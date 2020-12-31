Dainik Bhaskar’s Editor Laxmi Pant participates in coronavirus vaccine trial

Health Editor Sandeep Sharma also took the shot at Jaipur’s Maharaja Agarsen Hospital

Dec 31, 2020
bhaskar

Laxmi Pant, Editor of Dainik Bhaskar and Health Editor Sandeep Sharma have participated in the trial process of coronavirus vaccine. The two took the vaccine shots at Jaipur’s Maharaja Agarsen Hospital.

Talking about the reason for participating in the trial process, pant said he took the step to dispel the fear among the people regarding the vaccine. Pant further said that he participating in the process will encourage others to come forward and help the authorities.

“It is not possible to express in words how happy I am after participating in the trial process. I feel very relaxed,” he reportedly said.

