
It is important to note that IRS and ABC are two of the most crucial data sources for advertisers and planners in the print sector. While the IRS survey has not been carried out for over two years, advertisers and planners are left with ABC data, which is also not particularly reliable because many publishers elected to remove their editions from the audit during the 2022 audit.
Meanwhile, in March this year, ABC decided to withdraw the option earlier offered to publisher members for six monthly circulation audits for the year 2023 since it would not be in the interest of the industry at large when few publications opt for six monthly audits and others opt for annual audit. “Accordingly, for the year 2023 and onwards only annual audits would be undertaken for all member publications for the period January to December which would be mandatory for all member publications as earlier decided and communicated to all members,” read the official statement by ABC.
As per the senior media planner, advertisers continue to advertise on print despite lack of data because the medium is credible and there is immediate response from consumers. “While the lack of data affects the industry, advertisers won't stop advertising on print completely.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube