Gujarati Mid-day launches daily lifestyle section ‘Life Plus’

Gujarati Mid-day has launched a brand new, 6-page lifestyle section titled ‘Life Plus’. Under the section, each day of the week will be dedicated to readers of different ages and interests, from preteens to senior citizens.

Its roster of celebrity writers includes Sanjay Goradia (Men’s World on Monday), Sarita Joshi (Ladies’ Special on Tuesday), Pravin Solanki (Vadil Vishwa on Wednesday), JD Majethia (Weekend Masti on Thursday), RJ Dhvanit (Young Nation on Friday). Mukul Choksi offers relationship advice readers can trust. Life Plus also prints an inspirational spiritual column by India’s most loved and respected sages, Swamy Sachidan and Ratnasundarvijayji and Morari Bapu. With a fresh set of games, puzzles and a new serialised novella every week, with Gujarati Mid-day, time won’t just pass; it flies.

The lifestyle section’s launch was promoted extensively across Gujarati Mid-day’s social media assets, amplified by celebrities. This garnered an overwhelming reach of 3.7 million.

Tinaz Nooshian, Editor in Chief, Mid-day Infomedia Limited, said, “Gujarati Mid-day, Mumbai’s No. 1 small format paper for the Gujarati community, is a tabloid not just in size but also in spirit. Cutting-edge lifestyle content is every worthy tabloid’s hallmark, and with Life Plus, readers can be up to date with the latest across a gamut of interests from auto and technology, fashion, career and entrepreneurship to personal finance, relationships, fitness and mental wellbeing, decor and education. For a community that’s always looking for something new to do and try, the Life Plus weekend guide is your dossier to the best in leisure, food and drink.”

Commenting on the launch, Varsha Ojha, National Head, Marketing and Digital, Mid-day Infomedia Limited, said, “We believe in providing our readers with content that is fresh, local, relevant, informative and engaging. Over the years. Gujarati Mid-Day has created a niche for itself in the hearts of readers with thoughtful content. With a variety of content options available to readers, it is imperative to innovate and keep up with changing preferences. Our newly revamped lifestyle section, ‘Life Plus’ is a testament to the fact that we give readers what they want. We are confident that the launch of Life Plus will offer an additional impetus to the pandemic-induced spike in readership we have experienced.”

